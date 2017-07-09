That is hands down one of the worst VAR decisions I've seen in a season absolutely dripping with abysmal decisions. It's 2 or 3 times per game now, and it's ruining the sport. It's not even the same fucking phase of play, Toulouse win the ball back after the alleged offence, and it's also NOT A HANDBALL. Even if you remove the subjective decision of handball or not, the rules state that VAR cannot overrule that goal. It's OBJECTIVELY the incorrect decision. Against us. Again. Cole and Finnis-Brown have about half a brain between them if they think that's the right decision. Every game now, pivotal decisions are going against us and I'm fucking bored of watching it. It's jibbing the whole thing in territory.



That said, that's an embarassing performance. If the players think this competition is beneath them, then they shouldn't be here. If it's not an attitude/application problem, then there's some real concerning signs about our level of play, particularly away from home. Trent is a nightmare in these sorts of games, just blasting it from distance and low % hollywood balls like he can't be bothered to use his brain. Seems to be catching for Szoboszlai. That was near enough our first team in the second half and we've lost against a side 1 point above the relegation zone in the French league. Could have left tonight guaranteed top spot and able to put out the kids in the final two games, and now we'll have to go strong in both. Top to bottom awful.