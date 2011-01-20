Did you manage to volunteer at the election, to help your local CLP?



as it happens i'm not allowed to go out publicly campaigning in my job, so no i didn't in my incredibly safe labour seat. however given the brilliant election campaign Labour just ran to near perfection, my understanding from friends is that they wouldn't have wanted me to and instead they'd have sent me to the next key battleground constituency. they 'twinned' safe seats with battlegrounds and so shared the activists and resources between them.this is part of how they've just so successfully won such a gigantic majority - and in doing so, how they afforded certain types of vocal 'i want labour to do x and y, because thats what i think labour should do.. but no i don't and won't vote labour why do you ask' the luxury of voting green or independent or one of the mad commie/tankie acronym ones. (paging Nobby) they managed to successfully appeal to a broad range of people, rather than stacking up tens of thousands of votes in metro cities or posh university towns like the last couple of elections.were you out volunteering locally, or is your area a battleground itself? well done on the result getting labour MP elected!it's been a great long weekend!