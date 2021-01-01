Meh. We gambled with the team we put out, if we beat Brentford and qualify top of the group then we can say the gamble paid off, if we fail to achieve either then it didn't.
The handball was frustrating but we didn't deserve a point as we had done nothing up until that point.
Tsimikas has been poor for a while now, Quansah has had too much foisted upon him too soon, the front three was predictably blunt and MacAllister/Elliot was such an obviously bad midfield call. I think our team in these games is primarily picked based on fitness, ditto subs, and it showed tonight. But again, game management is a big part of the strategy and if we win our home game and qualify top of the group then who cares.