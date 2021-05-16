As usual a complete overreaction from the utter clowns in here.
It was a shit performance.
Some proper 'told you so' merchants, who've probably said nothing all season, waiting for our first slip up so they can come and spout their drivel.
First bad performance of the season, .
You know, prior to 2018, sometimes teams lost a game or two?
You know the great Liverpool teams of the 80s lost a few shit games and still won titles?
In fact, lost a few at Luton...
Oh and before you come back with "well it's not the 80s. We're up against sports washers, can't drop any points"... So why do you even care? If it's not a level playing field, stop holding things against our own fucking team to a level of entitlement that belies your fucking bullshit.
Our fanbase is full of c*nts.
It's a shit performance, they happen. And yes, even to great sides. Are we a great side? Time Will tell.