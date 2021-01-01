1) I know we all love TAA but the number of times he get burned by any winger with pace is so annoying. Our only winger with pace (Diaz) never have any games where he get to burn the opponent like this. And this strange moving into midfield leaving Salah nobody to work with on the right have got to stop.



2) Why did Tsimikas not start? Having Joe there will surely be a good thing for Tsimikas confidence. For once he will have thought that he will get continous games with the injury of our first choice LB. Joe playing at LB provided no width whatsoever. Every time a ball is passed to him, he will turn and pass it back.



3) Alexis seriously need to be better, so weak and what is the doing for the goal. Look around you and see who is free, bust a gut and stop the player from scoring. Hopefully Jones is back and Alexis will never play DM again. He should be behind Gravenbech and Dom in the pecking orders.



4) Diaz was fantastic and here is hoping his dad is returned in the next few days. Please bring your family to Liverpool Diaz.



5) Harvey Elliot is seriously brilliant as a super sub. Always trying hard and making things happen. You can see the pride that he has for the jersey he is playing in.

