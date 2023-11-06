« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City away selling details  (Read 2848 times)

Offline Philipm20

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #40 on: November 6, 2023, 01:36:38 pm »
Am in Level 3 for this do the NFCs just get emailed to each person in the transaction or do they go to the Lead Booker? Lower level was all gone by time I got to purchase today. Thanks
Online ABJ

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #41 on: November 6, 2023, 01:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on November  6, 2023, 01:36:38 pm
Am in Level 3 for this do the NFCs just get emailed to each person in the transaction or do they go to the Lead Booker? Lower level was all gone by time I got to purchase today. Thanks
They go to each individual person within the transaction.
Offline Philipm20

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #42 on: November 6, 2023, 02:13:38 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November  6, 2023, 01:52:09 pm
They go to each individual person within the transaction.

Thanks mate
Offline Alf

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #43 on: November 6, 2023, 04:24:22 pm »
Jusr had another e-mail with the seat details.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #44 on: November 6, 2023, 05:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Alf on November  6, 2023, 04:24:22 pm
Jusr had another e-mail with the seat details.

Same here.
Offline MKB

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #45 on: November 6, 2023, 06:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Alf on November  6, 2023, 04:24:22 pm
Jusr had another e-mail with the seat details.
Same, but also two pending charges on my credit card.  Hopefully only one of those completes.
Offline Alf

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #46 on: November 7, 2023, 11:52:36 am »
Quote from: MKB on November  6, 2023, 06:14:40 pm
Same, but also two pending charges on my credit card.  Hopefully only one of those completes.

Don't know if you've got an ACS in the Kop but it could be Lask.
Offline ewok-red-97

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #47 on: November 7, 2023, 01:04:11 pm »
Managed to get one in the 15 sale, didn't seem to be much left!
Online ABJ

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #48 on: November 7, 2023, 01:56:50 pm »
Got a few in the 15 sale between myself and a mate. Sold out now but even if they do have a returns sale, it will go back on and sell out on 15 as approx. 150 people on 15 missed out in that sale just now so no chance imo of it dropping to 14 sadly.
Online Redcase

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #49 on: November 7, 2023, 03:13:02 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on November  7, 2023, 01:04:11 pm
Managed to get one in the 15 sale, didn't seem to be much left!

There were about 140. Managed two but it sold out in seconds.
Offline Alf

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #50 on: November 15, 2023, 12:59:34 pm »
Our tickets just arrived in the post.
Offline Philipm20

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #51 on: November 17, 2023, 03:46:18 pm »
Anyone received their NFC if in Level 3? Due to be today
Offline Alf

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #52 on: November 17, 2023, 06:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on November 17, 2023, 03:46:18 pm
Anyone received their NFC if in Level 3? Due to be today

Both lads I know in level 3 haven't had these yet.
Offline Philipm20

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #53 on: November 18, 2023, 09:37:20 am »
Quote from: Alf on November 17, 2023, 06:12:11 pm
Both lads I know in level 3 haven't had these yet.

Websites now changed to beign sent out 20th November, it was stated as 17th yesterday
Online Redcase

Re: Man City away selling details
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:27:13 pm »
Received ours this morning.
