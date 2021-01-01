« previous next »
Personally I think we should be starting Endo + 2 of the other 3 each game.  A proper DM, as limited as some of you think he is) will make such a big difference to the side.
Last week Rodri gets into a scuffle with Hojlund, nothing is given until 2 minutes later and they go back and award a penalty. Yesterday VVD is suplexed to the ground, the outcome? A yellow for Klopp. Luton then go and handball it in their box, a decision we've seen given several times this season, they break and score.

Its absolutely rank what's going on with referees. Games arent being won on the pitch anymore, referees are deciding who wins and loses.
Just on the handball, I dont think anyone wants to see that given, he wasn't even facing the ball. 100% not a pen for me. The VVD challenge is a lot harder to argue against as you say given what happened with Rodri
Didn't see the game as was out with an old school mate so was surprised we didn't win it but the manner we got the draw in injury time with Diaz scoring will surely do us no harm for the long term. Just shows how the team fights for each other and hats off to Luis for such a brave display under trying circumstances. Anyone complaining about the result should turn around and hug a love one as the past week shows you football is irrelevant sometimes.

Overall got to be thrilled how this team is progressing as last season our form was probably close to top 10 at times. This season we have really turned the corner and if we keep improving then a title challenge is possible even. Top 4 hopes were the goal this year and that's looking very good so no worries from yesterday and should have won the game and most days we would have.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:42:49 am
Just on the handball, I dont think anyone wants to see that given, he wasn't even facing the ball. 100% not a pen for me. The VVD challenge is a lot harder to argue against as you say given what happened with Rodri

It doesnt matter if hes looking at it and it hasnt all season, they've been giving those handballs so why not this one?

The VVD one is stonewall.
Didn't watch any analysis but conceding that goal in the way we did was criminal. Mac Alister was too slow in tracking back and arguably too slow to be the player who stops the break. Harvey also put in a pretty weak challenge on the edge of the box that could have stopped it. Can excuse that as hes young and a more shrewd player knows in those situations you stop that counter at all costs.

Anyway, shit happens and it was a woeful performance but the type of game we've struggled with for years.   
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:44:42 am
It doesnt matter if hes looking at it and it hasnt all season, they've been giving those handballs so why not this one?

The VVD one is stonewall.
I dont think they have been giving those as handball and it absolutely should matter if they are looking at it (Id never want that given against us). But thats half the problem I dont think its particularly clear and theres certainly no consistency on what is and isnt handball anymore
I am absolutely sure that Luton would have received 2-3 extra yellow cards if they had played against 115FC or the Saudis. It's a joke how everything was a foul against us, but they could get away with murder. Possession 26:74 but fouls 7:13? Something is clearly not right with that. Stopping a counter with your hand is only a foul now, no yellow. It's a fucking joke.
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 09:49:28 am
I am absolutely sure that Luton would have received 2-3 extra yellow cards if they had played against 115FC or the Saudis. It's a joke how everything was a foul against us, but they could get away with murder. Possession 26:74 but fouls 7:13? Something is clearly not right with that. Stopping a counter with your hand is only a foul now, no yellow. It's a fucking joke.
The foul on Virg would have been given as a PK to them. See Rodri last week.

Instead of doing their jobs, they ref to a narrative.
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:44:42 am
It doesnt matter if hes looking at it and it hasnt all season, they've been giving those handballs so why not this one?

The VVD one is stonewall.
if someone is about to head the ball and you jump in front of him with your arms flailing about, it doesn't matter which way you are facing, it's a pel.
Still pissed off at the foul on Jota by that bitter shit dog Barkley in the first half...an ankle snapper challenge that the dirty c*nt appears to have patented ...
Was a very deflating day yesterday, I felt confident we were going to cut loose with a big win before kick off.

It really does frustrate me that we are playing such a limited side as Luton yet we are playing yo/yo kamikaze football with no control of the game.

People like to lord this midfield but be disrespectful to our old midfielders like Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner etc, they weren't the most creative but they would absolutely squeeze the life out of the opposition with their pressing, ability to win the ball back and their discipline.

Klopp has already alluded to it yesterday and I thought the same watching it, our counter press was pathetic, the forwards with no intent in winning the ball back high, and 3 midfielders far too slow to close the spaces, if someone as limited as Luton can play though our press so regularly and as easily as that then city away coming up is very worrying.

Mac Allister was poor yesterday, I feel for him playing out of position as a 6, hes a booking waiting to happen and he doesnt have the physicality or recovery pace to plug the gaps from a very weak collective press in front of him.  For me, Curtis Jones is worth a starting place in this side for his counter press alone.  There was far too many players in our side yesterday not going the fundamental required work off the ball.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:02:42 am
if someone is about to head the ball and you jump in front of him with your arms flailing about, it doesn't matter which way you are facing, it's a pel.

That's not what happened though?  He jumped for a header, missed it, and was on the way down when the ball struck his arm from behind.
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:40:34 am
Last week Rodri gets into a scuffle with Hojlund, nothing is given until 2 minutes later and they go back and award a penalty. Yesterday VVD is suplexed to the ground, the outcome? A yellow for Klopp. Luton then go and handball it in their box, a decision we've seen given several times this season, they break and score.

Its absolutely rank what's going on with referees. Games arent being won on the pitch anymore, referees are deciding who wins and loses.

No one has got a penalty awarded for wrestling in the box like that apart from City. So not a case of singling us out but favouring City.

The handball is never a penalty in a million years and we undermine our legitimate gripes this season by claiming otherwise. Yesterdays dropped points were on us Im afraid.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:02:42 am
if someone is about to head the ball and you jump in front of him with your arms flailing about, it doesn't matter which way you are facing, it's a pel.
I dont think his arms were flailing or in an unnatural position, hes jumped for a header, and not connected. Not everything is a pen just because we needed it to be so. The challenge on Virgil has far more merit as a pen in my view.

Wasnt it Dier who had a pen given against him for a handball similar to this a few seasons ago and everyone said it was mad, they may even have adjusted the rule because of it?
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:46:16 am
That was my point too. I dont think we were great by any means, and we do still have issues away from home but we were probably no worse than when we won at Wolves and Newcastle, or drew at tougher places like Chelsea and Brighton. On other day we probably go 1 up, probably get a second. Maybe win 2-1 or 3-1 and most of the talk would be about our firepower. Maybe we got a bit too comfortable with that and need to do more in games, but just think we had a collectively substandard day with the shooting.


The xG of 0.09-3.5 clearly reflects our dominance completely undermined by our finishing. Kenilworth Road holds such a hoodoo over us and I don't know even if that game was played over again if we'd  win it. Mad Hatters vibes.


Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:16:08 am
I think anyone being alarmed by that has unrealistic expectations for the season to be honest. I don't think we'll win the league this year, and I think we'll be better in the second half of the season. This is a very new look side now and - albeit we should have won comfortably given the chances we had - days like this happen when you're bedding in a new side. It's also not really a surprise our away form looks a bit more dicey than our home form. Few days rest, lick our wounds, beat Tolouse and Brentford and happy days.

Yeah agree that true confidence is lacking and away games are the tell. Still, Klopp 2.0 is exceeding expectations so far. Greater things are surely to come.
