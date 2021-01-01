Cannot fathom what we (or Chelsea) saw in Pulisic - his decision making is consistently dire.
I know he was young at the time but you could see it when he was at Dortmund, he just doesn't look the type who's going to chip in with a good number of goals every season. I'm not sure there's ever really been a prolific American winger actually.
Tino Livramento isnt 21 until next week; wish he hadnt gone there - hes going to be special.
that was a great half - Milan-PSG.end to end to end
