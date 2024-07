He’s really picked a good cabinet. Like others have said, it feels weird to see them all around the table and not think ‘what a bunch of wankers’.



It feels like something positive is happening every day. The cabinet seem to genuinely care and all seem keen to take responsibility for making changes early. Whereas the recent Tory cabinets have just been the same Z-list politicians being shuffled around different positions and achieving nothing each time. Makes you wonder what Sunak’s team were doing for the 18 months they were in charge.



There’s an open goal for Starmer if England win the Euros too. By giving everyone a public holiday he’d instantly and significantly boost his popularity with the general public.