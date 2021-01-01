« previous next »
Today at 12:44:34 am
Yeah, standard rawk, totally missing the point.
Go on genius, what point did I miss exactly?
Today at 12:46:07 am
Go on genius, what point did I miss exactly?

The "I told you so!" point.

A very very very very important one.
Today at 12:51:51 am
So lets have it right, all is rainbows and good times...but if something goes wrong it's the fault of the fans who say we went into the season undercooked...okay,.Lets get commolli back in should we
Today at 12:55:14 am
The only real issue I have from tonight is Endo. He was supposed to provide the steel and be the bulldog we needed out there and he was flat out bad. Bad Cody isnt great either but Ive beaten that horse to death. Aside from that dont really care all that much, makeshift lineup and the French made it into a dogfight we werent expecting. Oh well, on to Brentford.
Today at 12:57:19 am
If we weren't expecting a dogfight - that's a problem.
Today at 12:58:49 am
I've thought about this and concluded...we'll make it out of the group. Who gives a fuck at the end of the day?

The whole point of group stages is to get out of the group.
Today at 01:01:22 am
So lets have it right, all is rainbows and good times...but if something goes wrong it's the fault of the fans who say we went into the season undercooked...okay,.Lets get commolli back in should we
All I can see is you calling anyone who disagrees with your take a soppy twat, not a great start if you want a proper discussion.

Things may not be exactly as wed like them to be but were several steps forward from last season, although I think the majority would probably say we could do with a world class 6 who is a 6, not an 8 naturally.
We tried to get one of the few that possibly fall into that bracket for around £100m but it didnt work out. Hes not exactly setting the world alight so far.

Up until the last couple of games we have on the whole been playing well and building on a solid start. I think tiredness and injuries are probably playing a part in that.

All in all Id hardly say it was time to highlight the summers transfers as pitiful and start to point the finger at other supporters who prefer to look at things more positively than you
Today at 01:41:03 am
Thankfully didnt wake up at 4am to watch this. 
