PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5

Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
1) I know we all love TAA but the number of times he get burned by any winger with pace is so annoying. Our only winger with pace (Diaz) never have any games where he get to burn the opponent like this. And this strange moving into midfield leaving Salah nobody to work with on the right have got to stop.

2) Why did Tsimikas not start? Having Joe there will surely be a good thing for Tsimikas confidence. For once he will have thought that he will get continous games with the injury of our first choice LB. Joe playing at LB provided no width whatsoever. Every time a ball is passed to him, he will turn and pass it back.

3) Alexis seriously need to be better, so weak and what is the doing for the goal. Look around you and see who is free, bust a gut and stop the player from scoring. Hopefully Jones is back and Alexis will never play DM again. He should be behind Gravenbech and Dom in the pecking orders.

4) Diaz was fantastic and here is hoping his dad is returned in the next few days. Please bring your family to Liverpool Diaz.

5) Harvey Elliot is seriously brilliant as a super sub. Always trying hard and making things happen. You can see the pride that he has for the jersey he is playing in.
 
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Just like evrey one of us praised the fighting spirit we showed against Spurs this is the complete opposite.

Kloppo will send a rocket up their asses in the morning when they turn up.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Understand the frustration but there are some hysterical takes in here. We should have won that at a canter had we taken our chances. Shit happened but there's absolutely no greater cause for alarm.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 12:59:46 am


4) Diaz was fantastic and here is hoping his dad is returned in the next few days. Please bring your family to Liverpool Diaz.

5) Harvey Elliot is seriously brilliant as a super sub. Always trying hard and making things happen. You can see the pride that he has for the jersey he is playing in.
 
Praying all goes well with Luis Snr.
Harvey Elliot is a fantastic Liverpool player. Making things happen! 
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Kloppo will send a rocket up their asses in the morning when they turn up.

No he wont. Theyll all sing happy birthday in 8 different languages and itll be all smiles and hugs in training.

If wed took one of those first half chances we win by 3/4.

Results like this happen. Albeit far too often for us.

Just be ruthless and make up for it against Brentford.

Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 12:59:46 am
1) I know we all love TAA but the number of times he get burned by any winger with pace is so annoying. Our only winger with pace (Diaz) never have any games where he get to burn the opponent like this. And this strange moving into midfield leaving Salah nobody to work with on the right have got to stop.

2) Why did Tsimikas not start? Having Joe there will surely be a good thing for Tsimikas confidence. For once he will have thought that he will get continous games with the injury of our first choice LB. Joe playing at LB provided no width whatsoever. Every time a ball is passed to him, he will turn and pass it back.

3) Alexis seriously need to be better, so weak and what is the doing for the goal. Look around you and see who is free, bust a gut and stop the player from scoring. Hopefully Jones is back and Alexis will never play DM again. He should be behind Gravenbech and Dom in the pecking orders.

4) Diaz was fantastic and here is hoping his dad is returned in the next few days. Please bring your family to Liverpool Diaz.

5) Harvey Elliot is seriously brilliant as a super sub. Always trying hard and making things happen. You can see the pride that he has for the jersey he is playing in.

Are you expecting Tsimikas to be playing every single game? He is our only natural left back currently if we over use him he will be joining Robbo on the injury list, therefore we have to try options as we can't rely on him all the time.

Also amazing how Dom didn't get one word of criticism from you considering he was pretty anonymous yesterday. He was by far the worst midfielder there.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
It's growing increasingly hard to care about the league when the outcome is predetermined by the refs. City are allowed to have bad games where they get a soft pen but we get so little from the refs. Now that the Spurs result is forgotten they're back on their shit again with the non-pen when Van Dijk was rugby tackled, blatant ignoring of a yellow for handball and generally rewarding Luton for dropping to the floor.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 06:51:17 am
It's growing increasingly hard to care about the league when the outcome is predetermined by the refs. City are allowed to have bad games where they get a soft pen but we get so little from the refs. Now that the Spurs result is forgotten they're back on their shit again with the non-pen when Van Dijk was rugby tackled, blatant ignoring of a yellow for handball and generally rewarding Luton for dropping to the floor.

Oh come on.

We hit a crossbar, missed from 2 yards and stopped play when they broke on the counter.
If we take the first two examples then those 'dodgy' refs would have had to given multiple decisions against us for your so called 'pretermined' result.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Take the lessons from this game and move on. If this teaches us not to be complacent regardless of the opposition then the pain of this lesson would have been worth it.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:26:48 pm
Strange take, we will get top 4 easy,

We wont if were dropping points to teams who likely will be fighting relegation.
If any other top 6 side drops points to Luton I will be amazed.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:21:35 am
We wont if were dropping points to teams who likely will be fighting relegation.
If any other top 6 side drops points to Luton I will be amazed.

Arsenal just lost to Newcastle, we beat those c*nts with 10 men. You cant take results in isolation

Obviously we wont get anywhere if we drop points every week, but drawing to Luton doesn't mean we will keep dropping points in other games.


Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
3 points behind City and yet people are acting as if the whole place is burning down and we have nothing to play for  :butt

It was a bad game, a bad result but we should have put them away with ease really. Missed chances, poor attacking play and a soft goal to concede on the counter. Everyone bar 2 or 3 were awful and there will be some harsh words had after the game and in training this week. 2 chances to get that out the system now starting with Toulose on Thursday and then Brentford on Sunday

A lot of people (not just here) have been waiting for something like this to happen so they can come out and moan
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
I think you can tell early its going to be one of those days with the amount of wayward passes in the first few minutes.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Possible knock on effect of going strong mid week? Salah looked off it for example and he did the 90.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:21:35 am
We wont if were dropping points to teams who likely will be fighting relegation.
If any other top 6 side drops points to Luton I will be amazed.
We beat wolves...who just lost at Bramall but beat City, while also getting two draws vs Villa and Newcastle. Sport is strange sometimes.

A draw at Luton isnt good but how we react to it is more important
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Beat Brentford and a point minimum at City is a must if we have title ambitions.

If we can get to January less than 4 or 5 behind City and bring in a defensive mid and a full back I think we can do something interesting.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:53:57 am
Beat Brentford and a point minimum at City is a must if we have title ambitions.

If we can get to January less than 4 or 5 behind City and bring in a defensive mid and a full back I think we can do something interesting.

Even if we buy a DM in January I dont think that player is coming straight in.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:53:57 am
Beat Brentford and a point minimum at City is a must if we have title ambitions.

If we can get to January less than 4 or 5 behind City and bring in a defensive mid and a full back I think we can do something interesting.

Unfortunately I think to seriously challenge city wed need to be top with a points buffer at the turn of the year.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:53:57 am
Beat Brentford and a point minimum at City is a must if we have title ambitions.

If we can get to January less than 4 or 5 behind City and bring in a defensive mid and a full back I think we can do something interesting.

Our Team is very close to being really great and just needs a few tweaks.

We should have won yesterday so now need to regroup and beat Brentford. 

We can think about City after that.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:53:57 am
Beat Brentford and a point minimum at City is a must if we have title ambitions.

If we can get to January less than 4 or 5 behind City and bring in a defensive mid and a full back I think we can do something interesting.

Problem is we have never chased down City and we have only one template of beating City to the league and thats having a lead, early, and breaking their spirit a bit.

However, if we stay close to City, then at worst you are finishing 2nd and that level of form will also translate into the cup competitions.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
3rd on the log after 11 games and only 3 points behind Manchester City.

Fuck me

Would not have thought that we would be in this position after last season.

Up the Reds!

Luis Diaz is an absolute rock.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 07:27:27 am
3 points behind City and yet people are acting as if the whole place is burning down and we have nothing to play for  :butt

It was a bad game, a bad result but we should have put them away with ease really. Missed chances, poor attacking play and a soft goal to concede on the counter. Everyone bar 2 or 3 were awful and there will be some harsh words had after the game and in training this week. 2 chances to get that out the system now starting with Toulose on Thursday and then Brentford on Sunday

A lot of people (not just here) have been waiting for something like this to happen so they can come out and moan

It was definitely one of those games but we have to make sure this was a one off. I firmly believe top four is ours and we should be finishing 2nd or 3rd at worst but we cant be dropping anymore points against Bournemouth, Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley. They are 4 really poor sides who do concede a number of chances and we have to make sure every other game against them results in a win.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:24:01 am
3rd on the log after 11 games and only 3 points behind Manchester City.



There is no sugar coating draw at Luton. We know that top 4 and the title are decided on small margins.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:21:35 am
We wont if were dropping points to teams who likely will be fighting relegation.
If any other top 6 side drops points to Luton I will be amazed.

Interesting stat - Liverpool havent won away from home against a promoted side in the league since 16th October 2021 when we beat Watford 0-5. That's terrible.
