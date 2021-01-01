« previous next »
Author Topic: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota  (Read 7788 times)

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:38:36 pm
Then he needs adjust our tactics.

How is tactics going to increase the athleticism of a Endo, Mac, Elliott midfield?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:46:51 pm
Too many people were thinking we'd be challenging for the title because of our start, but for me that never going to be the case. I am quite happy to be patient with this team as I think they have great potential. But we are still missing vital positions which I feel we will need to fill before that. People are always impatient with new players especially if like Mac they put in different positions like this. I think even Rodri would find it difficult in this team which is why we need to adjust things a bit more depending on who we are playing.

Fabinho is the clear example for anyone - he barely even played until November, and was Shakey at best for the first few months of full first team football

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:48:01 pm
Think that arrogance has seeped into the fanbase. Some fans saying we dont need any player anymore. We are set etc.

I would say worse than that is the entitlement in the fan base. The expectation of a 90 point season, quickly judging players like Mac or Nunez or Gakpo. And yeah the expectation that this team doesn't need anything more.

We need to sort the defense out. I think for this season we are on, for Europa and a top 4 spot, but we need to sort the defence
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:56:20 pm
How is tactics going to increase the athleticism of a Endo, Mac, Elliott midfield?

By not playing them together and by mitigating that.

Few players have everything so you have to work to cover their weaknesses.

Even for what people could say is out best midfielder, Thiago, has a clear weakness in that he also lacks athleticism, and if you don't cover that (like we didn't last year) and he doesn't work
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:56:45 pm
Fabinho is the clear example for anyone - he barely even played until November, and was Shakey at best for the first few months of full first team football

I would say worse than that is the entitlement in the fan base. The expectation of a 90 point season, quickly judging players like Mac or Nunez or Gakpo. And yeah the expectation that this team doesn't need anything more.

We need to sort the defense out. I think for this season we are on, for Europa and a top 4 spot, but we need to sort the defence

This is classic over reaction to a bad result. The defence was nothing like our normal back 4. Neither of our first choice CBs played. I don't think our backups are good enough and am on record saying we should have signed a CB in the summer, but in the league backups are only needed if you get injuries.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Until we properly click as a team we could well have form where it's a bit up and down, especially with changing so much of the team at the same time. I think it would have been better with Grav tonight for example, but we didn't have much alternative with the starting midfield tonight. My bigger fear going forward is the form of Tsimikas, he has just lost all confidence, which can happen when you are used as sparingly as he is. Now of course with Robbo missing it becomes a bigger problem and I am not sure how we get around it.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
A lot of fingers pointed to individual performances but I think we lost today collectively because of complacency. We didn't give Toulouse the respect they deserve.

These types of games if we have an early goal and everything's going to plan then it becomes so much easier, like in the first leg, but if you give them something to be excited about then it could turn ugly. It's reflected in that we started the game comfortably in a dominant position, but as soon as Kostas gifted them the goal everything suddenly became harder.

Quality of players really doesn't matter here as you can see when we threw the big guns in, we had an even worse half of football.

Really nothing should be said about any player's quality from this game . But their attitude, yes.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:59:27 pm
This is classic over reaction to a bad result. The defence was nothing like our normal back 4. Neither of our first choice CBs played. I don't think our backups are good enough and am on record saying we should have signed a CB in the summer, but in the league backups are only needed if you get injuries.

I am not commenting on the defence from today's performance, I am commenting in general. How it performed today has no bearing on my opinion. What does is Matip likely leaving and needing to move on from VVD and soon enough Robbo

I am taking a stance from the generally agreed upon position that next year we have to look at defence like we did with midfield. We need a successor to VVD, a successor to Robbo (if not starting next year having a clear path of taking over both of their role pretty soon), likely a better back up for Trent.  People would ha e argued as well we need better back ups for Konate considering his Injuries but Gomez and Quansah are putting in good arguments this season to say they can fill that role perhaps. Basically making sure we don't make the same mistake with the defence as we did with the midfield - wait until it's completely broken for a season to fix it

Even so we still probably need 3 defensive signings, I thought that before a ball was kicked this year, I still think it now. I also thought before a ball was kicked that the defence is good enough for what we want to achieve (EL and Top 4) and I still think that now
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 08:55:22 pm
Getting sick to fucking death of the biggest moments in a match being some fella watching a few replays on a screen, its really at breaking point now.

VAR has failed monumentally. It's never worked and just can't be fixed IMO. It's murdering the game more than any other factor.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 09:03:54 pm
A lot of fingers pointed to individual performances but I think we lost today collectively because of complacency. We didn't give Toulouse the respect they deserve.

These types of games if we have an early goal and everything's going to plan then it becomes so much easier, like in the first leg, but if you give them something to be excited about then it could turn ugly. It's reflected in that we started the game comfortably in a dominant position, but as soon as Kostas gifted them the goal everything suddenly became harder.

Quality of players really doesn't matter here as you can see when we threw the big guns in, we had an even worse half of football.

Really nothing should be said about any player's quality from this game . But their attitude, yes.

I think we started well enough, we were quite bright, I though Diaz was really good early on, but it was just with the goal not coming we seemed to lose our way somewhat. Also with a new midfield I think sometimes you tend to go a bit careful rather than trying new things. I think if Grav had been in the team we'd have had a different vibe to our build up play. By the time we had changed our players they really had their heads up by then and we got very sloppy as a result. I think it's a combination of things all in all.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 08:13:17 pm
Can't help but think that Endo is completely the wrong kind of player that we needed, even as a stop-gap. Especially with MacAllister's chronic lack of pace.

Small sample size on Endo, He had played very well in the reverse at home. Tonight, too may stray balls, crosses, and wandering out of position. was a bit all over the place. They were good though, fair play to them. a lot of space given away, but they used it well.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Meh. We gambled with the team we put out, if we beat Brentford and qualify top of the group then we can say the gamble paid off, if we fail to achieve either then it didn't.

The handball was frustrating but we didn't deserve a point as we had done nothing up until that point.

Tsimikas has been poor for a while now, Quansah has had too much foisted upon him too soon, the front three was predictably blunt and MacAllister/Elliot was such an obviously bad midfield call. I think our team in these games is primarily picked based on fitness, ditto subs, and it showed tonight. But again, game management is a big part of the strategy and if we win our home game and qualify top of the group then who cares.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 08:13:17 pm
Can't help but think that Endo is completely the wrong kind of player that we needed, even as a stop-gap. Especially with MacAllister's chronic lack of pace.

Yep would have rather a player with lesser technique but more physically dominant if I had the choice, Endo is decent and tidy on the ball but hes not the fastest, not the strongest and is below 6ft.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:56:20 pm
How is tactics going to increase the athleticism of a Endo, Mac, Elliott midfield?

Well for one thing having a bit of cover around them instead of most of the team bombing up the other end would help. I don't care who the number 6 is but if they are expected to fight every fire on their own, they are going to look stretched.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:13:02 pm
Literally no point watching now. Might as well just catch the result. It's all decided by computers now anyway. At least it was in a totally meaningless game.

That's exactly what I do.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Really poor, especially the second half given who was out there. Still had enough attacking quality to get something though if it wasn't for the 2nd worst VAR decision this season which is saying a lot

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:14:08 pm
Yep would have rather a player with lesser technique but more physically dominant if I had the choice, Endo is decent and tidy on the ball but hes not the fastest, not the strongest and is below 6ft.
He's so just too old compared to what we should have been targetting. I get people we need experience, but we have plenty and last season showed it doesn't really matter if you're also not good enough.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:07:14 pm
I am not commenting on the defence from today's performance, I am commenting in general. How it performed today has no bearing on my opinion. What does is Matip likely leaving and needing to move on from VVD and soon enough Robbo

I am taking a stance from the generally agreed upon position that next year we have to look at defence like we did with midfield. We need a successor to VVD, a successor to Robbo (if not starting next year having a clear path of taking over both of their role pretty soon), likely a better back up for Trent.  People would ha e argued as well we need better back ups for Konate considering his Injuries but Gomez and Quansah are putting in good arguments this season to say they can fill that role perhaps. Basically making sure we don't make the same mistake with the defence as we did with the midfield - wait until it's completely broken for a season to fix it

Even so we still probably need 3 defensive signings, I thought that before a ball was kicked this year, I still think it now. I also thought before a ball was kicked that the defence is good enough for what we want to achieve (EL and Top 4) and I still think that now

Ah ok I misunderstood you a little. Apologies.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:14:12 pm
Well for one thing having a bit of cover around them instead of most of the team bombing up the other end would help. I don't care who the number 6 is but if they are expected to fight every fire on their own, they are going to look stretched.

That's one thing I noticed even in games we won quite well,  when we had a lul it was because Grav or Dom or Jones weren't dropping back enough, meaning we had no midfield outlet past Mac or Endo. That's even in possession nevermind in transition.

All part of the learning process with this new team. We've had it good up until this week, now this week is a sign of what a newly built team is going to look like (although even still should have scrapped wins against two really poor teams)
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:42 pm
Ah ok I misunderstood you a little. Apologies.

No worries friend  :)
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:10 pm
We are going to have to up the intensity for the next game. Brentford wont give an inch and their position should be even higher than they are.
So should Liverpools
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:20:07 pm
That's one thing I noticed even in games we won quite well,  when we had a lul it was because Grav or Dom or Jones weren't dropping back enough, meaning we had no midfield outlet past Mac or Endo. That's even in possession nevermind in transition.

All part of the learning process with this new team. We've had it good up until this week, now this week is a sign of what a newly built team is going to look like (although even still should have scrapped wins against two really poor teams)

Which is why I am going on about making adjustments. I don't think we have to change it a lot, but it's expecting so much of that player in the middle. It basically means they can't afford to not be first to the tackle each and every time.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 08:56:19 pm
A prime Makalele / Kante at 6, will struggle to make this midfield solid in a traditional sense due to the spaces the players take up. The talk of getting that ideal 6 has an air of waiting for Godot about it.
The reality, imo, is the staff are happy to risk more goals conceded, more chances against, for what it then gives us in attack. They've had periods of results vindicating it, especially the season before last and a fair chunk of this one, though ultimately we fell short and last season starkly highlighted the shortcomings.

I think we need to take less risks away from home. Playing at Anfield is a lot different to playing away and you can't just set up the same every match. One of the reasons is if we go 1-0 down at Anfield then the crowd and players will tend to raise it in response. Go 1-0 down away and the home fans will raise it and the players have something to hold onto, so you have to dig even deeper to get back in the game.

Our best league seasons have been built on clean sheets. We've never been successful (trophy wise) with the wide open games of you score a few, we'll score one more approach. That was a feature of early Klopp and he moved away from it to make us more solid and go on to win trophies.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:21:33 pm
So should Liverpools

Yes but how point is we cannot underestimate them like we clearly did against Luton and Toulouse.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:42 pm
Yes but how point is we cannot underestimate them like we clearly did against Luton and Toulouse.

I think Luton was partly a hangover from Bournemouth, partly growing frustrated because we didn't take our chances and partly allowing the game to descend into a cup tie type match away at an underdog with a hostile crowd which we invariably struggle in.

Today we were just not up for the game. Partly maybe a lack of jeopardy as we'll go through anyway, but the game to go through the motions in was the last game or 2 after getting the job done tonight. Now we'll have to take the last games seriously which is more mental energy expended, particularly with United on the Sunday straight after that last Euro away which we'll now have to get a result in.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Some of the over reactions  :lmao :lmao

We are 3 points off the top of the table and will easily qualify for the next round in Europe. Honestly i think some people are spoilt rotten.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
The complacency against smaller clubs away from home really needs to be sorted.

We have back ups who are not good enough and should have been moved on already.

We still need a few players with athleticism in key positions.

We are still much better than last season and have had a tough start to the season but sitting well in both tables still.

Just need to sort out this complacency and work harder than these clubs treating the games like a cup final. We will be fine and get there. 
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Didnt create enough. Toulouse took their chances. UEFA handball rule is dumb.
Can still win the group.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:55:51 pm
The complacency against smaller clubs away from home really needs to be sorted.

We have back ups who are not good enough and should have been moved on already.

We still need a few players with athleticism in key positions.

We are still much better than last season and have had a tough start to the season but sitting well in both tables still.

Just need to sort out this complacency and work harder than these clubs treating the games like a cup final. We will be fine and get there. 

I agree that it appears that we can be complacent against the weaker teams. However I think that is also down to them sitting very deep and letting us having the ball. That makes it difficult for us to find space in the final third. If they see a chance of winning the ball then they are 100% committed to doing so. If they dont win the ball then theres still 8 or so defenders in the box. However if they do win the ball then suddenly they have only 2 or three of our defenders to get past and we are not in position to defend. Our defence really plays as deep lying midfielders whereas with the weaker teams their midfield plays as defenders hardly getting out if their own half. Against Luton, Tsimikas missed his tackle which would have cut out the counter immediately. Once he lost the tackle it was suddenly 4 against three. They are streaming forwards whereas we are all out of position and in a foot race to get back. Alisson has bailed us out numerous times.


I would love to say that we should have replaced some of our weaker players but theres only so much that can be done in one season. Players have contracts and we cannot always move them on if they want to stay. We have done quite well recently and are now looking like we have a decent squad.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
So we win our next game at home and we qualify
Will take this all day long
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Need to go full strength until we're mathematically guaranteed of 1st.

2nd gets you a further play-off round against a CL drop-out. 
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
another really poor performance tonight

we need to start really fast on sunday with all players putting a shift in
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
No pressure no party.

2.0 has just been formed. we still need to go through all the experiences, including getting yourself up enough to grind out a result against underdogs who show up well and hustle hard and get a passionate home crowd right behind them. That is actually the "trick" of wining titles.

Of course we are not the finished product either. This is the beginning,  Our best 16 properly focused can play with anybody anywhere and if City come off the superhuman pace of previous years as would be natural and as i expect, than we are in the title race and every competition we are in.  over the course of the next 2-3 years we will add and tweak and learn and should become pretty close to 1.0 imo.

Luton and Toulouse tripped us because they are shit and we expected them to be shit and we didn't play hard enough and just got pipped by crowd inspired hustle and some shit play of our own. Quite simple, really. Self inflicted but also a learning process.


Lets see what happens when we play city with our best team. We could win could lose but we will likely be unrecognizable from those two games.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 09:03:54 pm
A lot of fingers pointed to individual performances but I think we lost today collectively because of complacency. We didn't give Toulouse the respect they deserve.

These types of games if we have an early goal and everything's going to plan then it becomes so much easier, like in the first leg, but if you give them something to be excited about then it could turn ugly. It's reflected in that we started the game comfortably in a dominant position, but as soon as Kostas gifted them the goal everything suddenly became harder.

Quality of players really doesn't matter here as you can see when we threw the big guns in, we had an even worse half of football.

Really nothing should be said about any player's quality from this game . But their attitude, yes.
I didnt watch it but this is becoming a recurring theme, isn't it?
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:49:35 pm
Sorry but a two legged knockout game in Europe isnt a chance to do that.
If we're comfortable after the first leg (some CL dropouts are shit), then why not especially if the return leg is at home. We'll have to start the big boys in our next game which isn't too bad as they've had enough rest.

We shouldn't be playing them in the Coca Cola Cup though. I would have preferred it if we played the kids in the Worthington Cup and played a strong team here. That said, it's a good experience for youngsters like Doak and Quansah
