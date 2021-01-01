I was watching Wes Streeting and Jess Philips speeches after wining re-election. both were absolutely furious with the disgusting gutter campaigns fighting for canidates standing against them.

Jess Phillips in particular really had it bad, Galloways Workers party intimidation. older men screaming abuse following young girls around the streets while recording them on phones. one activist had spent her life working voluntary trying to help the community had her car tryers slashed. Phillips was shouted down making her speech after wining re-election by a whisker.

sick ba... Philips has been one of the most passionate fighters for woman and decency.

Streeting faced the usual haters trying to smear him with lies. oh I just don't trust him is no excuse to smear him with lies.



Galloway is a seething bigot and what happened to Jess Philips was all too predictable (but no less appalling for it). Not sure what happened to Wes Streeting, though. I saw an interview with a young woman who was standing against him and she seemed articulate, intelligent and well-spoken. And she wasn't just British Palestinian, either. She was also from an NHS family and campaigned on the NHS more than she did Palestine. I get that her conduct may not reflect her wider campaign team, though. I'd just be surprised if she was okay with literal harrassment.