General point here - you wont win a league when you draw matches where your players miss open goals. Its happened against Brighton and its happened against Luton. We are 4 points behind where we should be (thats ignoring the Spurs debacle).



For those who think that we wont win it anyway or we should keep our ambitions to top four because they were our ambitions at the start of the season - thats not the way football works.



When you have a good team, as we unquestionably do, football is about confidence and belief. Those attributes are instilled by results, not by how you play. Winning is a habit, we won many games in 19/20 because we believed we would. All top sport is like that. In that sense today's result sickens me as much as the Brighton one did.



However, I will remember today, not because of Darwin's miss but because of Luis' goal. A moment for reflection that emphasises how much our club has changed and how much the city of Liverpool has changed.



When Shanks said that LFC existed to win trophies, I doubt we had a fan who would have disagreed. If he was alive now I dont think he would have changed his mind but he would also acknowledge that LFC has come to exist for a lot more than that.



What is happening to Luis and his family is heartbreaking, but he is with the right club, the right city and the right supporters.



That is what I take from today's match, more than anything else.

