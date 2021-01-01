hard graft against a 10 man defence today but we didnt exactly go out with any determination to get the game won early on. We had a few semi chances and then seemed to think "this is easy, well get chance after chance and will take one" When that didnt happen we lost our creativity as we moved into pissed off mode.



Certainly struggled creatively



With Trent inverting I think we struggle down the right side. Previously we had Salah cutting inside on his left foot, and Trent overlapping on the outside on his right.



These days, although Salah stays wider he nearly always cuts inside and has no one taking men away for him. He very seldom goes on the outside to beat a man. (To be true its been a while since Ive seen him beat anyone in a one on one battle). Its all pretty predictable. Even when Harvey comes on, situations to drive down the right are shunned as both players want to turn inside onto their left foot. Happened lots today.



Against Bournemouth Szoboszlai made repetitive runs in behind their defence on the right with Sala slipping him in multiple times. That ball was on all the time. Today those runs were non existent and we had nothing on the right