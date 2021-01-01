« previous next »
Online oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:34:02 pm »

FC Porto [1] - 0 Antwerp; Evanilson penalty 31' - https://streamin.one/v/b7d39186
Online Robinred

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:38:30 pm »
Cannot fathom what we (or Chelsea) saw in Pulisic - his decision making is consistently dire.
Offline Samie

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:38:30 pm
Cannot fathom what we (or Chelsea) saw in Pulisic - his decision making is consistently dire.

He's American, we saw $$$$.
Online GreatEx

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:40:11 pm »
Thrilled to see Newcastle lose again.

Dismayed to see Haaland wasn't injured after all (yeah, I said it... but fuck City)
Online disgraced cake

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:38:30 pm
Cannot fathom what we (or Chelsea) saw in Pulisic - his decision making is consistently dire.

I know he was young at the time but you could see it when he was at Dortmund, he just doesn't look the type who's going to chip in with a good number of goals every season. I'm not sure there's ever really been a prolific American winger actually.
Online Robinred

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:45:30 pm »
Milan v PSG is very open - its more like basketball than footie. Cracking game mind.
Online newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:45:45 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:44:38 pm
I know he was young at the time but you could see it when he was at Dortmund, he just doesn't look the type who's going to chip in with a good number of goals every season. I'm not sure there's ever really been a prolific American winger actually.

he's fast, shifty, and can dribble with speed - but made of glass.
Online newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:46:51 pm »
I wish we had taken a cheap punt on Musah though. He covers a lot of ground.

(that brainfart aside - lol)
Online oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:47:38 pm »

Cheats [2] - 0 Young Boys; Phil Foden 45‎+‎1‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/c/07df02

Lazio [1] - 0 Feyenoord; Ciro Immobile 45+1' - https://streamin.one/v/5a00dc42

Atletico Madrid [2] - 0 Celtic; Alvaro Morata 45‎+‎2‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/c/6f0709
Online newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:48:23 pm »
that was a great half - Milan-PSG.

end to end to end
Offline thejbs

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:02:33 pm »
Red for Celtic reminded me of Curtis against spurs. Red goes to monitor and after a slow mo and still of it overturns the yellow hed given while well placed to see it.
Online SamLad

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:39:02 pm
Tino Livramento isnt 21 until next week; wish he hadnt gone there - hes going to be special.
yep - he's an impressive young player.
Online SamLad

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:07:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:48:23 pm
that was a great half - Milan-PSG.

end to end to end
triangular pitch?  great idea.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:09:45 pm »
Milan take the lead, Giroud.

Been a good watch this game so far!
