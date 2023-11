We haven't learnt from it, we were poor against Brighton away, pretty poor for most of the game against the bitters and we've started numerous other games poorly this season, and only really started playing when we make a load of attacking subs and are a goal down. I don't really care about the league table, what I care about is the performance and individual results. If your first 10 games are away at the top 10 or 11 sides in the league then your expected points tally would be quite different than if you've played at home against the bottom 10 sides. The quality of opposition makes a pretty big difference in football. If this was a complete outlier then it wouldn't be THAT concerning, just one of those days, but the performance wasn't untypical for us over the last year or so.



Its early in the season and we have a new side. I don't understand why you are being that critical of the performances when, on the whole, the performances have been good and much better than last season.Also you need to have into context. Last season we were barely in the top 10 for expected goals against and only sneaked into there because of the form in the final stretch of the season. For goalscoring our xG was third. This season we are 6th for xG against despite the 3 games where we were down to 10 men and we are top of xG ahead of Newcastle and City. Our performances and stats are much better than last season and thats despite us bedding in several players.There is not a single metric that says last season is like this one. Our numbers both underlying and of course the actual league table shows we are playing better and winning more. Also, even at our worst under Klopp we get better as the season goes on so whilst yesterday was poor, we are in a good moment and have plenty to feel positive about. Does that mean we win a title, probably not, but it can still be very good.