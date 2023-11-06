Am in Level 3 for this do the NFCs just get emailed to each person in the transaction or do they go to the Lead Booker? Lower level was all gone by time I got to purchase today. Thanks
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
They go to each individual person within the transaction.
Jusr had another e-mail with the seat details.
Same, but also two pending charges on my credit card. Hopefully only one of those completes.
Managed to get one in the 15 sale, didn't seem to be much left!
Anyone received their NFC if in Level 3? Due to be today
Both lads I know in level 3 haven't had these yet.
