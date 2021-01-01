« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November  (Read 2744 times)

Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:46:19 pm
Hes shown his true colours there.
Just wanted to have fun
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:46:19 pm
Hes shown his true colours there.

Damn.... time after time Abu Dhabi get decisions like that.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:46:19 pm
Hes shown his true colours there.
I dont think he meant it, probably just wants to have fun

Edit: damn you gotta be quick round here
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:50:31 pm »
Pulisic done his hammy.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm »
what will come as no surprise to anyone, Pulisic pulls up with a muscle injury and has to go off.
Offline SamLad

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm »
Pulisic does his hammy.  jesus doesn't take much, or long, for him to get crocked does it.
Online Hazell

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm
I dont think he meant it, probably just wants to have fun

Edit: damn you gotta be quick round here

Beaten to the punch, time after time.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm
Beaten to the punch, time after time.
I Drove all night to get there first too
Offline Dougle

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:44:21 pm
Laughable the standard of some of these teams in the champions league. Celtic are a championship level side if that. Whole competition needs binning and reworking.

They are binning it and re-working it. And. It will be worse.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 09:56:45 pm »
Death, taxes and Celtic being abysmal in Europe.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm »
PSG really pushed on those last few mins for an equalzer. But in the end, a great win for Milan that! Very good game.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm »
Newcastle are fucked IMO
Offline Robinred

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm »
Deserved win for Milan. I cannot abide PSG, but if its a toss up Id prefer them to go through or get 3rd, than the Barcodes.
Offline tubby

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Newcastle are fucked IMO

Not sure, I don't think this Milan side is all that and PSG are ropey as hell.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:02:39 pm »
Some atmosphere in the San Siro throughout.
Offline Robinred

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:03:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
Not sure, I don't think this Milan side is all that and PSG are ropey as hell.

You make a good point, Tubby; but Newcastle have huge injury issues, and that might seal their fate.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:04:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
Not sure, I don't think this Milan side is all that and PSG are ropey as hell.
I agree.  Newcastle have already ran through this PSG side once and I wouldn't be surprised to see them do it again.

At least Newcastle are going to have to send out their strongest team in both midweeks.  They're not going to do much of anything in the CL this season and it would be great if they're not in it at all next season.
Offline SamLad

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Newcastle are fucked IMO
poor plucky Newcastle  :)
Offline newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 10:12:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:45:45 pm
he's fast, shifty, and can dribble with speed - but made of glass.

Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:50:31 pm
Pulisic done his hammy.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm
what will come as no surprise to anyone, Pulisic pulls up with a muscle injury and has to go off.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm
Pulisic does his hammy.  jesus doesn't take much, or long, for him to get crocked does it.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm »
Celtic  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 10:19:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
Not sure, I don't think this Milan side is all that and PSG are ropey as hell.

'Fucked' probably makes it sound like they're out of the equation to be fair, not true of course but I think they will finish bottom now, and certainly don't think they advance in the CL.

As Robinred says they're dealing with quite a few injury problems at the moment. Away from home they've been poor in both matches too, and PSG, even though they aren't great themselves, should be the hardest game of the six. In the group stage they're usually very good at home and they need the win themselves quite badly. I see a point at most but think PSG will beat them, at that point they'd go out. I'd still probably fancy them to beat Milan at home but they're more than likely playing for 3rd place then IMO.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm »
Celtic are a laughing stock these days. "These days" meaning the last 20 years.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #142 on: Today at 02:11:09 am »
Hmm AC Milan beat PSG in the CL, and go third in their group.

Dreaming of a Liverpool vs AC Milan EL final in Dublin ...
Offline The North Bank

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:46:03 am »
Newcastle are done, PSG are a different beast at home and will hammer them next game. By the time the last game comes round itll be a newcastle milan shoot out for 3rd place where newcastle need to win.
