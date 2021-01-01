« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45  (Read 3715 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,504
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:58:37 pm »
No Jones or Grav means we are lighter in midfield.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,230
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm »
Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister is the obvious choice for midfield.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,504
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:06:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm
Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister is the obvious choice for midfield.

Small midfield but assume that will be it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,121
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:02:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm
Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister is the obvious choice for midfield.
Weve seen worse

much worse
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,565
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:18:07 pm »
Fun fact for the day: -

They make Airbus's in Toulouse.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,947
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:18:21 pm »
Jurgen and Kelleher doing the press conference at half past the hour.

So, we know who starts in goal.  :D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,947
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:20:51 pm »
Liverpool squad for Toulouse: Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Chambers, Scanlon, Gordon, Doak, McConnell, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Mrozek.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,774
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:31:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:18:21 pm
Jurgen and Kelleher doing the press conference at half past the hour.

So, we know who starts in goal.  :D

Half past which hour?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:32:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:31:55 pm
Half past which hour?
630pm UK time

ie NOW
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,504
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:40:07 pm »
Klopp on injuries: Virgil is a little bit ill. Not a big thing but we didn't want to have him and maybe some others have it as well. He should be alright for the weekend. Ryan got a niggle on the knee - running already, no chance this game, maybe Brentford, definitely after
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:40:20 pm »
A little niggle in his knee.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,382
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:42:36 pm »
Curtis has low grade hamstring issue. Him and Gravenberch back after international break
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,222
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 06:45:47 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 06:42:36 pm
Curtis has low grade hamstring issue. Him and Gravenberch back after international break

He said Grav might be ready for Sunday.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,504
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:46:27 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 06:42:36 pm
Curtis has low grade hamstring issue. Him and Gravenberch back after international break

Klopp said Grav may make Sunday
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,433
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:47:49 pm »
Sunday without Gravy - unthinkable.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,799
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 06:48:52 pm »
Quote
Klopp:

"Virgil is a little bit ill, should not be a big thing, should be absolutely alright for the weekend. Ryan got a little niggle in the knee but he's already running, we're hoping he'll be back for Brentford, if not definitely after the international break."

"Curtis had a hamstring injury, after the international break he'll be back, it was a low grade hamstring."


Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,504
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:49:53 pm »
Endo, Elliott, Gakpo, Dom and Mac can all play midfield tomorrow.

Could be a bit light for Sunday.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:58:56 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 06:18:07 pm
Fun fact for the day: -

They make Airbus's in Toulouse.

It has an extensive, pedestrianised central area that is quite lovely....my favourite town in France actually.

Unfortunately, it is also a hotbed for Le Pen's right wing mob
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,141
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:33:35 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on Yesterday at 06:58:56 pm
It has an extensive, pedestrianised central area that is quite lovely....my favourite town in France actually.


Do traders have access to Diiiixons?
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:40:39 pm »
I'd go with the below. Give Tsimikas and Endo 45-60 minutes ahead of Brentford. Interesting that Gordon has travelled. He made his first start in over 20 months in the U21 game yesterday. He'll be on the bench tomorrow but would be surprised to see him come on. But all part of his reintegration.


                           Kelleher


Gomez          Matip          Quansah          Tsimikas


           Elliott          Endo          Mac Allister


           Doak          Gakpo          Diaz         


Sub: Alisson, Mrozek, Alexander-Arnold, Chambers, Scanlon, Konate, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Gordon, Jota, Salah, Nunez
 
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:49:44 pm »
Excited for this.
I wonder if Klopp starts Quansah with Chambers or Scanlon next to him.
I guess McConnell going get some minutes at some point also
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:52:42 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:49:44 pm
Excited for this.
I wonder if Klopp starts Quansah with Chambers or Scanlon next to him.
I guess McConnell going get some minutes at some point also
gonna post the same - my guess is we'll start the strongest midfield we can,  then bring McConnell on later.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:02:45 am »
I really like the proving ground aspect of these games, its exactly what we need at this stage of our growth.

Let's Quansafie these suckers. Train kept a rollin, all night long.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,372
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:14:43 am »
Can't really imagine a starting XI where we aren't just solid favorites regardless. Just think the Europa has been a nice break from the stress of the PL games and hoping that continues tomorrow.
Logged

Offline G1-tiga

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:53:08 am »
Genuinely quite excited for tonight. With Jones (out) and Gravenberch (unlikely) v Brentford, I'm hoping to see Endo sitting and Mac Allister forward tonight. Elliot deserves a start as well.

Mad as it is, I'd play Nunez from the start tonight. I thought he played well v Luton regardless of that miss but I'd like him to bag here to clear the cobwebs so to speak.

Also really looking forward to watching Quansah.

Win this and hopefully qualify top with 2 to go. Sounds good to me.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,592
  • Bam!
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:22:30 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 06:18:07 pm
Fun fact for the day: -

They make Airbus's in Toulouse.
Do they ship the wings from North Wales?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,774
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:42:59 am »
I think we will go strong and look to essentially give ourselves a light early December/late November in terms of Europa commitments. The only counter to that is that Brentford are a good side and Klopp does respect them a lot, so he may decide to prioritise that game.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,433
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:17:50 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:22:30 am
Do they ship the wings from North Wales?

They definitely used to. They had a big sign on the factory wall, "Without Us, It's Just A Bus".
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,043
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #68 on: Today at 10:51:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:42:59 am
I think we will go strong and look to essentially give ourselves a light early December/late November in terms of Europa commitments. The only counter to that is that Brentford are a good side and Klopp does respect them a lot, so he may decide to prioritise that game.
i think before the last few days, going strong and getting it done made sense

but now, and this is purely for discussions-sake and obviously not something controllable, it feels like this is the game to rest everyone we can/need to ahead of the more important and consequential sunday.

wouldnt have said this before last weekend, but seeing how gassed two of our mainstays (and captains of their international teams) Dom and Mo looked against luton in combination with the unavailability of Jones (2 games) Mac  (1 game) and Grav  (1-2 games) suggests its best we rotate/dish out minutes purely on the basis of ensuring we're firing for sunday. we also don't know if Diaz is going to be available day-to-day, gakpo may be needed in midfield against Brentford and we've leant on our three senior fullbacks a lot in recent weeks/months too.

i'd like Dom and Mo kept on the bench ideally. Quansah and Chambers starting on our left, Doak starting on the right, McConnell getting on (maybe Kaide too, but doubt he can). Elliot's got wildly good stamina so I guess he and Mac play the 90, but Endo might need a rest on 65ish given he likely has to start Sunday too.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,774
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:11:35 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:51:35 am
i think before the last few days, going strong and getting it done made sense

but now, and this is purely for discussions-sake and obviously not something controllable, it feels like this is the game to rest everyone we can/need to ahead of the more important and consequential sunday.

wouldnt have said this before last weekend, but seeing how gassed two of our mainstays (and captains of their international teams) Dom and Mo looked against luton in combination with the unavailability of Jones (2 games) Mac  (1 game) and Grav  (1-2 games) suggests its best we rotate/dish out minutes purely on the basis of ensuring we're firing for sunday. we also don't know if Diaz is going to be available day-to-day, gakpo may be needed in midfield against Brentford and we've leant on our three senior fullbacks a lot in recent weeks/months too.

i'd like Dom and Mo kept on the bench ideally. Quansah and Chambers starting on our left, Doak starting on the right, McConnell getting on (maybe Kaide too, but doubt he can). Elliot's got wildly good stamina so I guess he and Mac play the 90, but Endo might need a rest on 65ish given he likely has to start Sunday too.

I think the fact that its Brentford at the weekend will probably mean Klopp errs on the side of what you are saying, which is protecting some key players or giving them limited minutes.

I dont think there is a wrong answer because of what is to come. We have a quarter final in the league cup and 2 europa games to navigate in the busiest and most crucial period of the league season so I will definitely understand if Klopp goes strong for the win.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 