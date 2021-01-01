Was a very deflating day yesterday, I felt confident we were going to cut loose with a big win before kick off.



It really does frustrate me that we are playing such a limited side as Luton yet we are playing yo/yo kamikaze football with no control of the game.



People like to lord this midfield but be disrespectful to our old midfielders like Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner etc, they weren't the most creative but they would absolutely squeeze the life out of the opposition with their pressing, ability to win the ball back and their discipline.



Klopp has already alluded to it yesterday and I thought the same watching it, our counter press was pathetic, the forwards with no intent in winning the ball back high, and 3 midfielders far too slow to close the spaces, if someone as limited as Luton can play though our press so regularly and as easily as that then city away coming up is very worrying.



Mac Allister was poor yesterday, I feel for him playing out of position as a 6, hes a booking waiting to happen and he doesnt have the physicality or recovery pace to plug the gaps from a very weak collective press in front of him. For me, Curtis Jones is worth a starting place in this side for his counter press alone. There was far too many players in our side yesterday not going the fundamental required work off the ball.