« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8] 9   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November  (Read 5520 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,450
  • Truthiness
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #280 on: Today at 09:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:04:55 pm
Missed most of the game so far, why were there 13 minutes of added time? Assume the VAR check for Rashford didn't take too long?
Match was stopped due to a medical emergency in the stand. Guy is alright though.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,639
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #281 on: Today at 09:08:36 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:54:48 pm
Thanks Jason.

I'd be annoyed if one of ours was sent off for that.  His eyes were only ever on the ball and his body is not moving at the Copenhagen player.

It's made what was looking like a very dull game into something potentially interesting.

You are joking right? He looked at him and went for the ankle. Straight red all day long.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,080
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:08:38 pm »
Hargreaves and Scholes not happy
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,014
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:08:59 pm »
Pundits crying about the red, how predictable.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,466
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:09:15 pm »
Scholes having a good old moan, he should just suck it up.
Logged
AHA!

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,080
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:07:52 pm
Match was stopped due to a medical emergency in the stand. Guy is alright though.
cheers
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:09:59 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:08:59 pm
Pundits crying about the red, how predictable.

Guys foot nearly got snapped off from his leg and they're in uproar that there's nothing wrong with it as Rashford "wasn't looking". Such dumb logic
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,080
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:08:36 pm
You are joking right? He looked at him and went for the ankle. Straight red all day long.
yeah and planted his foot with quite a force too, if the pitch had been a bit harder the guy could have broken his ankle
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:10:58 pm »
Checked score and saw it was 2-0 to United and thought cant be arsed watching that . Just seen half time score , game back on! Theyve fucked this up havent they. I thought it was a red card. His foot was too far away from the ball to just be trapping the ball.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #289 on: Today at 09:11:24 pm »
Scholeseh  talking utter shite (yet again).
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,219
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #290 on: Today at 09:11:48 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:09:15 pm
Scholes having a good old moan, he should just suck it up.

I wonder what Neville thinks? I am sure he won't be moaning about it....
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,343
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #291 on: Today at 09:11:51 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:09:15 pm
Scholes having a good old moan, he should just suck it up.

He's just toeing the line
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,080
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #292 on: Today at 09:12:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:09:59 pm
Guys foot nearly got snapped off from his leg and they're in uproar that there's nothing wrong with it as Rashford "wasn't looking". Such dumb logic
yes when did that become a thing that he wasn't looking so it can't be a red. Also bleating on about the ref needs to have an understanding for the game, roughly translated meaning that United were winning and it's not fair particularly as we don't have the European refs in our pockets
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #293 on: Today at 09:12:50 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:11:24 pm
Scholseh talking utter shite (yet again).
Its turned into a nail biting game
Logged

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #294 on: Today at 09:13:02 pm »
I put it in the same category as Curtis at spurs. Didn't go out to do him, tried to protect the ball but ended up on the guys ankle. Do I think it's a red? No. Are they being given as reds? Yes.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #295 on: Today at 09:14:16 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 09:13:02 pm
I put it in the same category as Curtis at spurs. Didn't go out to do him, tried to protect the ball but ended up on the guys ankle. Do I think it's a red? No. Are they being given as reds? Yes.
Nothing like it. Curtis foot rolled off the ball into the spurs player. Rashfords was a straight forward stamp on the ankle.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #296 on: Today at 09:14:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:12:50 pm
Its turned into a nail biting game

I'd never joke about an athletes foot...
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,639
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #297 on: Today at 09:14:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:12:50 pm
Its turned into a nail biting game

 :wellin
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,219
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #298 on: Today at 09:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:12:37 pm
yes when did that become a thing that he wasn't looking so it can't be a red. Also bleating on about the ref needs to have an understanding for the game, roughly translated meaning that United were winning and it's not fair particularly as we don't have the European refs in our pockets

Even if he couldn't see, he must have felt the guy's ankle at the very least?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,054
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #299 on: Today at 09:15:24 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 09:13:02 pm
I put it in the same category as Curtis at spurs. Didn't go out to do him, tried to protect the ball but ended up on the guys ankle. Do I think it's a red? No. Are they being given as reds? Yes.

eh?!

He stamped on his leg! The ball wasnt even part of the play.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #300 on: Today at 09:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:08:36 pm
You are joking right? He looked at him and went for the ankle. Straight red all day long.
Not joking.  To me it looks like Rashford is trying to plant his foot to shield the ball.  The Copenhagen player's leg comes in at the last second and out of Rashford's vision as he's looking in a different direction by then.

If I was the VAR official I'd have recommended a red card but that's because of who he plays for  ;D

I'm not listening to the pundits as my blood pressure can never take it, what is their entirely impartial (ha!) view?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,940
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #301 on: Today at 09:15:39 pm »
Howards mates in the PGMOL would have never given the Red card and penalty for the handball.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,928
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #302 on: Today at 09:16:50 pm »

I have some sympathy there. He was done by the freeze frame. Dont agree with those saying it was intentional. Players often shield the ball like that, just unfortunate timing.  Didnt think it was any more of a red than Curtis.

Glad theyre going to lose this though of course.

Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #303 on: Today at 09:17:17 pm »
Robbie Savage saying it was a straight red. Surprising.,
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #304 on: Today at 09:17:56 pm »
Got Mick "One in the hole you say" Mcarthy as a pundit on the channel Im watching, laughs all round this game
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #305 on: Today at 09:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:16:50 pm
I have some sympathy there. He was done by the freeze frame. Dont agree with those saying it was intentional. Players often shield the ball like that, just unfortunate timing.  Didnt think it was any more of a red than Curtis.

Glad theyre going to lose this though of course.

No not intentional but that doesnt matter.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,940
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #306 on: Today at 09:19:26 pm »
Carragher, Richards, Henry, and Schmeichel all saying it was never a Red.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,022
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #307 on: Today at 09:21:06 pm »

Real Madrid [2] - 0 SC Braga; Vinicius Junior 58‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/c/a161c2

Real Madrid [3] - 0 SC Braga; Rodrygo 61' - https://streamin.one/v/1a216bbb


Bayern Munich 0 - [1] Galatasaray; Lucas Torreira 62‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/c/adc88d



'FC Copenhagen tifo before their game against Manchester Utd':-

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,014
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #308 on: Today at 09:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:16:50 pm
I have some sympathy there. He was done by the freeze frame. Dont agree with those saying it was intentional. Players often shield the ball like that, just unfortunate timing.  Didnt think it was any more of a red than Curtis.

Glad theyre going to lose this though of course.


Most red card offences could be put down to bad timing. Still a red for me.
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,679
  • Free at last!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #309 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:19:26 pm
Carragher, Richards, Henry, and Schmeichel all saying it was never a Red.

Bizarre, he makes no attempt to play the ball with that foot. Yes he is trying to protect it, but takes no care in what he is doing with his feet and stamps down firmly on his ankle. No choice but a red card for me. Way worse than Curtis' where it rolled off the ball.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #310 on: Today at 09:22:45 pm »
Someone should tell Copenhagen they have an extra player.  They're sitting deep in their own half and watching the Man U defenders knock it square  :o
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,022
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #311 on: Today at 09:24:13 pm »

Arsenal [2] - 0 Sevilla; Bukayo Saka 64' - https://dubz.link/c/81f96c
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #312 on: Today at 09:24:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:19:26 pm
Carragher, Richards, Henry, and Schmeichel all saying it was never a Red.

Christ they like the Manc tune dont they? It was down his shin he never tried to pull out of it when he felt the contact. Red all day long
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,204
  • JFT96
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #313 on: Today at 09:24:22 pm »
It's not intentional but it's the players responsibility to not endanger his opponent, including blindly stamping your foot down in a zone where an opposition player is arriving. It's not like he's been jostled out of control or done by an unpredictable movement of the ball, he's fully in control. Pogba used to have a nasty habit of protecting the ball by doing that as well, think he caught his opponent a couple of times with it too.

Marcelo did a similar one a few months ago and ended up horrificallt snapping the other player's leg.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,450
  • Truthiness
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #314 on: Today at 09:24:26 pm »
Who could have predicted that Paul Scholars would have bad opinions on what constitutes a bad challenge? And by a Man United player too. My whole world is rocked by this development.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,080
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #315 on: Today at 09:24:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:15:02 pm
Even if he couldn't see, he must have felt the guy's ankle at the very least?
absolutely
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,928
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #316 on: Today at 09:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:18:24 pm
No not intentional but that doesnt matter.

I agree but I didnt think it was reckless either. If Im about to shoot and at the last second someone puts their shin in the way and I break their leg, is that a red card? I see shielding the ball as a legitimate football action as was Curtis when he went to put his foot on the ball. The use of the freeze frame makes it look worse and has influenced the decision. 

Rival fans said exactly the same about Curtis endangering his opponent and I didnt agree there either.

We should be careful what we wish for even when when VAR screws a team we dont like.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:26:47 pm by Schmarn »
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • RedOrDead
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #317 on: Today at 09:25:00 pm »
Any links for the yernited game.
Logged

Online unknownuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,379
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #318 on: Today at 09:26:43 pm »
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,715
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #319 on: Today at 09:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:24:26 pm
Who could have predicted that Paul Scholars would have bad opinions on what constitutes a bad challenge? And by a Man United player too. My whole world is rocked by this development.
Some people accused him of being a dirty twat and some pundits at the time just said "he can't tackle" and that made it okay..   ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8] 9   Go Up
« previous next »
 