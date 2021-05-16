« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5  (Read 8794 times)

Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:32:27 pm


We should at least be matching Arsenal.  We should be finishing 2nd whilst hoping for more

Should we? Especially without a proper 6 and also lacking a better Robbo replacement. I think for now we should just concentrate on winning as many games as possible and that's what I meant by hitting the floor after the international break. That's when we need to discover our mojo and get some momentum into our play overall.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
I think were good enough to finish second. (Title challenge is completely dependent on Man City) Its largely been a promising start with a brand new midfield.

We should in theory get better as the season goes on. We still need to cut out giving away a goal a game (more or less), and clearly need to turn our away form around. Again though things that should improve as the team gels more.

Plenty of reason for optimism despite todays poor performance.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Think people are over-reacting to an away draw on a pissy day at a shit ground where Liverpool totally dominated but got caught on the counter. There will be a lot more days like this during the season for all the teams. There are still some problems to be resolved in mdifield (playing together more will help that) but the firepower up front is real.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:44:29 pm
You can't draw against Luton if you want to win it. Arguably, such team would see out their Brighton game.

We have a boss attack that will win us games from nothing and that should be good enough for the top 4.
A quick google shows that from the bottom third of the table, Leicester drew with Bournemouth (16) home and away, West Brom (14) home. We've done so with Luton and Chelsea (13), but the latter may not stay there for long. It's not that incompatible considering that we are nearly a third into the season. Plus, as Jill pointed out several times, we started with a new midfield that is yet to click in full gear.

The major difference with Leicester's season is that we'd need closer to 90 points to have a shout for the title, compared to their 81. That makes such draws (Chelsea, Luton, Brighton) more critical, as you are suggesting. But it's not impossible. Beat City and it's game on. That's what we've been struggling to do in the last many years. Beat fucking City!
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:53:08 pm
Think people are over-reacting to an away draw on a pissy day at a shit ground where Liverpool totally dominated but got caught on the counter. There will be a lot more days like this during the season for all the teams. There are still some problems to be resolved in mdifield (playing together more will help that) but the firepower up front is real.
Ok as a one off.  Last season this wasnt a one off.

Lets hope its a one off this season!
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
With Arsenal and Villa dropping points it was a must win even at this stage of the season. Considering the quality of the opposition as well. Unfortunately it was one of those days and one we might regret later on.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:55:25 pm
A quick google shows that from the bottom third of the table, Leicester drew with Bournemouth (16) home and away, West Brom (14) home. We've done so with Luton and Chelsea (13), but the latter may not stay there for long. It's not that incompatible considering that we are nearly a third into the season. Plus, as Jill pointed out several times, we started with a new midfield that is yet to click in full gear.

The major difference with Leicester's season is that we'd need closer to 90 points to have a shout for the title, compared to their 81. That makes such draws (Chelsea, Luton, Brighton) more critical, as you are suggesting. But it's not impossible. Beat City and it's game on. That's what we've been struggling to do in the last many years. Beat fucking City!
Good points.

Can we win it? Yes. However, we shouldn't have unrealistic expectations that we'll win 15 in a row. We'll drop some silly points along the way because we're not quite there yet but we'll also win some like the Newcastle game because of our attack. That screams top 4 to me because we've not shown the ruthlessness to capitalize on our rivals dropping points.

This has happened several times already. There's no point overburdening this team with title-winning expectations.It'd be better if they "overperform" rather than "disappoint".
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Every top 4 team will drop points against a gutsy relegation side away from home this season. City have already lost to Forest for example. Its understandable to be miffed about the performance tonight, but I dont think its fair to use this result to say our level is just top 4 etc..

Saying it was a must win because Aston Villa dropped points is just crazy ;D. Even if you want to put it that way, you can argue that weve gained a point on Villa/Arsenal anyway.

Its a learning point for this group of players. When we were at our best, we were so good because regardless of who we were playing, we wanted it more. Thats where we need to be again.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:04:11 pm
What title fight is this? You are expecting us to win a title with a brand new midfield which hasn't even bedded in properly yet? I am just amazed at the number of people expecting this.

There's no reason why we can't challenge at least, none at all.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Justify it as still a work in progress and cite extenuating circumstances all you like, but like any team with title aspirations, we shouldn't be scraping a last-minute draw with the likes of Luton. It's infuriating.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 09:02:42 pm
There's no reason why we can't challenge at least, none at all.

If you say so. I have to regretfully disagree.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:05:14 pm
If you say so. I have to regretfully disagree.

Not a surprise.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 09:06:06 pm
Not a surprise.

Why, considering I am the one people usually say is being over optimist?  :D
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:34:29 pm
When you see the players we have compared to Luton this result is on Klopp 100%. Our team isn't well drilled attacking wise, our attacking play is so random.
Yeah but Nunez is Ryan Random from Randomingham
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
I don't think we were complacent, I think we were good value for an early goal which would have changed the tempo and direction of the game but it didn't come and then they grew in confidence, albeit with rather old-school tactics. They don't have much in the way of quality and will almost certainly be relegated, which really makes it feel like 2 points dropped from that perspective.

Darwin's miss was incredibly frustrating but clearly symptomatic of what kind of player he is. He's clearly improved but a natural finisher? I've been down the rabbit hole on the before and it isn't the place for it but the jury is certainly out. And Mac Allister is struggling to do the basics right, his game management has been poor and he's making silly, basic errors. Yes, the position might not suit him but he should have been running rings around that midfield today. He's been a disappointment on the whole so far, but I'm sure he will improve and figure his form out.

Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Shite performance today but the table tells us we are only 3 points off top. So based on all the midfield changes and not having a proper DM we are flying this season.

What I felt we were missing today was someone to take charge on field. We had a few players pointing out misplaced passes but what we needed was someone to push them on and up the tempo. In our good spell we had Henderson doing that. We could do with a player who will take the game by the scruff of the neck and make things happen. I thought Gravenberch tried to but only in small moments. Maybe Robertson would have if he was playing. Van Dijk should be doing it but he is waaaayyyy to cool to show emotion. Though he did play well today.

Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Jurgen wasnt happy..

But what I didn't like, particularly in the first half, was that we had 0.0 [per cent] counter-pressing and that is something I take personally, to be honest. I told the boys, it's not OK, but because I know that they actually want to do it the question is then why didn't they do it? So I have to figure that out. But I will, it's not rocket science probably but that I have to watch it back. I have enough time for that.

Our away form isnt good enough, especially against the weaker teams, that for me is attitude and something we need to sort if we want to win titles, cant just turn up for the showcase matches or home games. Need to do the hard yards week in week out, home and away.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:07:31 pm
Why, considering I am the one people usually say is being over optimist?  :D

You rarely agree. Not just you but we hear all the excuses, when that can't be peddled anymore, a new one is peddled. We have invested in a new midfield,  we have ridiculous options up top, we've got the best GK in the world arguably,  2 CBs that would walk into any PL side, a generational talent in Trent and the worlds best manager, We have enough to challenge and should be.
It's not like we're the only side with problems to solve and players to bed.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:34:29 pm
When you see the players we have compared to Luton this result is on Klopp 100%. Our team isn't well drilled attacking wise, our attacking play is so random.
Completely the opposite for me. We should have won. We had the chances and they werent taken. Thats on the players who outside of a few were mainly poor
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Who knows where this season is going to go.. City have lost twice I think? Now the difference is they are capable of putting together a run of 10 wins in a row, I don't think any other team is at this moment in time. I don't think we're title contenders yet, but we're also only going to get better as the season goes on imo. I think it's pretty clear all our rivals will drop points against each other (including City).

One big thing for me, is last season we 100% lose the game today.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 09:18:30 pm
You rarely agree. Not just you but we hear all the excuses, when that can't be peddled anymore, a new one is peddled. We have invested in a new midfield,  we have ridiculous options up top, we've got the best GK in the world arguably,  2 CBs that would walk into any PL side, a generational talent in Trent and the worlds best manager, We have enough to challenge and should be.
It's not like we're the only side with problems to solve and players to bed.

Yes, but it doesn't mean that you don't get setbacks along the way. I mean City lost to Forest where you expecting that? Games like today can happen when you don't put the ball in the back of the net and the problem is people don't seem able to deal with it. I am well excited about the potential of this team everyone should be, but I don't even think about titles at this time in the season as Klopp said before, it's way too early. It will be interesting to see how the team react to this result and I never think it's disastrous having a result like this, providing you learn the lessons from it.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:18:26 pm
Jurgen wasnt happy..

But what I didn't like, particularly in the first half, was that we had 0.0 [per cent] counter-pressing and that is something I take personally, to be honest. I told the boys, it's not OK, but because I know that they actually want to do it the question is then why didn't they do it? So I have to figure that out. But I will, it's not rocket science probably but that I have to watch it back. I have enough time for that.

Our away form isnt good enough, especially against the weaker teams, that for me is attitude and something we need to sort if we want to win titles, cant just turn up for the showcase matches or home games. Need to do the hard yards week in week out, home and away.

Interesting that you didn't put the whole interview on and as usual hand picked the part you agree with.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
We obviously werent at our best but that was a classic smash and grab from Luton. Wasnt his best game by any means but Trent did the job we expect from him and played two or three killer passes that shouldve been converted by the forwards.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
We were just off it in the final third today played worse at Huddersfield years ago but we finish a chance that day. Salah nunez , jota, trent szobozlai, our best attacking assets this year just contrive to all have a poor day at once, one plays well we win that. Bit of a fucker, the crowd was putrid and the right back went down three times to contrive a lucozade break.

By the look of his skin the Luton manger regularly creams himself.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:24:47 pm
Interesting that you didn't put the whole interview on and as usual hand picked the part you agree with.

Well yes as that backed up what I saw, a team strolling around after turning up expecting to be given 3 points. Its an arrogance unbecoming a team who wants to win titles. If you are failing to do the very core of what makes us a great side, its not down to instruction, its down to not putting in effort.

Heres it in full, he certainly doesnt sound impressed, whilst maintaining some respect for Luton.

Jürgen Klopp acknowledged we were far from our best in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Luton Town. ⤵

Strange game. Strange feeling after the game. I think we should have won, but I think the draw is the deserved result  and we could have lost, so that's how it is. Credit to Luton, they did really well but even with all what they did, we created chances and didn't finish them off with the last conviction, to be 100 per cent honest. We were not calm enough in these moments. We should have scored and we should have created, but first and foremost it was alright  we created probably enough, just put one or two to bed and it's fine and you win 1-0 or 2-0. Absolutely fine, nobody won here with a crazy result and I knew before why, but now I felt it: they do really well.

But what I didn't like, particularly in the first half, was that we had 0.0 [per cent] counter-pressing and that is something I take personally, to be honest. I told the boys, it's not OK, but because I know that they actually want to do it the question is then why didn't they do it? So I have to figure that out. But I will, it's not rocket science probably but that I have to watch it back. I have enough time for that.

I told the boys at half-time, good, good, here good, be calm, be patient, stay patient, stuff like this and then if we would now put counter-pressing into that it would be really helpful because we have much more possession phases, longer possession phases, [and] they are less organised in these moments. Then we all know, we saw these games before, the situation doesn't get clearer with time. If we score one and then little gaps open up. With a 0-0 and the idea of Luton, which is fine and no problem with that  set-pieces and counter-attacks  they stay in the game, so you have to make sure beforehand that they are not in the game anymore, but they were in the game.

They had the counter-attack, scored the goal and I think everybody knows we should have won that ball  or shouldn't have lost the ball  at the 18-yard line. Then they scored, we scored the equaliser. I respect a lot what they do but the way they defend set-pieces defensively if you watch it back, that's wrestling. It's not on the edge, it's on the wrong side, but they don't get punished, so why should they change it? So, fine. That was a little bit the discussion around that, that we thought it could have been  not when they scored the goal, before when Virgil's opponent brought him down. I think it was a good point score in wrestling, I am not sure. That's it.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:23:19 pm
Yes, but it doesn't mean that you don't get setbacks along the way. I mean City lost to Forest were you expecting that?

*Wolves. Theyve been beaten by Wolves and Arsenal.

Point still stands though, over the season there will be shocks. If it was as simple as saying the top teams will always beat the worst teams we wouldnt bother having to play the games.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:01:59 pm
I've even been barred from the BBC for even mentioning it.

I now have a locked account with no way out of that.

For saying what they chanted and asking why it wasn't reported.

Fucking Tory fucking inbred fucking c*nts. Fuck them.

"Just for mentioning it"? That's very worrying. So it wasn't "mentioned" in the idiom of your last line?
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 09:29:44 pm
*Wolves. Theyve been beaten by Wolves and Arsenal.

Point still stands though, over the season there will be shocks. If it was as simple as saying the top teams will beat the worst teams we wouldnt bother having to play the games.

Thanks, I don't tend to watch City they bore me like crazy. Amazing they have lost twice already.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:18:26 pm
Jurgen wasnt happy..

But what I didn't like, particularly in the first half, was that we had 0.0 [per cent] counter-pressing and that is something I take personally, to be honest. I told the boys, it's not OK, but because I know that they actually want to do it the question is then why didn't they do it? So I have to figure that out. But I will, it's not rocket science probably but that I have to watch it back. I have enough time for that.

Our away form isnt good enough, especially against the weaker teams, that for me is attitude and something we need to sort if we want to win titles, cant just turn up for the showcase matches or home games. Need to do the hard yards week in week out, home and away.

totally agree, titles don't just get handed out
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:23:19 pm
Yes, but it doesn't mean that you don't get setbacks along the way. I mean City lost to Forest where you expecting that? Games like today can happen when you don't put the ball in the back of the net and the problem is people don't seem able to deal with it. I am well excited about the potential of this team everyone should be, but I don't even think about titles at this time in the season as Klopp said before, it's way too early. It will be interesting to see how the team react to this result and I never think it's disastrous having a result like this, providing you learn the lessons from it.

Of course set backs happen, you're just making assumptions that none of us expect them but that wasnt your point or the one I quoted. You're claiming we cant compete for the title, which is just mad.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 09:31:43 pm
Of course set backs happen, you're just making assumptions that none of us expect them but that wasnt your point or the one I quoted. You're claiming we cant compete for the title, which is just mad.

I don't think it is mad with a completely new midfield in place. But whatever you think we can.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:44:33 pm
Should we? . I think for now we should just concentrate on winning as many games as possible and that's what I meant by hitting the floor after the international break. That's when we need to discover our mojo and get some momentum into our play overall.

Absolutely.


'
Quote
Especially without a proper 6 and also lacking a better Robbo replacement.

Careful Jill you will be joining the darkside of anti FSG 'moaners' with that kind of talk  :D ;)
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 09:31:43 pm
Of course set backs happen, you're just making assumptions that none of us expect them but that wasnt your point or the one I quoted. You're claiming we cant compete for the title, which is just mad.
We have to better away from home. Ridiculous to consider ourselves in the hunt when we go behind in every single away game. Giving ourselves far too much to do.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:33:44 pm
Absolutely.


'
Careful Jill you will be joining the darkside of anti FSG 'moaners' with that kind of talk  :D ;)

I am just looking at it realistically. I know its kind of weird for me to be on the negative side, hey. :D I just think those are two important positions we need to sort out as soon as possible.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Liverpool are only 3 points behind where they were at this stage in the 2018/19 season, shit result but they just need to learn from it and go on a run, other than the upcoming City game, the rest are winnable till the end of January at least.

At least it wasn't a loss.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:44:33 pm
Should we? Especially without a proper 6 and also lacking a better Robbo replacement. I think for now we should just concentrate on winning as many games as possible and that's what I meant by hitting the floor after the international break. That's when we need to discover our mojo and get some momentum into our play overall.

Yeah I've gotta say, the answer here is clearly yes  :D Not that we will definitely finish ahead of Arsenal, a lot can happen throughout a season, but it's a bit strange (and out of character) to claim that it's overly ambitious to be aiming to finish above Arsenal. I get your broader point, the doom with which this result is being met by some is pretty over the top, but no reason we can't still maintain hopes of a title challenge, given the fact we're only 3 points off the top and have played a lot of our harder games already. I don't think we'll win it, but I think we can have a really competitive season.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
The curse of Kenilworth Rd. I last remember playing these at this level back in the 80s when their plastic pitch was impossible.

I think in the first 15-20 I thought for some reason that they were going to get something.

Why did Klopp not change formation earlier? And did the players seem like they expected to win that without trying?

This one's on Klopp I think. I hope he learns something from it.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Even if the aim was always top 4 this isnt a good result. Its poor, we created enough to win and we pay all of our attackers a kings ransom to turn those into goals. I dont think even getting a better DM matters as we commit so much in attack that well never be an amazing defensive team so youll always be susceptible to an odd goal here or there on the counter. So you need to score and we just didnt. Hopefully the one bad day, guess well see. On to Thursday.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Got woken up at 3.30am by my kid. Thought id check the news while I waited for him to settle and ended up putting the game on for the second half and saw it through.  Tossed and turned after and couldnt get back to sleep.  Now im dead shit tired to start my Monday.  I never fucking learn.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Well. That was poor.
