« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5  (Read 7240 times)

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #480 on: Today at 07:57:44 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:43:52 pm
I'm comparing with the one season we've won the league in however many years, because I think that will generally be the template for us.

Why can't we have a shit result and a disappointing result without it leading to proclamations of our long term failure? It's a one off at this stage, take it on the chin and move on.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,164
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #481 on: Today at 07:59:00 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:51:02 pm
There is. No width.
Indeed, so while Luton were very compact we failed to gain any initiative.  Mo was present but absent, Luis was absent but present. Harvey did try when he came on.
 
Logged

Online SMASHerano

  • Provides nothing extra. Average poster.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,745
  • Liverpool 6-1 London
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #482 on: Today at 07:59:04 pm »
Could tell it would be one of those games from the first 10 minutes. These games happen, we move on.
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #483 on: Today at 07:59:11 pm »
Meh, I thought we played poorly but we had the chances to win. First half we snatched at so many chances and I think we thought we'd turn up there and put 3 or 4 past them.

You get these sorts of games throughout the season, this was Luton's cup final and I think we got too frustrated too early so started doing silly things. Agree with those saying this shows why Mac is wasted as a #6. Anyway, onwards and upwards, take the point and move on.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,409
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #484 on: Today at 08:00:34 pm »
If I can think of the biggest culprit for today's result, it was the attitude with which the players can on the field, IMHO. For the first 25-30 min it was more or less a pedestrian pace, no intensity whatsoever. Spread the ball around wait for an opening, but a well-drilled low block don't offer chances on a platter. I would have liked to see more shots like Nunez' even if they don't go in. A low-block team has a lot of players in the box, deflections happen. Or we could have tried more what Ryan does, beat defenders in tight quarters, but he wasn't much into the game the first half, he grew into it later. I blame the result mostly on attitude.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #485 on: Today at 08:00:45 pm »
General point here - you wont win a league when you draw matches where your players miss open goals. Its happened against Brighton and its happened against Luton. We are 4 points behind where we should be (thats ignoring the Spurs debacle).

For those who think that we wont win it anyway or we should keep our ambitions to top four because they were our ambitions at the start of the season - thats not the way football works.

When you have a good team, as we unquestionably do, football is about confidence and belief. Those attributes are instilled by results, not by how you play. Winning is a habit, we won many games in 19/20 because we believed we would. All top sport is like that. In that sense today's result sickens me as much as the Brighton one did.

However, I will remember today, not because of Darwin's miss but because of Luis' goal. A moment for reflection that emphasises how much our club has changed and how much the city of Liverpool has changed.

When Shanks said that LFC existed to win trophies, I doubt we had a fan who would have disagreed. If he was alive now I dont think he would have changed his mind but he would also acknowledge that LFC has come to exist for a lot more than that.

What is happening to Luis and his family is heartbreaking, but he is with the right club, the right city and the right supporters.

That is what I take from today's match, more than anything else.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,853
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #486 on: Today at 08:00:52 pm »
A bad day at the office. At least we picked up a point.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #487 on: Today at 08:01:33 pm »
Thought Van Dijk was our best player, didnt really put a foot wrong all game. Gravenberch probably second.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:47:16 pm
Were 3 points off the top after 11 games with a team thats been together 2 months ffs

Thats great but we have to apply realpolitik. Any point dropped in games like this is fatal in a title race against Man City.

You can say were not ready for a title challenge yet but its all subjective.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #488 on: Today at 08:01:36 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:59:00 pm
Indeed, so while Luton were very compact we failed to gain any initiative.  Mo was present but absent, Luis was absent but present. Harvey did try when he came on.

I noticed when Tsimikas came on he too was going inside rather than staying on the wing. It was weird the lack of any width today. I mean you can understand when Gomez was doing it, but not someone whose job is normally to stay out wide.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #489 on: Today at 08:02:25 pm »
when did Joe Gomez last play left back for us?  was it under Rodgers when he first broke through?

A baffling decision also. i think that if we are laying the blame at us not taking the opposition seriously enough then we have to start with Klopp. Reaks of "ah its only Luton so ill start Joe at left back today"
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #490 on: Today at 08:04:11 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:01:33 pm
Thought Van Dijk was our best player, didnt really put a foot wrong all game. Gravenberch probably second.

Thats great but we have to apply realpolitik. Any point dropped in games like this is fatal in a title race against Man City.

You can say were not ready for a title challenge yet but its all subjective.

What title fight is this? You are expecting us to win a title with a brand new midfield which hasn't even bedded in properly yet? I am just amazed at the number of people expecting this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,525
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #491 on: Today at 08:12:34 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:02:25 pm
when did Joe Gomez last play left back for us?  was it under Rodgers when he first broke through?

A baffling decision also. i think that if we are laying the blame at us not taking the opposition seriously enough then we have to start with Klopp. Reaks of "ah its only Luton so ill start Joe at left back today"

Robertson is out for months, the last thing we want is to run Tsimikas into the ground. Gomez in theory should work well at left back, as it makes it easier for Konate and van Dijk to shift across when Trent moves infield, we just lacked the width elsewhere on the pitch as we don't have much of it in the squad outside of Diaz.

It's not like Tsimikas offered much width anyway, he doesn't seem to have the pace or power to go outside so he prefers to come inside a lot.

It's shit but we still ought to have won regardless, we had a ton of chances but just didn't put them away.

The one area I'd agree we can be critical of is midfield, MacAllister was nonexistent defensively in the second half and we pretty much hung him out to dry with our subs.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,211
  • Seis Veces
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #492 on: Today at 08:12:48 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:02:25 pm
when did Joe Gomez last play left back for us?  was it under Rodgers when he first broke through?

A baffling decision also. i think that if we are laying the blame at us not taking the opposition seriously enough then we have to start with Klopp. Reaks of "ah its only Luton so ill start Joe at left back today"

I think it was as much more likely he did so considering Tsimikas has been in pretty poor form. The result today had nothing to do with who played at left back, it was our own poor showing in front of goal, it shouldn't even matter against a team of Luton's quality anyway. Gomez had an okay hour, didn't cause any problems but done all he had to defensively, Tsimikas struggled again. I'd give Tsimikas an hour in the week maybe and see how he fares ahead of Brentford and the international break.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,918
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #493 on: Today at 08:21:17 pm »

There will be 14 other teams that will play the low block and look to hit on the counter. Luton didnt raise their game any more than Forest did last week. The difference is scoring first which leaves a low block side having to abandon their strategy.

We looked complacent as if the goal would just come and while it could have done, you have to match the intensity of your opponents. Today they won most of the 50/50s and that just cant happen. Cant pin this one on the refs or bad luck.

Move on to the next one.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #494 on: Today at 08:21:26 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:02:25 pm
when did Joe Gomez last play left back for us?  was it under Rodgers when he first broke through?

A baffling decision also. i think that if we are laying the blame at us not taking the opposition seriously enough then we have to start with Klopp. Reaks of "ah its only Luton so ill start Joe at left back today"

Absolute nonsense.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #495 on: Today at 08:22:48 pm »
Draw was a fair result. Hopefully we can bounce back against Brentford and then go all out to beat City. Well know then if we are gunning for the title this season.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,704
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #496 on: Today at 08:24:01 pm »
Van Dijk was great, handled everything brilliantly.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #497 on: Today at 08:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:21:26 pm
Absolute nonsense.


Gomez shouldnt have started at left back I agree, when dealing with a team that will camp at the edge of their 18 yard box the last thing you need to do is make changes that hamper the width of your side, bare in mind TAA is already inverted.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #498 on: Today at 08:24:27 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:02:25 pm
when did Joe Gomez last play left back for us?  was it under Rodgers when he first broke through?

A baffling decision also. i think that if we are laying the blame at us not taking the opposition seriously enough then we have to start with Klopp. Reaks of "ah its only Luton so ill start Joe at left back today"

It wasn't a stupid decision, Tsimikas can't play every game we are going to have to find solutions to this issue and one of them is playing Joe there in certain games.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • Cheers like
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #499 on: Today at 08:25:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:28:43 pm
Once we get back from the dreaded international break that's when the season really starts, a win against City would instantly change the mood.

Every game is worth three points. They dont count more at anytime. Its just plain frustrating. Dropping points to relegation candidates is just plain poor.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #500 on: Today at 08:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:26:28 pm
There were legitimate arguments this summer saying Europa was our best shot at CL as top 4 would be really difficult.

Now less than 90 points is a basis of failure

To top it off, despite the shite result we are in fact still in a decent position league title wise - I don't believe it is likely but we are 3 points off City. 11 games in we've dropped 9 points and sit in 3rd, it's still a pretty great start

Strange take, we will get top 4 easy,
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 