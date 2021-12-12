So two home wins from Milan v Dortmund and PSG v Newcastle in the next round and Newcastle are guaranteed to finish 4th after only 5 games, that'd be extremely amusing, not exactly impossible either.
Celtic need to sort themselves out, not saying they should be going to venues like last night and winning but they are definitely capable of more than they do, a decent points haul, a shock qualification here and there if the group is ok etc. I mean Rangers put out Dortmund and Leipzig in the Europa the other year.