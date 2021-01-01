I agree but I didnt think it was reckless either. If Im about to shoot and at the last second someone puts their shin in the way and I break their leg, is that a red card? I see shielding the ball as a legitimate football action as was Curtis when he went to put his foot on the ball. The use of the freeze frame makes it look worse and has influenced the decision. Rival fans said exactly the same about Curtis endangering his opponent and I didnt agree there either.We should be careful what we wish for even when when VAR screws a team we dont like.
Some people accused him of being a dirty twat and some pundits at the time just said "he can't tackle" and that made it okay..
Man utd look dangerous hereMan utd can win thisThere's more goals in this for Manchester utdMan utd are still creating changes---STFU Savage
Bayern Munich 0 - [1] Galatasaray; Lucas Torreira 62' - https://dubz.link/c/adc88d
Gala aren't 1-0 up are they?
Crosby Nick never fails.
I really warmed to Chris Packham when he said one night on twitter that Scholars was a dirty c*nt. It's that sort of fearless opinion that makes him Attenborough's replacement for me.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.9]