Complacent would be the best way to describe that display. I had a bad feeling about this game because it feels like one of those fixtures we have struggled with in the last year or so.



Klopps use of subs has been superb this season, and Elliott/Diaz both came off the bench to create that goal, but leaving Nunez and Mac Allister on was questionable. Jota in particular should have stayed on. Szoboszlai likely gets back for the goal and at the very least is able to foul the man. I was surprised to see Tsimikas not start the game but after that cameo I wouldnt be in a rush to put him back in the side.



The few positives - a goal for Luis which is probably very little for him in the grand scheme of things, another good display off the bench from Elliott, Gravenberch had his moments, Virgil was good.