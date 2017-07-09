« previous next »
EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #320 on: Today at 08:07:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:03:32 pm
That was 2 seasons ago. Do keep up.
Apologise to RK7 for being a dick Samie. You're wrong :)
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #321 on: Today at 08:09:02 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:05:41 pm
They changed the rule after Firminos handball but its still vague. The goal is meant to be given unless the handball is immediately before the goal. To me that would be 3 to 4 passes max.

MacAllisters handball was a deflection off his chest and not straight at his arm. He didnt gain any advantage as nobody was near him and it wasnt a clear error by the referee. I guess that VAR just looked at the handball in isolation rather than how far it was before the goal.

The law was changed so that only a clear handball immediately before a goal is penalised.

again which is why I don't understand why the VAR screen starts at the point of the handball instead of 5-10 seconds earlier, so the referee can watch the entire passage of play and then make the judgement...it's basically them signalling to the referee to change his decision, instead of allowing him the chance to review it
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #322 on: Today at 08:09:40 pm
Usual VAR bollocks but nothing out of the ordinary there, more concerned with another dreadful away performance.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #323 on: Today at 08:09:46 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:07:55 pm
Apologise to RK7 for being a dick Samie. You're wrong :)

For what John?

So nothings improved from last season and we've still got old cloggers in our midfield mate? The eye test alone backs me up that we're better than last season already and so do the stats.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #324 on: Today at 08:10:19 pm
That is hands down one of the worst VAR decisions I've seen in a season absolutely dripping with abysmal decisions. It's 2 or 3 times per game now, and it's ruining the sport. It's not even the same fucking phase of play, Toulouse win the ball back after the alleged offence, and it's also NOT A HANDBALL. Even if you remove the subjective decision of handball or not, the rules state that VAR cannot overrule that goal. It's OBJECTIVELY the incorrect decision. Against us. Again. Cole and Finnis-Brown have about half a brain between them if they think that's the right decision. Every game now, pivotal decisions are going against us and I'm fucking bored of watching it. It's jibbing the whole thing in territory.

That said, that's an embarassing performance. If the players think this competition is beneath them, then they shouldn't be here. If it's not an attitude/application problem, then there's some real concerning signs about our level of play, particularly away from home. Trent is a nightmare in these sorts of games, just blasting it from distance and low % hollywood balls like he can't be bothered to use his brain. Seems to be catching for Szoboszlai. That was near enough our first team in the second half and we've lost against a side 1 point above the relegation zone in the French league. Could have left tonight guaranteed top spot and able to put out the kids in the final two games, and now we'll have to go strong in both. Top to bottom awful.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #325 on: Today at 08:10:27 pm
Feel for Quansah. Imagine your first LFC goal being cancelled for that. Just get rid of VAR
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #326 on: Today at 08:10:42 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:07:40 pm
Why would the players be exhausted, plenty of rotation for midweek games, most of which have been a stroll. The Bournemouth game I discounted due to unplayable conditions but last two away performances have given me flashbacks of last season.

They're awkward games against massive game raisers. If the ref does his job then we come out of it saying we've at least battled back to a draw (and did at Luton). Instead you're lamented the lack of fight in the team over the last 2 games.

Robertson being out, a glut of midfield injuries leaving us playing an unbalanced 3, the disruption of what happened with Diaz (we probably beat Luton if he starts).

THe problem is how easy we are to score against. We rely far too much on Ali.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #327 on: Today at 08:10:53 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:04:03 pm
So the midfield comprising only of slow, physically passive older players still remains then?

The midfield options are an upgrade but we still need a 6. The options available have improved.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #328 on: Today at 08:12:02 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:59:11 pm
The loss of Milner and Hendo quite clear when Van Dijk isn't around.
I think we have to approach such conclusions with a bit of caution. Last season saw Liverpool lose a lot of football matches very badly. Today is the first game theyve deserved to lose out of 17 games and it was a mess of a lineup.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #329 on: Today at 08:13:02 pm
Literally no point watching now. Might as well just catch the result. It's all decided by computers now anyway. At least it was in a totally meaningless game.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #330 on: Today at 08:13:06 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:07:55 pm
Apologise to RK7 for being a dick Samie. You're wrong :)
There's no need, he probably misread it. I apologise though, had a shit day, completely over reacted to a football match and vented in here. Shouldn't have happened, sorry.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #331 on: Today at 08:13:17 pm
Can't help but think that Endo is completely the wrong kind of player that we needed, even as a stop-gap. Especially with MacAllister's chronic lack of pace.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #332 on: Today at 08:13:49 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 08:10:53 pm
The midfield options are an upgrade but we still need a 6. The options available have improved.

Maybe, but a trio of Gravenberch-MacAllister (or Jones)-Szoboslai looks better than anything last season, and in most games in the PL a true 6 might not be needed
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #333 on: Today at 08:14:12 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:10:27 pm
Feel for Quansah. Imagine your first LFC goal being cancelled for that. Just get rid of VAR

Remember Elliott waiting for ages to have his first European goal checked at Rangers?

At least that was given.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #334 on: Today at 08:15:27 pm
I honestly thought there was no VAR in the EL tonight until their disallowed goal. Salah was poleaxed by their keeper and should of had a stonewall pen. It looked as though the ref had given the Quansa goal before one of their players suggested he go look at the monitor. Once he does that you know 99.9% of referees change their mind the spineless pricks!
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #335 on: Today at 08:15:48 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:07:40 pm
Why would the players be exhausted, plenty of rotation for midweek games, most of which have been a stroll. The Bournemouth game I discounted due to unplayable conditions but last two away performances have given me flashbacks of last season.

Maybe exhausted is too strong a word, but they've played 6 games in 26 days, which is a lot, and the last 3 away from home (and somewhat difficult journeys as well to miserable grounds in miserable weather)

After such a hot and energetic start to the season, I would be shocked in that little run that levels just drop a little bit as players get used to the system, used to the schedule, and have this week of just a rough run of it.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #336 on: Today at 08:15:49 pm
I think its important to remember we could play a double pivot with Milner there and get a 0-0 at the Bernabeu. Where does Endo for this season fit into us? Kostas off at HT? These are important questions atleast for Kostas, Endo has time to adapt.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #337 on: Today at 08:16:17 pm
Are the players being instructed to start the game at walking pace or are the just disinterested? Either way it is a bit worrying.   
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #338 on: Today at 08:16:46 pm
I wouldn't overreact to this because going to France is always tough and we played some inexperienced players. Good experience for Quansah.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #339 on: Today at 08:17:39 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 08:16:17 pm
Are the players being instructed to start the game at walking pace or are the just disinterested? Either way it is a bit worrying.   

Probably told to save themselves for the weekend cos it's a shit competition
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #340 on: Today at 08:18:10 pm
We are going to have to up the intensity for the next game. Brentford wont give an inch and their position should be even higher than they are.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #341 on: Today at 08:18:17 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 08:10:53 pm
The midfield options are an upgrade but we still need a 6. The options available have improved.

Perhaps but our midfield is still new and is a genuine improvement

Reaching for the transfer kitty after every loss is a bit cliché
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #342 on: Today at 08:18:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:10 pm
We are going to have to up the intensity for the next game. Brentford wont give an inch and their position should be even higher than they are.

We're home.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #343 on: Today at 08:18:48 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:18:17 pm
Perhaps but our midfield is still new amd is a genuine improvement

Reaching for the transfer kitty after every loss is a bit cliché

We still need to be buying a left back and centreback.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #344 on: Today at 08:18:58 pm
It does feel like every game you watch now some bullshit happens like that or a yellow/red card/offside equivalent. Of course the referees and 'VAR officials' don't help at all but the idea of it is so fundamentally shite it's hard not to just despair. I don't think they ever should have gone forward with it following the 2018 World Cup but the agenda was set then and what's followed has genuinely helped ruin the sport for so many people. It will never work.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #345 on: Today at 08:19:01 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 08:13:49 pm
Maybe, but a trio of Gravenberch-MacAllister (or Jones)-Szoboslai looks better than anything last season, and in most games in the PL a true 6 might not be needed

Is not having a six sustainable though. For me, a top 6 is the glue that binds the team together. The player that links the defence and midfield. Backs up the press when required. Drops in and covers the defence when required and covers when others make mistakes or end up out of position.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #346 on: Today at 08:19:27 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:18:39 pm
We're home.

Yes but same thing, we cant drop the aggression otherwise we will be lucky to get a result. We have to be on it.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #347 on: Today at 08:19:41 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 08:10:53 pm
The midfield options are an upgrade but we still need a 6. The options available have improved.

Well considering we only bought in midfielders, and the midfield options have improved, I guess the statement nothing fixed from last season isn't really correct.

We had a problem with the midfield othering nothing. Now the midfield offers a lot. We need improvement in the 6 (which Mac Allister may in fact provide with a bit of time and patience) but you can't compare Szoboszlai to Henderson and tell me nothing has been fixed
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #348 on: Today at 08:20:16 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:18:39 pm
We're home.

Wont change things.

Tough team to play.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #349 on: Today at 08:20:47 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 08:13:49 pm
Maybe, but a trio of Gravenberch-MacAllister (or Jones)-Szoboslai looks better than anything last season, and in most games in the PL a true 6 might not be needed
No maybes about it.

We need a top class, fast, athletic number 6 to suppliment this group of players. Someone to just sniff out danger, break up play and kick the shit out of opposition players if required (not that we play in this way since Klopp's come in).

Look what a prime Fabinho proved. We won the fucking lot.

We another one, at least.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #350 on: Today at 08:20:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:20:16 pm
Wont change things.

Tough team to play.

Be alright.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #351 on: Today at 08:21:11 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 08:13:17 pm
Can't help but think that Endo is completely the wrong kind of player that we needed, even as a stop-gap. Especially with MacAllister's chronic lack of pace.
I personally wouldn't say completely wrong, but at times he doesn't seem to know where to be or go. He's faster than Mac and Harvey though. He played with a bit more freedom at Stuttgart and also Japan.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #352 on: Today at 08:21:56 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:20:16 pm
Wont change things.

Tough team to play.

I have more faith in us at home based on this season currently. I still doesn't mean we can just turn up and expect a result but still

We need a win against Brentford though because then this goes from an issue with away performance to a full blown general slump in form
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #353 on: Today at 08:22:03 pm
Heres the key thing in the Quansah goal.







Their defender is heading the ball away so the phase restarts. He headed it into space, we picked the ball up, crossed and after a couple of touches we scored. MacAllisters handball was before he played the ball to Salah who lost it and then their defender headed it away as shown. So how on earth is the handball immediately prior to the goal?
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #354 on: Today at 08:22:03 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:19:01 pm
Is not having a six sustainable though. For me, a top 6 is the glue that binds the team together. The player that links the defence and midfield. Backs up the press when required. Drops in and covers the defence when required and covers when others make mistakes or end up out of position.

It's essential. As it was when we had Hamann in there under Houllier and Rafa or Masch under Benitez (Sissoko even for a bit). Lucas before the injury. Fabinho in his prime 2018-2022. That pretty much incorporates all our modern era trophies.

If you put Rice/Caicedo/Rodri in our team we are genuinely up to winning the league.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #355 on: Today at 08:22:48 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:19:41 pm
Well considering we only bought in midfielders, and the midfield options have improved, I guess the statement nothing fixed from last season isn't really correct.

We had a problem with the midfield othering nothing. Now the midfield offers a lot. We need improvement in the 6 (which Mac Allister may in fact provide with a bit of time and patience) but you can't compare Szoboszlai to Henderson and tell me nothing has been fixed

The midfield options have improved but the injury absences are still a problem - Jones, Gravenberch, Bajetic and Thiago (well the last one seems like a but if a myth).
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #356 on: Today at 08:22:50 pm
First things first, yes we were terrible and I get that.

But I think our terrible-ness is largely irrelevant when it comes to whether or not we should feel aggrieved over that nonsensical VAR decision. Regardless of our performance levels in the 96 minutes prior, we worked a passage of play in which we scored a legitimate goal and we've been fucked over by incompetent officiating once again. A goal in which 7 different players (from both sides) touched the ball after the alleged handball. A goal in which the ball immediately deflects onto Mac Allister's upper arm as it cannoned off another body part that was in close proximity. A goal in which the ball struck Mac Allister above the sleeve line. That's 3 (THREE) legitimate reasons as to why the goal should have stood.

It's honestly a joke. I was hoping the officiating in Europe would be of a higher calibre than the clowns we get in England, but it appears this circus is pitching tents continentally.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #357 on: Today at 08:22:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:09:46 pm
For what John?

So nothings improved from last season and we've still got old cloggers in our midfield mate? The eye test alone backs me up that we're better than last season already and so do the stats.
It was last season not two seasons ago :)
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #358 on: Today at 08:23:28 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:22:03 pm
Heres the key thing in the Quansah goal.





Their defender is heading the ball away so the phase restarts. He headed it into space, we picked the ball up, crossed and after a couple of touches we scored. MacAllisters handball was before he played the ball to Salah who lost it and then their defender headed it away as shown. So how on earth is the handball immediately prior to the goal?

Because VAR is subjective and it was a homer decision.
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
Reply #359 on: Today at 08:23:53 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:19:01 pm
Is not having a six sustainable though. For me, a top 6 is the glue that binds the team together. The player that links the defence and midfield. Backs up the press when required. Drops in and covers the defence when required and covers when others make mistakes or end up out of position.

I know, but this is still a transition year so the midfield I mentioned is fine for this year, plus Jones has been out the last few matches, we might be underestimating how important he was, and he may well eventually fully transition to a 6.  My personal take is that a top 4 finish is good enough for this transitional year (unless Rodri is out for awhile, then a title-run is the minimum)....so in that sense not worried about the lack of true 6 because our top 4 midfielders can dominate most teams in the league.
