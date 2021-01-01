Great to see Vallance and Timpson, in there.Nice to have a serious, grown up, government, for a change.
The 'traditional' methods of reducing crime, do not work.
I saw that. The Workers Party are probably the vilest of them all. It's very EDL.
I was watching Wes Streeting and Jess Philips speeches after wining re-election. both were absolutely furious with the disgusting gutter campaigns fighting for canidates standing against them.Jess Phillips in particular really had it bad, Galloways Workers party intimidation. older men screaming abuse following young girls around the streets while recording them on phones. one activist had spent her life working voluntary trying to help the community had her car tyres slashed. Phillips was shouted down making her speech after wining re-election by a whisker. sick ba... Philips has been one of the most passionate fighters for woman and decency. Streeting faced the usual haters trying to smear him with lies. oh I just don't trust him is no excuse to smear him with lies.
Very very strong woman Jess so refused to back down to them, the hurt seemed to be felt for all the decent people who campaigned for her, I noticed the Workers party candidate on the stage wasn't even bothered, pumping his fist in the air over receiving so much support. sickos.
I saw the Jess Phillips aftermath and it was a disgrace. How you can consider yourself to be of the left and behave like that is beyond me. It's easy to have a cosy little view that only the extremists of the right behave like that, but sadly it is not the case.
I saw that too .Jess was shaken by the abuse she received during her speech and susanna Reid and ed balls looked appalled as they were interviewing her .They are absolute scum and their actions typify just how they view women and would treat them if allowed to get away with such behaviour.
She is brilliant. An inspiration to women everywhere I would imagine. The Workers Party on the other hands are Facsists, like their leader. It's a kind of male cult too. There's a whisper of a difference between them and Reform UK. The brown faces should fool no one. If anything they are even more violent. Absolute garbage.
