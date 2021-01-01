« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5  (Read 10960 times)

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm
Jurgen wasnt happy..

But what I didn't like, particularly in the first half, was that we had 0.0 [per cent] counter-pressing and that is something I take personally, to be honest. I told the boys, it's not OK, but because I know that they actually want to do it the question is then why didn't they do it? So I have to figure that out. But I will, it's not rocket science probably but that I have to watch it back. I have enough time for that.

Our away form isnt good enough, especially against the weaker teams, that for me is attitude and something we need to sort if we want to win titles, cant just turn up for the showcase matches or home games. Need to do the hard yards week in week out, home and away.

It amazed me how slack we were in the press in the first half. The entire right side looked off the pace when its usually our most potent. Play a long ball and no follow in. Letting them draw players in then popping it off to the most obvious player because suddenly were all sucked in. Was quite horrific.
1) I know we all love TAA but the number of times he get burned by any winger with pace is so annoying. Our only winger with pace (Diaz) never have any games where he get to burn the opponent like this. And this strange moving into midfield leaving Salah nobody to work with on the right have got to stop.

2) Why did Tsimikas not start? Having Joe there will surely be a good thing for Tsimikas confidence. For once he will have thought that he will get continous games with the injury of our first choice LB. Joe playing at LB provided no width whatsoever. Every time a ball is passed to him, he will turn and pass it back.

3) Alexis seriously need to be better, so weak and what is the doing for the goal. Look around you and see who is free, bust a gut and stop the player from scoring. Hopefully Jones is back and Alexis will never play DM again. He should be behind Gravenbech and Dom in the pecking orders.

4) Diaz was fantastic and here is hoping his dad is returned in the next few days. Please bring your family to Liverpool Diaz.

5) Harvey Elliot is seriously brilliant as a super sub. Always trying hard and making things happen. You can see the pride that he has for the jersey he is playing in.
 
Just like evrey one of us praised the fighting spirit we showed against Spurs this is the complete opposite.

Kloppo will send a rocket up their asses in the morning when they turn up.
Understand the frustration but there are some hysterical takes in here. We should have won that at a canter had we taken our chances. Shit happened but there's absolutely no greater cause for alarm.
Praying all goes well with Luis Snr.
Harvey Elliot is a fantastic Liverpool player. Making things happen! 
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:47:04 am
Kloppo will send a rocket up their asses in the morning when they turn up.

No he wont. Theyll all sing happy birthday in 8 different languages and itll be all smiles and hugs in training.

If wed took one of those first half chances we win by 3/4.

Results like this happen. Albeit far too often for us.

Just be ruthless and make up for it against Brentford.

Are you expecting Tsimikas to be playing every single game? He is our only natural left back currently if we over use him he will be joining Robbo on the injury list, therefore we have to try options as we can't rely on him all the time.

Also amazing how Dom didn't get one word of criticism from you considering he was pretty anonymous yesterday. He was by far the worst midfielder there.
It's growing increasingly hard to care about the league when the outcome is predetermined by the refs. City are allowed to have bad games where they get a soft pen but we get so little from the refs. Now that the Spurs result is forgotten they're back on their shit again with the non-pen when Van Dijk was rugby tackled, blatant ignoring of a yellow for handball and generally rewarding Luton for dropping to the floor.
Oh come on.

We hit a crossbar, missed from 2 yards and stopped play when they broke on the counter.
If we take the first two examples then those 'dodgy' refs would have had to given multiple decisions against us for your so called 'pretermined' result.
