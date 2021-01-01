Well that wasn't in the script.
Apart from the Diaz goal, there wasn't much to take from that - so many players looked off the pace and we made them look far better than they are. Mo had a rare off day and many others looked leggy and lacking sharpness. Usually I expect us to tire teams out and find a way through, but the longer the game went on, the less we looked like scoring. I'd settled for a frustrating 0-0, but then they broke away and scored - fair play to Luis for rescuing a point.
Its not as disastrous as some will make it out, but its the kind of performance and result that we might regret in April/May - especially after we'd made such a good start to the season. Still a long way to go and only 3 points off City, but feels like an opportunity missed. Need results against Toulouse/Brentford now to build some momentum before the international break and the City game.
Hope Luton get relegated after that sick chanting, and don't ever come back up. Proper small time, small minded club, with classless fans that look right at home in that shitty cattleshed where they belong.