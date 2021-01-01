Toulouse v Liverpool

Europa League, THU 9th Nov, 17.45

Europa League, Group stage, Match Day 4

Oh man, we lost two points last night in a game everyone expected us to win. I moaned, you moaned, we moaned and bitched and woke up feeling like crap. It's over, let's move on please. Up ahead, lights of Europa League offer a perfect chance for a reset, cleansing the palate, game time in needy legs, rest time for tired ones. This Thursday we're travelling to France, to Stadium de Toulouse, hoping to wrap up the group in style and buy ourselves some rest in final two group games. And we'll definitely need that breathing room. So it's a match we need to, we shound and will take seriously. With some luck Union and LASK will draw as well, but that's out of our hands.Our hosts, Toulouse aren't having a good season - at all. Their recent form is pretty average, with a negative trend - WWDLLL. They have also managed just two victories in their last 13 games - D6 L5. At the moment they sit in 14th position (out of 18 clubs) in Ligue 1. Since we last faced them in previous round of Europa League they have lost two consecutive games in Ligue 1. First they lost 3-0 away to Montpellier, who are also circling the drain just above the relegation line and after that they lost 1-2 at home to Le Havre, upper table placed team. The way they lost that game against Le Havre, conceding two very late goals after being ahead for good part of the match, speaks to a team that is trying to mount a return to some kind of form - but is unable to overcome it's deficiencies and is still defensively and mentally very fragile. After all, we witnessed this at Anfield. They are up for a fight, but prone to conceding a torrent of goals at any moment. I'm sure they'll hope to fight their way to at least a point here, no doubt about it, so we'll have to be sharp from the start. Not allow those plans and dreams to materialise.Reds will certainly keep an eye out on the Brentford game on Sunday. Fair enough really, some players look like they could use a rest. Namely Mo, Szoboslai and McAllister. So I'm expecting a reasonably rotated side - which these days hardly means fielding a B-Team. We don't really have a B lineup this season. Our squad is pretty strong even few layers deep, which is great and also amazingly well suited for Europa League and domestic cups.Kelleher will probably get a game and I think Quansah, Matip and Gomez might also start. No idea on the left back. We kind of both need to keep Tsimikas injury free and also play him into form. Could be anything really. In midfield Jones and Elliot are almost certain starters, possibly with Endo. In attack Gakpo will surely get a start, but I'm really not sure who makes up other two spots. Could be Nunez, he'll be eager to score a few and get out of his shocking form slump media informed me he is currently in. I do hope Mo is rested, he looked leggy. But who knows, Klopp might actually just go all out in the next two games ahead of the international break.In any case, we worked hard in the group - now is the time to wrap it up and buy ourselves some breathing room.Completely even, not at all rocky road to Dublin.Please.