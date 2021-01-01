« previous next »
Author Topic: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45  (Read 1243 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,089
Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« on: Yesterday at 02:57:25 pm »
Toulouse v Liverpool
Europa League, THU 9th Nov, 17.45
Europa League, Group stage, Match Day 4





Oh man, we lost two points last night in a game everyone expected us to win. I moaned, you moaned, we moaned and bitched and woke up feeling like crap. It's over, let's move on please. Up ahead, lights of Europa League offer a perfect chance for a reset, cleansing the palate, game time in needy legs, rest time for tired ones. This Thursday we're travelling to France, to Stadium de Toulouse, hoping to wrap up the group in style and buy ourselves some rest in final two group games. And we'll definitely need that breathing room. So it's a match we need to, we shound and will take seriously. With some luck Union and LASK will draw as well, but that's out of our hands.

Our hosts, Toulouse aren't having a good season - at all. Their recent form is pretty average, with a negative trend -  WWDLLL. They have also managed just two victories in their last 13 games - D6 L5. At the moment they sit in 14th position (out of 18 clubs) in Ligue 1. Since we last faced them in previous round of Europa League they have lost two consecutive games in Ligue 1. First they lost 3-0 away to Montpellier, who are also circling the drain just above the relegation line and after that they lost 1-2 at home to Le Havre, upper table placed team. The way they lost that game against Le Havre, conceding two very late goals after being ahead for good part of the match, speaks to a team that is trying to mount a return to some kind of form - but is unable to overcome it's deficiencies and is still defensively and mentally very fragile. After all, we witnessed this at Anfield. They are up for a fight, but prone to conceding a torrent of goals at any moment. I'm sure they'll hope to fight their way to at least a point here, no doubt about it, so we'll have to be sharp from the start. Not allow those plans and dreams to materialise.

Reds will certainly keep an eye out on the Brentford game on Sunday. Fair enough really, some players look like they could use a rest. Namely Mo, Szoboslai and McAllister. So I'm expecting a reasonably rotated side - which these days hardly means fielding a B-Team. We don't really have a B lineup this season. Our squad is pretty strong even few layers deep, which is great and also amazingly well suited for Europa League and domestic cups.

Kelleher will probably get a game and I think Quansah, Matip and Gomez might also start. No idea on the left back. We kind of both need to keep Tsimikas injury free and also play him into form. Could be anything really. In midfield Jones and Elliot are almost certain starters, possibly with Endo. In attack Gakpo will surely get a start, but I'm really not sure who makes up other two spots. Could be Nunez, he'll be eager to score a few and get out of his shocking form slump media informed me he is currently in. I do hope Mo is rested, he looked leggy. But who knows, Klopp might actually just go all out in the next two games ahead of the international break.

In any case, we worked hard in the group - now is the time to wrap it up and buy ourselves some breathing room.

Completely even, not at all rocky road to Dublin.
Please.


Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 23,177
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:03:32 pm »
I think because it's away and because we can seal qualification with a win, we'll go fairly strong.  Get this one done and we can really think about heavy rotation for the next two matches.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 62,751
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:36:30 pm »
We need Voronin for this.
Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,453
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:48:58 pm »
Endo, Mac Allister, Jones. Assuming its nothing serious for Jones.
Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,381
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Zlen, agree, feeling flat today but must move on. Hope we can get Jones fit for Sunday and we will need Endo so I reckon, Mac, Elliott and Gravenberch start. Gakpo, Jota and Doak up front.
Should be relatively routine after a busy early half an hour. They didnt feel like they deserved to lose 5-1 last time so a narrower away victory is my prediction.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,214
  • Seis Veces
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:34:21 pm »
I wonder how much their level can rise after what they showed at Anfield. I think in France at best they're midtable taking last season and their start this season into account. They've lost their last couple in the league following the reverse game too. A draw here basically wins the group considering others will drop points in the next two games.

Kelleher
Gomez   Matip   'The Q'   Chambers
Endo
Elliot   Mac Allister
Doak   Gakpo   Jota

Not sure there's a lot of physicality in the midfield, could get something from Jones if he's fit. Hopefully there's a peaceful resolution to the Diaz family stuff, he could play on the left for an hour perhaps. Really we should have too much again but I wouldn't be too sad with a point because it should be enough to basically seal the group. If we get the win it's basically job done with two games ahead to just let the young lads go and have some fun. One positive of being in the Europa League is that nobody really has to play a couple of full games twice a week for this half of the season, not as if that should be a problem for world class athletes anyway. It's been smart to go relatively strong in the first three games because the hard work is mostly done for now.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:34:38 pm »
any more info on Jones today?  I've seen nowt.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,924
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:36:11 pm »
Since playing us at Anfield Toulouse has lost their two League fixtures. 3-0 and 2-1.

This will be a Cup final for them at home.

We need to go in there and not be dragged down to their level. Do that and we win.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,430
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:53:31 pm »
A winger who played for Toulouse
liked playing after hitting the booze.
Tried a near-post header,
but should have known better.
In fact you can still see the bruise.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 62,751
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:56:21 pm »
Doc, you're a poet and I didn't know it.
Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:53:31 pm
A winger who played for Toulouse
liked playing after hitting the booze.
Tried a near-post header,
but should have known better.
In fact you can still see the bruise.
I'm enjoying these, Doc, keep 'em coming!
Offline kop306

  • Kemlynite
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:48:58 pm
Endo, Mac Allister, Jones. Assuming its nothing serious for Jones.

i think jones will be on the bench as he will be needed for sunday

big game for doak and nunez
Offline Hestoic

  • Boys Pen
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:53:31 pm
A winger who played for Toulouse
liked playing after hitting the booze.
Tried a near-post header,
but should have known better.
In fact you can still see the bruise.

Are you Sabu Pundit?
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm »
Thanks OP.

We should rotate heavily for this. Mo and Szobo shouldn't travel but we should still have enough for them.

It won't be an easy game because they drew with PSG recently and there'll be a raucous atmosphere.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,089
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:57:05 am »
They drew with PSG in mid- August. They arent in good form at the moment. Wont be easy, but they are prone to crumbling once they concede.
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:00:41 am »
Win this game and for the final two games we can make major changes with no fear of repercussions if results dont go our way.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,667
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:38:36 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:34:38 pm
any more info on Jones today?  I've seen nowt.

Minor twinge, was available for Luton but not risked.

Endo, Elliot and Gravenberch to start for me.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:41:22 am »
Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,678
  • Free at last!
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:09:20 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:38:36 am
Minor twinge, was available for Luton but not risked.

Endo, Elliot and Gravenberch to start for me.

MacAllister can't play at Brentford, so surely he will play?
Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:50:56 am »
Thanks Zlen  :thumbup

It would be great to win and put our feet up for the last two games but realistically we're going to win the group irrespective of this game.

I'd be happy with the Bournemouth line-up but Macca and Doak in for Szobo and Mo.  It makes sense to get another match out of Macca - ideally in his preferred #8 position - as he can't play at the weekend.

Keller
Gomez - Matip - Qaunsah - Kostas
Endo
Macca - Jones
Elliott - Gakpo - Doak
Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,933
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:51:32 am »
Thanks Zlen, you spoke for most of us, collectively in the Luton hangover mode. I'm really not sure what Klopp is going to do here. It's all very well resting Mo, (who loves a European goal),Virg, Dom and Nunez etc, but, their international managers will run the legs off them even worse than we do next week. So I think he might load the bench as an insurance policy here with a view to really cruising the last 2 games. As it stands a draw pretty much guarantees us qualification with a home "banker" to come.
No injuries please.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,214
  • Seis Veces
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 11:51:32 am
Thanks Zlen, you spoke for most of us, collectively in the Luton hangover mode. I'm really not sure what Klopp is going to do here. It's all very well resting Mo, (who loves a European goal),Virg, Dom and Nunez etc, but, their international managers will run the legs off them even worse than we do next week. So I think he might load the bench as an insurance policy here with a view to really cruising the last 2 games. As it stands a draw pretty much guarantees us qualification with a home "banker" to come.
No injuries please.

A draw isn't a bad result as it should near enough guarantee progression as group winners anyway. If we're on ten points with two games to go I can't even see that being bettered by any of the three, they'll all drop more points you'd think. I think we could probably draw two and lose the other one and that'd be enough to win the group. Ideally we'll seal it on Thursday but even a heavily rotated side should see the best of LASK at Anfield.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 24,549
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm »
^^^ isn't it the case that in order to win the group tomorrow we need both 1) to win and 2) for the other game to end in a draw or loss?
Offline pa

  • humbug
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:51:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:36:09 pm
^^^ isn't it the case that in order to win the group tomorrow we need both to win and for the other game to end in a draw or loss?
How can it end otherwise? :-)
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:38:36 am
Minor twinge, was available for Luton but not risked.
ah, good.  thanks Draex.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 23,177
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:11:07 pm »
Might see Mac Allister in his natural position for this one with him suspended for Brentford.
Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:42:35 pm »
Will say the same thing as the last EL game, they love kicking players. Hope the refs control it. Also the away fans will be travelling to France, so hope they have a enjoyable outing but keep their wits about.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 71,179
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:56:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:11:07 pm
Might see Mac Allister in his natural position for this one with him suspended for Brentford.

Yes. I hope so it would be a good opportunity to do that.
