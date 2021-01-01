I think we will go strong and look to essentially give ourselves a light early December/late November in terms of Europa commitments. The only counter to that is that Brentford are a good side and Klopp does respect them a lot, so he may decide to prioritise that game.



i think before the last few days, going strong and getting it done made sensebut now, and this is purely for discussions-sake and obviously not something controllable, it feels like this is the game to rest everyone we can/need to ahead of the more important and consequential sunday.wouldnt have said this before last weekend, but seeing how gassed two of our mainstays (and captains of their international teams) Dom and Mo looked against luton in combination with the unavailability of Jones (2 games) Mac (1 game) and Grav (1-2 games) suggests its best we rotate/dish out minutes purely on the basis of ensuring we're firing for sunday. we also don't know if Diaz is going to be available day-to-day, gakpo may be needed in midfield against Brentford and we've leant on our three senior fullbacks a lot in recent weeks/months too.i'd like Dom and Mo kept on the bench ideally. Quansah and Chambers starting on our left, Doak starting on the right, McConnell getting on (maybe Kaide too, but doubt he can). Elliot's got wildly good stamina so I guess he and Mac play the 90, but Endo might need a rest on 65ish given he likely has to start Sunday too.