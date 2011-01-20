We must move and have moved in different circles, because I see absolutely no sign of what you think is going to happen, Id say if anything its moved in the opposite direction over my life time.



Ten years ago, even five I would have agreed with what you say. Identity politics affected Muslim women as much as anyone else. Why wouldn't it? There was a growing fashion for the veil, especially among students, which was indicative. The war in Iraq had an obvious effect too on identities. But my understanding is that the climate - in mosques, but also in the wider community - had become more hostile in recent years to Islamism. Too many atrocities across the world had removed the halo from those who preached jihad of that kind. Plus a lot of their spokesmen were in jail.The war in Gaza has clouded things a bit I think, and perhaps may even push many young Muslim women back into the orbit of the Islamists who want to make it theissue that matters. But I wonder if the overall trend is still the other way. I suspect we need to keep looking at Iran where the 'heroic' women are the ones who offend the misogynistic laws of the country and who refuse to wear the veil (or wear it 'inappropriately') and often pay a heavy price. Iran '79, after all, was the seismic event which shifted opinion in the wider Muslim world. It took time of course. I was still at school in '79, but I always say that all the Muslims I knew in the 6th form who were politically active (and a high proportion were) belonged to various Marxist groups in the town, especially Trotskyist ones. Ten years or twenty years later - especially post-Satanic Verses - they were far more likely to be in Hizb-ut-Tahrir or groups like that. I remember being asked to give a speech at an all-girls Muslim school in Bradford after Satanic Verses. They were 6th formers, bright, sparky, and incredibly devout. It was so different to what it had been when I was their age.We've moved a long way here from Labour politics. Too far. But I reckon that in another 10 years the pendulum will have swung a long way back to secular activism again.