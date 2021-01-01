The complacency against smaller clubs away from home really needs to be sorted.



We have back ups who are not good enough and should have been moved on already.



We still need a few players with athleticism in key positions.



We are still much better than last season and have had a tough start to the season but sitting well in both tables still.



Just need to sort out this complacency and work harder than these clubs treating the games like a cup final. We will be fine and get there.



I agree that it appears that we can be complacent against the weaker teams. However I think that is also down to them sitting very deep and letting us having the ball. That makes it difficult for us to find space in the final third. If they see a chance of winning the ball then they are 100% committed to doing so. If they dont win the ball then theres still 8 or so defenders in the box. However if they do win the ball then suddenly they have only 2 or three of our defenders to get past and we are not in position to defend. Our defence really plays as deep lying midfielders whereas with the weaker teams their midfield plays as defenders hardly getting out if their own half. Against Luton, Tsimikas missed his tackle which would have cut out the counter immediately. Once he lost the tackle it was suddenly 4 against three. They are streaming forwards whereas we are all out of position and in a foot race to get back. Alisson has bailed us out numerous times.I would love to say that we should have replaced some of our weaker players but theres only so much that can be done in one season. Players have contracts and we cannot always move them on if they want to stay. We have done quite well recently and are now looking like we have a decent squad.