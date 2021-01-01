« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4680 on: Today at 08:25:59 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:00:51 am
I do think a combination of apathy & voter i.d helped with the low turnout in a lot of areas not just in Liverpool, voter i.d should be scrapped.

Was there any evidence of voter fraud to support the introduction of voter identification at the polling booth?

Postal ballots are a different kettle of fish however;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-26520836
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2005/apr/05/uk.localgovernment
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4681 on: Today at 08:52:35 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm
Jess Phillips MP

https://x.com/LBC/status/1809910681983959081

Fucking scum as well posting in the comments. Absolute fucking inbred fucking c*nts. Fuck you all. Twats.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4682 on: Today at 10:04:45 am
Starmer has called for a ceasefire in conversations with Netanyahu - apologies if that skirts the Gaza line for this thread but just reporting the news rather than giving an opinion.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4683 on: Today at 10:24:18 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:51:47 am
I think it's more down to tactical voting. If you are trying to unseat a Labour MP, you are not even going to being to try it in Liverpool. Riverside (and most of Liverpool) are the safest Labour seats in the country. You could put a cardboard cut-out of the labour sign and Liverpool would vote for it. So you had more freedom to make a vote for one of the other parties (Green in Riverside, L8 and Lark Lane way canvas very well).

Should also mention that turnout in Riverside was 45% so voter apathy was strong as well.
I understand what you mean but I wouldn't call it tactical voting, Tactical voting is about Labour voters understanding they can't win in that particular seat and voting for the party who had the best chance to beat the Torys which was the Lib Dems and vice versa, Lib Dems voting Labour.   there was no reason for these voters to vote tactically.  they voted green because they never wanted to vote Labour, voter apathy was stong as you say but there was more to it in Kim Johnsons seat.
The point is all the s... thrown at Labour hurt all Labour MPs no matter what their stance,
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4684 on: Today at 10:25:53 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:24:18 am
I understand what you mean but I wouldn't call it tactical voting, Tactical voting is about Labour voters understanding they can't win in that particular seat and voting for the party who had the best chance to beat the Torys which was the Lib Dems and vica versa, Lib Dems voting Labour.   there was no reason for these voters to vote tactically.  they voted green because they never wanted to vote Labour, voter apathy was stong as you say but there was more to it in Kim Johnsons seat.
The point is all the s... thrown at Labour hurt all Labour MPs no matter what their stance,


Yep. I had muted a few people on my threads. They are all banned now. Had enough of the c*nts. Most of them really wanted the Tories to win to 'prove a point'

Fucking shithouses.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4685 on: Today at 10:49:12 am
I've got big concerns about the impacts on nature, this quest for building, will have.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4686 on: Today at 10:55:40 am
Rachel Reeves - very impressive in outlining the Treasury's plans this morning. But not a single mention of Peppa Pig. Why?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4687 on: Today at 11:00:55 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:49:12 am
I've got big concerns about the impacts on nature, this quest for building, will have.


With the commas, I read that in the style of William Shatner.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4688 on: Today at 11:18:04 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:25:53 am
Yep. I had muted a few people on my threads. They are all banned now. Had enough of the c*nts. Most of them really wanted the Tories to win to 'prove a point'

Fucking shithouses.
Yep, I think this tells us a hell of a lot on why Labour have struggled to win power for decades.
Voters have been told theres no difference between Labour and the Torys, all the same, nothing ever changes., it doesn't even make sense when you consider all the damage the Torys have done over the last 14yrs.
Is there 1 person in this country who actually believes nothing has changed since the Torys took over back in 2010,  it's absurd, totally detached from realty.
These stats have shown the there all the same apathetic public make no distinction on whether a Labour politician is center left or left wing. they been convinced all politicians are the same so refuse to vote Labour which makes Labours fight to win power far harder.
The left have actually campaigned to stop people voting for them.


 


Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4689 on: Today at 11:20:44 am
Quote from: Red Beret on June  7, 2024, 11:16:47 am
In other news, Keith Vaz is an idiot.
Quote
Quote
disgraced former Labour MP Keith Vaz has announced he is standing for election in his old seat, Leicester East, for a new local party.

Vaz will be taking on Labour, as well as his successor Claudia Webbe, who is standing as an independent candidate after being expelled from Labour over a conviction for harassment in 2021.

Vaz was the MP for Leicester East for 32 years, from 1987-2019, before he stepped down as a candidate after being caught in a tabloid sting offering to acquire cocaine for sex workers.

In a leaflet distributed to voters in the seat this week, Vaz said: It was the greatest privilege of my life to serve as MP for Leicester East for over three decades. I absolutely love Leicester.

Today, I am shocked with what I see. Despite so many opportunities, Leicester is unrecognisable, and on the edge of bankruptcy.

Many people have urged me to stand again. I have decided to do so and accept the nomination of Leicesters newest party, One Leicester, to be their candidate for one more term. Although I have always held Labour values, I promise to put Leicester first and party politics second.

Vaz told the Guardian last year that he would not stand as an MP again, saying: That ship has sailed.
Because the best way you can help Leicester is by trying to split the Labour vote, right Keith? ::)

As Red Beret predicted that was a spectacular own goal.  Far from putting "Leicester first" all that Vaz (and Webbe) achieved was to aid the only Tory gain in the whole country and leave Leicester East with an MP that has zero chance of making any impact.

Conservative - Shivani Raja- 14,526
Labour - Rajesh Agrawal - 10,100
Liberal Democrats- Zuffar Haq- 6,329
Independent - Claudia Webbe - 5,532
One Leicester - Keith Vaz - 3,681
Reform UK - Raj Solanki - 2,611
Green - Mags Lewis - 2,143

The Lab/Lib tactical voting didn't play out well either.  The left and centre-left picked up at least 60% of the vote (maybe more, I don't know much about the other three independent candidates) but they've ended up with a Tory.  The Tories actually lost vote share but gained the seat.
