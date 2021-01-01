« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November  (Read 5521 times)

Online swoopy

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #320 on: Today at 09:26:55 pm »
Man utd look dangerous here
Man utd can win this
There's more goals in this for Manchester utd
Man utd are still creating changes
---
STFU Savage
Online koptommy93

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #321 on: Today at 09:29:20 pm »
Savage marvelling at the fact united are able to compete with a team who probably cost one tenth of what they did to put together
Online 4pool

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:24:44 pm
I agree but I didnt think it was reckless either. If Im about to shoot and at the last second someone puts their shin in the way and I break their leg, is that a red card? I see shielding the ball as a legitimate football action as was Curtis when he went to put his foot on the ball. The use of the freeze frame makes it look worse and has influenced the decision. 

Rival fans said exactly the same about Curtis endangering his opponent and I didnt agree there either.

We should be careful what we wish for even when when VAR screws a team we dont like.

The Polish VAR official disagreed and had the Ref look at it.  Off you go Marcus.
Online Ray K

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:26:55 pm
Some people accused him of being a dirty twat and some pundits at the time just said "he can't tackle" and that made it okay..   ::)
I really warmed to Chris Packham when he said one night on twitter that Scholars was a dirty c*nt. It's that sort of fearless opinion that makes him Attenborough's replacement for me.
Online Hymer Red

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:31:41 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:26:55 pm
Man utd look dangerous here
Man utd can win this
There's more goals in this for Manchester utd
Man utd are still creating changes
---
STFU Savage

What they gonna do? Bring Darwin on to score the winner??  :lmao
Online kennedy81

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:31:43 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:21:06 pm


Bayern Munich 0 - [1] Galatasaray; Lucas Torreira 62‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/c/adc88d


Gala aren't 1-0 up are they?
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:33:00 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:31:43 pm
Gala aren't 1-0 up are they?

It was disallowed.
Online Ray K

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:30:48 pm
I really warmed to Chris Packham when he said one night on twitter that Scholars was a dirty c*nt. It's that sort of fearless opinion that makes him Attenborough's replacement for me.
@ChrisGPackham
I've not met the man but I'll stick my neck out and say that Paul Scholes is one of the nastiest pieces of work in football
