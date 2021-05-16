« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5

Online n00bert

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,330
  Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #320 on: Today at 06:47:03 pm
I thought that we would start Mo off the bench today actually, has played lots of minutes and to be honest not surprised he had an off night.

Think on a whole we were too narrow right till the end when we brought on Tsimikas and Elliott and we didnt even look like trying to get to the byline very often when we had steady possession. Macca has so far not been phenomenal in that role. Gives it away a lot and plays some crazy sideways passes. Thought that the ideal solution woulda been to hook him once he got booked , so a bit surprised there as well.

All in all just not very good and even that said, we shoulda won.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,699
  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #321 on: Today at 06:47:04 pm
Quote from: richmiller1 on Today at 06:40:02 pm
Weird seeing us outworked and Luton players skipping through three players and retaining the ball. Just half a yard short all over the pitch.

Mo, invisible.

That was the big problem. Luton players wanted to win each loose ball. They pressed well and kept closing us down.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 28,529
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #322 on: Today at 06:47:09 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:43:22 pm
We've won 2 of our 6 away games in the league - it's not good enough, and it's the reason we'll be battling it out for fourth rather than anything else.

You knew we would struggle today, we always do in these games. I wouldn't be surprised if we dropped points against Sheffield or Burnley away, and we'll struggle against the likes of Brentford, Nottingham, Bournemouth. Aways against teams that want to sit in, frustrate, and drag you down to their level, we just can't deal with them. That had all the hallmarks of last season, really.

Honestly it feels like an attitude problem as much as anything else, just far too lackadaisacal and complacent. A serious team swats them aside with ease.

It's always the same. We can usually grind them out though (last season aside like Bournemouth and Forest). We were much worse in those games but similarly today ran out of ideas and were too one paced without Diaz.
Online JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,124
  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #323 on: Today at 06:47:16 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:43:11 pm
Meh.
Was fun for a while to dream big this season. We had to win these for games. Bit of a blow.

Were 3 points off the top after 11 games with a team thats been together 2 months ffs
Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,582
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #324 on: Today at 06:47:31 pm
I don't want to go into the individual player threads to discuss their performances today. Only Ryan, Harvey and Luis come away with any credit for that performance for me. Everyone else was below par, or worse.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,941
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #325 on: Today at 06:47:38 pm
Complacent would be the best way to describe that display. I had a bad feeling about this game because it feels like one of those fixtures we have struggled with in the last year or so.

Klopps use of subs has been superb this season, and Elliott/Diaz both came off the bench to create that goal, but leaving Nunez and Mac Allister on was questionable. Jota in particular should have stayed on. Szoboszlai likely gets back for the goal and at the very least is able to foul the man. I was surprised to see Tsimikas not start the game but after that cameo I wouldnt be in a rush to put him back in the side.

The few positives - a goal for Luis which is probably very little for him in the grand scheme of things, another good display off the bench from Elliott, Gravenberch had his moments, Virgil was good.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 36,424
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #326 on: Today at 06:47:51 pm
Annoying

We are still learning and need a few tweaks to this side.
Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,627
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #327 on: Today at 06:47:58 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 06:40:47 pm
Diaz goal the only thing positive about that, some absolutely shocking performances

Yep !

I was saying to my mates that he needs to come on as he needs to get things out of his system . Pent up emotions an ' all that !
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,722
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #328 on: Today at 06:48:20 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:47:31 pm
I don't want to go into the individual player threads to discuss their performances today. Only Ryan, Harvey and Luis come away with any credit for that performance for me. Everyone else was below par, or worse.
Thought VVD was solid.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,529
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #329 on: Today at 06:48:34 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:44:42 pm
Felt like a mid-naughties cup tie. Never in control.

Quietly, the away form is a concern.

Away games will always be a struggle if you don't have a holding midfielder.
Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,783
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #330 on: Today at 06:48:51 pm
The number of of times a Luton player was surrounding by our players and wriggled away with the ball was amazing. Can't really remember a single example of one of our players managing something similar. We just didn't match them physically, and thought our superior ability would be enough on its own, without having to match their work rate.

Couldn't ever see this happening with Henderson and Milner in the team until last season that is. The newer players haven't had time to run around bollocking people, it really should be up to Virgil, Trent and Mo to tell people to up it a gear.
Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,542
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #331 on: Today at 06:48:55 pm
Quote from: Dree on Today at 06:41:11 pm
Why is it happening so often against promoted teams then? Its on Klopp if arent motivated.

It's worse than that because it's always the shit third team that wins the play-offs.

Saw a stat that this has happened the last four seasons in a row.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,699
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #332 on: Today at 06:48:57 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:47:31 pm
I don't want to go into the individual player threads to discuss their performances today. Only Ryan, Harvey and Luis come away with any credit for that performance for me. Everyone else was below par, or worse.

Virgil played well and Alisson didnt put a foot wrong. TAAs passing was good but not his defending.
Online kasperoff

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,394
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #333 on: Today at 06:49:29 pm
Piss poor all round. We have a nasty little bit of complacency now and again. Far too casual today. Didnt approach that game with the right attitude.
Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,330
  • Maths Mug!
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #334 on: Today at 06:49:42 pm
As usual a complete overreaction from the utter clowns in here.

It was a shit performance.

Some proper 'told you so' merchants, who've probably said nothing all season, waiting for our first slip up so they can come and spout their drivel.

First bad performance of the season, .

You know, prior to 2018, sometimes teams lost a game or two?

You know the great Liverpool teams of the 80s lost a few shit games and still won titles?

In fact, lost a few at Luton...

Oh and before you come back with "well it's not the 80s. We're up against sports washers, can't drop any points"... So why do you even care? If it's not a level playing field, stop holding things against our own fucking team to a level of entitlement that belies your fucking bullshit.

Our fanbase is full of c*nts.

It's a shit performance, they happen. And yes, even to great sides. Are we a great side? Time Will tell.
Online Jack Barrels

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #335 on: Today at 06:49:42 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 06:47:58 pm
Yep !
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:47:31 pm
I don't want to go into the individual player threads to discuss their performances today. Only Ryan, Harvey and Luis come away with any credit for that performance for me. Everyone else was below par, or worse.

I was saying to my mates that he needs to come on as he needs to get things out of his system . Pent up emotions an ' all that !

Agree on those names, though I thought VVD quietly had another good game masked by the result.
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,588
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #336 on: Today at 06:49:50 pm
It's one those days. We've lost once in 27 games and only because of clear and obvious cheating from officials.

Some people over react to absolutely everything.

Support the lads and let's move on.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,039
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #337 on: Today at 06:49:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:45:15 pm
It's impossible to build up momentum away from home when you can't even touch them without conceding a free kick. PL refs are a joke.

I agree it makes the job that much harder and that's why I think VAR has changed how referees operate now. Every challenge even a 50/50 is seen a decision which has to have an outcome. Players go down because they know they will get free kicks or at least more chance of one. What it does for us is wreck any momentum that we begin to build up as every challenge afterwards stops play.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,865
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #338 on: Today at 06:50:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:38:22 pm
Disgusting chanting from their fans.  Disgusting.

How can this be allowed to continue.

BBC and Guardian all up on it though. Got banned from both tonight for just mentioning it.

If you are the BBC or Subscribe or pay the Guardian then have a fucking think.
Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,193
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #339 on: Today at 06:50:27 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 06:31:28 pm
We're not winning the league this season
Award for biggest fanny goes to this one right here 😂
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,152
  • Red since '64
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #340 on: Today at 06:50:54 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:43:49 pm
Oh for a Bobby Firmino when the penalty area is so crowded. Darwin plays at "frantic level" all the time. Occasionally it's just what you need. Most times it isn't. He's no Haaland is he?

What were the positives? Not many really. Except Gravenberch. What a beautiful footballer.

I was chatting with my daughter - an avid Red - last weekend; she asked me how I was enjoying the season. I told her I wasnt missing any of the departed players apart from Bobby; and all last week I was on YT watching highlight reels.
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #341 on: Today at 06:50:58 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:32:22 pm
On the positive side, Gravy was superb. MotM.

Yup, only one coming out with much credit tonight.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,699
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #342 on: Today at 06:51:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:34 pm
Away games will always be a struggle if you don't have a holding midfielder.

Im not sure that having a holding midfield player would have helped. Tsimikas missed an important tackle for their goal. MacAllister had a poor game though.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,039
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #343 on: Today at 06:51:32 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:47:16 pm
Were 3 points off the top after 11 games with a team thats been together 2 months ffs

It's incredible the reaction but it's always the same. There is a lot more to come out of the team learn the lessons and move on.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,529
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #344 on: Today at 06:52:07 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:48:51 pm
The number of of times a Luton player was surrounding by our players and wriggled away with the ball was amazing. Can't really remember a single example of one of our players managing something similar. We just didn't match them physically, and thought our superior ability would be enough on its own, without having to match their work rate.

Couldn't ever see this happening with Henderson and Milner in the team until last season that is. The newer players haven't had time to run around bollocking people, it really should be up to Virgil, Trent and Mo to tell people to up it a gear.

Robertson a miss as well.

It's a new midfield though still adapting and without a DM. Could have done with Jones to come on with Harvey.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,466
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #345 on: Today at 06:52:07 pm
That became a very frustrating game. Happy for Diaz though.

As for Luton. They made it very difficult for us to get through and seemed to win all the loose balls in their end. As for the fans - they have joined the growing ranks of brainless fuckwits who I'm looking forward to seeing relegated.
Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #346 on: Today at 06:52:39 pm
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 06:50:27 pm
Award for biggest fanny goes to this one right here 😂

Award for biggest Liverpool ran from North Wales go to you
Online hesbighesred

  • Wallasey Wrecker. But you can call me quick fingers. After a threesome with Stevie and Alex
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,437
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #347 on: Today at 06:52:42 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 06:34:35 pm
It was a poor performance all around the Liverpool team. At the same time, it is a fucking joke that Luton got away with only one yellow card. Stopping a counter by catching the ball and stopping another counter by pulling the shirt of an attacker merited 0 yellow cards.
It's a thumb on the scales in every single one of our matches that no other team has to put up with. What constitutes a foul against Liverpool Vs in Liverpool's favour is absolutely ridiculous and it still frustrates me that the club doesn't make more noise about it.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,078
Re: PL: Luton 1 v
« Reply #348 on: Today at 06:52:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:47:16 pm
Were 3 points off the top after 11 games with a team thats been together 2 months ffs

We needed to win these four games. No excuses really, not taking any. Well get better, but no excuses today please. This was avoidable.
Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #349 on: Today at 06:52:53 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:48:57 pm
Virgil played well and Alisson didnt put a foot wrong. TAAs passing was good but not his defending.
I expected better from Al for the goal, but that's my high expectations. And I'd give Virg par at best.
Online quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #350 on: Today at 06:52:55 pm »
No need to overreact. First bad performance in what has been a very positive season so far. Starting to miss Robbo as well. Gomez is a much better deputy at right back.
Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #351 on: Today at 06:53:17 pm »
Playing Gomez at left back and TAA in midfield lef us devoid of width leaving Jota and Salah looking for support. Add in the slow the obligatory slow start and things just never got moving. The positives for me are VVD back to being imperious, Gravenberch showing quality and of course Luis.
Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Maths Mug!
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #352 on: Today at 06:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:35:54 pm
We were shocking. Worst I've seen us play in 30+ years. Fuck me.

But still drew. That's the genius there. Play like shite and don't lose.

And made up for the lad with all he's been through.


Salah was the worst player on the pitch. Fucking hell.

Were you temporarily inhabited by Stevie Fucking Wonder during large swathes of the 90s, the Owl 'era' , and Rodgers last 6 months? Fucking hell.
Online Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #353 on: Today at 06:53:31 pm »
Some of the comments on here are laughable.three points off top after 11 games having played some tough fixtures.yes we shouldn't be dropping points today but it happens.get a grip ffs
Online hesbighesred

  • Wallasey Wrecker. But you can call me quick fingers. After a threesome with Stevie and Alex
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,437
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #354 on: Today at 06:53:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:35:59 pm
Playing Szoboslai and Salah (for 95 minutes) midweek was fucking dumb not the only problem today but they were both leggy and had their worst performances of the season
Yeah that was an odd decision in the circumstances.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #355 on: Today at 06:53:33 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 06:49:42 pm
As usual a complete overreaction from the utter clowns in here.

It was a shit performance.

Some proper 'told you so' merchants, who've probably said nothing all season, waiting for our first slip up so they can come and spout their drivel.

First bad performance of the season, .

You know, prior to 2018, sometimes teams lost a game or two?

You know the great Liverpool teams of the 80s lost a few shit games and still won titles?

In fact, lost a few at Luton...

Oh and before you come back with "well it's not the 80s. We're up against sports washers, can't drop any points"... So why do you even care? If it's not a level playing field, stop holding things against our own fucking team to a level of entitlement that belies your fucking bullshit.

Our fanbase is full of c*nts.

It's a shit performance, they happen. And yes, even to great sides. Are we a great side? Time Will tell.

It's incredibly disheartening to me the amount of people either 1) going from criticism to just having a go at players they don't like, and 2) lamenting the season as a whole already, especially as it is on the basis of a goal that was not in anyone's mind at the start of the season (i.e - saying we are shite because the chance at the league is now over)
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,039
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #356 on: Today at 06:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:52:48 pm
We needed to win these four games. No excuses really, not taking any. Well get better, but no excuses today please. This was avoidable.

So what are you going to do? Demand your time back. It happens if you don't manage to score you can be bitten like this, it's football.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,902
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #357 on: Today at 06:53:58 pm »
One of those days.

We've had them before, we'll have them again.

Just, Fowler, no more this season. Ta.
Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,538
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #358 on: Today at 06:54:12 pm »
Didnt think it was great but nowhere near as bad as most of you. We had more than enough chances to several.
Online Aeon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Luton 1 v 1 Liverpool Chong 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #359 on: Today at 06:54:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:38:22 pm
Disgusting chanting from their fans.  Disgusting.

How can this be allowed to continue.

Absolutely. What a horrible fanbase.
