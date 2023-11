ten Hag thinks Man U have had more decisions go against them than for them! He's completely delusional.



He also thought the first Copenhagen goal should have been disallowed as an offside player was blocking Onana's view. An argument that only makes sense if the Man U player standing directly in front of the offside player was transparent.



Weirdly he had less to say about Maguire wrestling to win a header and then Man U immediately being awarded a soft penalty.