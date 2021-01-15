And they should have drawn with Copenhagen in home match
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Think we've found our Salah replacement.
The BBC had this down as a 'masterclass' when Utd were 3-2 up - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/66673674/page/2 ...
Still bleating on about the red card, don't remember this fuss when Curtis was sent off
Are they and Copenhagen both on 3 points if it stays like this? A race to the bottom. Guess Copenhagen have Bayern away (will lose) and Gala at home (might just need a point for 3rd).
Still bleating on about the red card,
the bbc were right - they will be talking about that game in 25 years. and that's what they'll be talking about.
'[OptaJoe] 9 - Manchester United have lost as many as nine of their opening 17 matches of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973-74, which was the last season they were relegated. Hell.' - https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1722378144932413835
Would have been more than that if the PGMOL hadn't literally given them pointsIf the league was reffed fairly, they'd be in the bottom three.
Players blaming the red card too, pizza face having a go now.It's good they think they were unlucky
Scholes - "it was going to be difficult to qualify from this group. We knew that"Jesus christ.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
https://x.com/JamieOlat/status/1722378231330857232?s=20
For the Turkish league experts among us, are Gala any good? Used to be a very difficult place to go but they only managed a 2-2 draw when Copenhagen came to town, does it still have the fear factor it used to?
They should have destroyed Bayern at home in the first half. 16 shots vs Bayern's 3. But their finishing was as bad as ours vs Luton. Then Bayern took over the game in the second half. They can definitely beat this Man Utd team ...
they've already beaten them once too
