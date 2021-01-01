« previous next »
Its not about the result or where we are in the league or where might or might not end up come the end of the season, its about the quality of the performance. Weve not looked particularly impressive this season in my opinion, so todays performance didnt come as a huge shock to me. We lack intensity and theres just very little fluency in our play. Its actually quite boring to watch at times. I thought we were awful against Brighton and extremely ordinary against the bitters. I just dont really get what the plan a attacking strategy is apart from bring on a triple sub when plan a doesnt work. We had a run of 7 games from Forest which, save City, are very easy games. We had a great chance to stick a load of points on the board and anything from City could be a bonus.

I dont expect to win every game, but I do expect us to play every minute of every game with the right attitude, those are the standards I expect of Liverpool, and those standards apply if were 10 points clear, or 10 points adrift. Today was nowhere near good enough.

It’s not about the result or where we are in the league or where might or might not end up come the end of the season, it’s about the quality of the performance. We’ve not looked particularly impressive this season in my opinion, so today’s performance didn’t come as a huge shock to me. We lack intensity and there’s just very little fluency in our play. It’s actually quite boring to watch at times. I thought we were awful against Brighton and extremely ordinary against the bitters. I just don’t really get what the plan a attacking strategy is apart from bring on a triple sub when plan a doesn’t work. We had a run of 7 games from Forest which, save City, are very easy games. We had a great chance to stick a load of points on the board and anything from City could be a bonus.

I don’t expect to win every game, but I do expect us to play every minute of every game with the right attitude, those are the standards I expect of Liverpool, and those standards apply if we’re 10 points clear, or 10 points adrift. Today was nowhere near good enough.



We are top for xG. We clearly are a top attacking side. We absolutely are not boring.
hard graft against a 10 man defence today but we didnt exactly go out with any determination to get the game won early on. We had a few semi chances and then seemed to think "this is easy, well get chance after chance and will take one" When that didnt happen we lost our creativity as we moved into pissed off mode.

Certainly struggled creatively

With Trent inverting I think we struggle down the right side. Previously we had Salah cutting inside on his left foot, and Trent overlapping on the outside on his right.

These days, although Salah stays wider he nearly always cuts inside and has no one taking men away for him. He very seldom goes on the outside to beat a man. (To be true its been a while since Ive seen him beat anyone in a one on one battle). Its all pretty predictable. Even when Harvey comes on, situations to drive down the right are shunned as both players want to turn inside onto their left foot. Happened lots today.

Against Bournemouth Szoboszlai made repetitive runs in behind their defence on the right with Sala slipping him in multiple times. That ball was on all the time. Today those runs were non existent and we had nothing on the right
We have to better away from home. Ridiculous to consider ourselves in the hunt when we go behind in every single away game. Giving ourselves far too much to do.

I agree we need to improve, my point is we have all the resources to at least put up a challenge.
No direction, no purpose and absolutely no idea how to breakdown what amassed to a well drilled and organised team who didnt have much more than that to offer. Very, very frustrating.

If we are in it to secure CL football and or win the league, then teams like this need to be put to the sword, a whole load more swiftly and effectively, than what was put forward today.

Pissed off.

After some consideration I think today is on Klopp 100%.

I think he underestimated the importance of width against a low block.

To illustrate my point, after substitutions we had Diaz and Tsimi on the left, Elliot on the right providing width. All of the sudden we looked much better, created a golden chance after which their goal disrupted our rhythm but we still scored a goal.

Tactically this season Jurgen has been brilliant but today I don't think he put the team in a position to be successful. In the first half we had no one on the right and Gomez on the left on the smallest pitch in the league. Middle section of the pitch was incredibly crowded.
We are top for xG. We clearly are a top attacking side. We absolutely are not boring.

Some stats in isolation suggest were not boring.  However, particularly in away games, weve looked laboured and slow.  Certainly not dynamic.  While a lot of this will be down to probing and trying to entice the opposition out when they sit deep, for long spells it can be frustrating if not boring to watch.
I agree we need to improve, my point is we have all the resources to at least put up a challenge.
Ordinarily yes but Id say Man City will crack 90 again. A challenge would constitute within 5/6 points. I never really thought it was a possibility in August but the results over the last few weeks have been excellent. Today just drains the enthusiasm slightly, and yes I know its only one result, but I genuinely think Luton are shit. Our attempts in and around the box were so half arsed that we let them off big time. If wed drawn at Palace or Forest it would have been frustrating but these things happen, difficult places to go. I know we had some lunatics predicting 5/6-0, it was never going to be that but it should have undoubtedly been 3 points. Last season became meaningless relatively quickly, this is the most disappointing result since Leicester 2021/22 circa Boxing Day when Salah missed that pen.
With Trent inverting I think we struggle down the right side. Previously we had Salah cutting inside on his left foot, and Trent overlapping on the outside on his right.

These days, although Salah stays wider he nearly always cuts inside and has no one taking men away for him. He very seldom goes on the outside to beat a man. (To be true its been a while since Ive seen him beat anyone in a one on one battle). Its all pretty predictable. Even when Harvey comes on, situations to drive down the right are shunned as both players want to turn inside onto their left foot. Happened lots today.

Against Bournemouth Szoboszlai made repetitive runs in behind their defence on the right with Sala slipping him in multiple times. That ball was on all the time. Today those runs were non existent and we had nothing on the right


Nobody seems to like talking about it but that problem has been there for a little while now. He's still quick but obviously not as quick as he once was and that does impact us. It impacts him in a one-v-one as you say, it impacts us stretching the play down the right and it means we can't play that ball down the channel to get him to stretch defences and get in behind.

More importantly, teams know it. Individual players know it. The outlet of Salah's pace is not an outlet anymore.
Some stats in isolation suggest were not boring.  However, particularly in away games, weve looked laboured and slow.  Certainly not dynamic.  While a lot of this will be down to probing and trying to entice the opposition out when they sit deep, for long spells it can be frustrating if not boring to watch.

We have only had one game like this. The rest of the games the general attacking play was good.
We will finish second this season at least.
After some consideration I think today is on Klopp 100%.

I think he underestimated the importance of width against a low block.

To illustrate my point, after substitutions we had Diaz and Tsimi on the left, Elliot on the right providing width. All of the sudden we looked much better, created a golden chance after which their goal disrupted our rhythm but we still scored a goal.

Tactically this season Jurgen has been brilliant but today I don't think he put the team in a position to be successful. In the first half we had no one on the right and Gomez on the left on the smallest pitch in the league. Middle section of the pitch was incredibly crowded.

Yeah the lack of width was a major issue. Jota had nobody outside to play off or with as well.
For balance, I would like to point out a number of people on here wanted to see Gomez play as left back, so it seems a bit strange now people being down on it just because we didn't manage to get another goal. Our biggest problem today was not taking our chances rather than anything else, although having width would have allowed us to make more chances overall.
For balance, I would like to point out a number of people on here wanted to see Gomez play as left back, so it seems a bit strange now people being down on it just because we didn't manage to get another goal. Our biggest problem today was not taking our chances rather than anything else, although having width would have allowed us to make more chances overall.

I think its nailed on that Gomez plays there vs Man City.
Well that wasn't in the script.

Apart from the Diaz goal, there wasn't much to take from that - so many players looked off the pace and we made them look far better than they are. Mo had a rare off day and many others looked leggy and lacking sharpness. Usually I expect us to tire teams out and find a way through, but the longer the game went on, the less we looked like scoring. I'd settled for a frustrating 0-0, but then they broke away and scored - fair play to Luis for rescuing a point.

Its not as disastrous as some will make it out, but its the kind of performance and result that we might regret in April/May - especially after we'd made such a good start to the season. Still a long way to go and only 3 points off City, but feels like an opportunity missed. Need results against Toulouse/Brentford now to build some momentum before the international break and the City game.

Hope Luton get relegated after that sick chanting, and don't ever come back up. Proper small time, small minded club, with classless fans that look right at home in that shitty cattleshed where they belong.
I think its nailed on that Gomez plays there vs Man City.
Which would make perfect sense. As others have said, not sure it did against the mighty Luton. Before the game i thought it was a good idea because I thought Joe would be better against the high ball which Luton were likely to play. Rationally youd think wed have enough to beat Luton without needing a marauding full back. Wrong call in hindsight but if we take one of the 2/3 clear chances we win anyway.
After some consideration I think today is on Klopp 100%.

I think he underestimated the importance of width against a low block.

To illustrate my point, after substitutions we had Diaz and Tsimi on the left, Elliot on the right providing width. All of the sudden we looked much better, created a golden chance after which their goal disrupted our rhythm but we still scored a goal.

Tactically this season Jurgen has been brilliant but today I don't think he put the team in a position to be successful. In the first half we had no one on the right and Gomez on the left on the smallest pitch in the league. Middle section of the pitch was incredibly crowded.
I dont think the team did what they needed to, and judging by Jurgens comments afterwards its clear they didnt press high up as they should have.

I dont disagree entirely on the width point, but the players on the pitch were good enough to adjust to what they faced and do what they needed to, to win.

Not enough of them were at it today. Whatever the reasons it happens. But Im definitely off the opinion today was more about those on the pitch not performing. And as poor as we were we still should have won
I think its nailed on that Gomez plays there vs Man City.

I would have thought he'd play Tsimikas for that one, I think it could cause issues if we did that. I think the more interesting question is who plays the 6 against City would he give Endo a try especially if he does well against Brentford?
Ordinarily yes but Id say Man City will crack 90 again. A challenge would constitute within 5/6 points. I never really thought it was a possibility in August but the results over the last few weeks have been excellent. Today just drains the enthusiasm slightly, and yes I know its only one result, but I genuinely think Luton are shit. Our attempts in and around the box were so half arsed that we let them off big time. If wed drawn at Palace or Forest it would have been frustrating but these things happen, difficult places to go. I know we had some lunatics predicting 5/6-0, it was never going to be that but it should have undoubtedly been 3 points. Last season became meaningless relatively quickly, this is the most disappointing result since Leicester 2021/22 circa Boxing Day when Salah missed that pen.

City will do well to get over 90 points, they've just come off the back of an herculean season where they played almost every game possible,  similar to what we did the season previous. Don't let today get you to down, we'll peak later in the season, just need to stay in touch and work on weaknesses.
City will do well to get over 90 points, they've just come off the back of an herculean season where they played almost every game possible,  similar to what we did the season previous. Don't let today get you to down, we'll peak later in the season, just need to stay in touch and work on weaknesses.
Hope youre right mate. The away form still leads me to think were top 4 as opposed to top 2 but well see.
Oh well..... Never liked playing them at that gaff. Frustrating.
Oh well..... Never liked playing them at that gaff. Frustrating.

I don't think we'll have to again for a while  ;D
Crap result overall but if Im being honest I think we were too stuck with how a small time club like Luton at a very unique stadium play and we ended up not doing what we know we can do. Another day and were putting those chances away and the game is done in 30 mins.

I dont think we can take too disheartened by this today, and I certainly dont go with the view from Carra that were not ready to challenge, I think the team have shown that they are and this season will see many more points dropped from the usual title challenging contenders.

Its not about the result or where we are in the league or where might or might not end up come the end of the season, its about the quality of the performance. Weve not looked particularly impressive this season in my opinion, so todays performance didnt come as a huge shock to me. We lack intensity and theres just very little fluency in our play. Its actually quite boring to watch at times. I thought we were awful against Brighton and extremely ordinary against the bitters. I just dont really get what the plan a attacking strategy is apart from bring on a triple sub when plan a doesnt work. We had a run of 7 games from Forest which, save City, are very easy games. We had a great chance to stick a load of points on the board and anything from City could be a bonus.

I dont expect to win every game, but I do expect us to play every minute of every game with the right attitude, those are the standards I expect of Liverpool, and those standards apply if were 10 points clear, or 10 points adrift. Today was nowhere near good enough.

While I do think some have been getting carried away with us this season, and I'm not shocked we screwed up today, I still think there are some mad shouts in your post.

We have obviously been playing with more intensity and greater work rate than last season and we're scoring plenty. Even today, when we were largely shite, we still probably should've scored three.

Today, the fluency wasn't there, but that's definitely the exception to the rule this season.
While I do think some have been getting carried away with us this season, and I'm not shocked we screwed up today, I still think there are some mad shouts in your post.

We have obviously been playing with more intensity and greater work rate than last season and we're scoring plenty. Even today, when we were largely shite, we still probably should've scored three.

Today, the fluency wasn't there, but that's definitely the exception to the rule this season.

Yes, I agree. Last season against teams like this we were barely making any chances, today we made a number of them but weren't ruthless enough in front of goal.
Lack of width was a huge issue today.

Should have made changes at HT too.
I must have missed the foul on Van Dijk during the game. What the fuck? That is the most obvious foul in the box you'll ever see, what does the ref do? Books Klopp. We went back literal minutes to award City one vs United the other week.

They arent even hiding it. We were shit today but yet again we've been done over by shite referees.
Just watching (brief) highlights back. I get that doesnt show all the sloppy bits, the times where we lacked edge etc but we created more than enough chances to win that game, we just werent clinical enough. Obviously Nunez, but Jotas chance in the first half was pretty decent too; youd expect him to score that. Plenty of others that while not clear cut, are ones our players routinely put away.

Put it down as a bad day and move on but I dont think we need to overthink it.
Lack of width was a huge issue today.

Should have made changes at HT too.

I think we felt that eventually we would find a way through but in hindsight we should have moved Trent back to the right back role in an attacking sense. The pitch was far too narrow.
I think its nailed on that Gomez plays there vs Man City.

No problem with that as long as Diaz plays. We cant do Jota there again
No direction, no purpose and absolutely no idea how to breakdown what amassed to a well drilled and organised team who didnt have much more than that to offer. Very, very frustrating.

If we are in it to secure CL football and or win the league, then teams like this need to be put to the sword, a whole load more swiftly and effectively, than what was put forward today.

Pissed off.

I think the league is too far a step for us. Top 4 is on the cards purely because UTD and Chelsea are absolutely dogshit. We simply have to beat Luton Town regardless.

Today was massively disappointing all round. Gravenberch, Alisson, Elliot and Diaz are the only ones that can be proud of their performance today.
I think we felt that eventually we would find a way through but in hindsight we should have moved Trent back to the right back role in an attacking sense. The pitch was far too narrow.

It was.

I said this in the HT thread.

Trent staying right might have freed up Mo too.
