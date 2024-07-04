« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

PaulF

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
July 4, 2024, 08:06:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  4, 2024, 02:24:31 pm
That's the way I see it.

No party is perfect. No manifesto ever includes everything you want. No party leader ever measures up. Every single person amongst us can find a good reason for, say, not voting Labour. It's easy, especially if you're sensitive and especially if you think politics should be about flattering your vanity.

But it's the general election. It's the one  time you should be obliged to ask 'Which party will help the country at large, including everybody who is not me?" The Tories tend to do well when a different question is posed ie "What's in it for me?"
But how do we persuade an electorate to think of the many. And how much personal pain would it take to change that back?  I'm being a bit melodramatic there, but say I live in Aberdeen and all my family work in o&g and the party coming to power is going to decimate that industry for the greater good.
Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 07:43:43 am
Assume Ashworth and Debbonaire are either put into the Lords or saved for any early safe by-elections.
bossjon

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:05:38 am
He is ecstatic of getting the full support from the Sun, Blackrock express their joy over Keir Stramer that he "offers hope", probably the most militaristic and pro-war PM since Blair....

Happy days for socialists in the UK...the state of politics in this country  :'(

Best thing that happened was that the Tories are finished off for good probably, never seen a more worthless and useless party in European politics. Worst thing is that all their big financial donors and war hawks just move over to Labour now, nothing will change as usual.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:20:47 am
The "I fucking hate Liverpool" thing was so obviously a deep fake AI that even the Tories were saying it was a deep fake. So good point in proving the state of politics if you still believe clear shite like that.
Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:40:15 am
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 09:05:38 am
He is ecstatic of getting the full support from the Sun, mutters "I fucking hate Liverpool" off camera (supposedly), Blackrock express their joy over Keir Stramer that he "offers hope", probably the most militaristic and pro-war PM since Blair....

Happy days for socialists in the UK...the state of politics in this country  :'(

Best thing that happened was that the Tories are finished off for good probably, never seen a more worthless and useless party in European politics. Worst thing is that all their big financial donors and war hawks just move over to Labour now, nothing will change as usual.

Moron
bossjon

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:55:34 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:20:47 am
The "I fucking hate Liverpool" thing was so obviously a deep fake AI that even the Tories were saying it was a deep fake. So good point in proving the state of politics if you still believe clear shite like that.

Looked it up, probably fake. Will correct that. His endorsement of The sun and being the favorite child of American private equity and military industrial complex isn´t.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:15:22 am
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 09:05:38 am
He is ecstatic of getting the full support from the Sun, Blackrock express their joy over Keir Stramer that he "offers hope", probably the most militaristic and pro-war PM since Blair....

Happy days for socialists in the UK...the state of politics in this country  :'(

Best thing that happened was that the Tories are finished off for good probably, never seen a more worthless and useless party in European politics. Worst thing is that all their big financial donors and war hawks just move over to Labour now, nothing will change as usual.
jillc

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:18:43 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:15:22 am
:duh

Apparently it's more fun to be in opposition.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:46:33 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:18:43 am
Apparently it's more fun to be in opposition.
It is for the supporters. not sure the left wing Labour MPs feel the same about it. :)
When will the lesson be learned, good night for the Socialists. years of convincing people that Labour did nothing for them didn't result in a move to the left it resulted in a move to Frottage and the far right.
Question is, is this just the start of the move to the right at the expense of the left or will people wise up by the next election.
Draex

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 01:57:16 pm
Now your hard work starts Keir and Labour, you are on watch, don't fuck it up, we might never recover if you do.
Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 02:11:00 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 09:05:38 am
He is ecstatic of getting the full support from the Sun, Blackrock express their joy over Keir Stramer that he "offers hope", probably the most militaristic and pro-war PM since Blair....

Happy days for socialists in the UK...the state of politics in this country  :'(

Best thing that happened was that the Tories are finished off for good probably, never seen a more worthless and useless party in European politics. Worst thing is that all their big financial donors and war hawks just move over to Labour now, nothing will change as usual.

What time is the meeting of the Central Committee comrade? Are we still plotting to take over the Means of Production tomorrow?
classycarra

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 09:05:38 am
He is ecstatic of getting the full support from the Sun, Blackrock express their joy over Keir Stramer that he "offers hope", probably the most militaristic and pro-war PM since Blair....

Happy days for socialists in the UK...the state of politics in this country  :'(

Best thing that happened was that the Tories are finished off for good probably, never seen a more worthless and useless party in European politics. Worst thing is that all their big financial donors and war hawks just move over to Labour now, nothing will change as usual.
love the smell of bitterness in the morning
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 03:26:36 pm
He has the mandate. What he likely won't have is patience. Starmer won't have much of a honeymoon period.
Wabaloolah

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 03:31:55 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 09:05:38 am
He is ecstatic of getting the full support from the Sun, Blackrock express their joy over Keir Stramer that he "offers hope", probably the most militaristic and pro-war PM since Blair....

Happy days for socialists in the UK...the state of politics in this country  :'(

Best thing that happened was that the Tories are finished off for good probably, never seen a more worthless and useless party in European politics. Worst thing is that all their big financial donors and war hawks just move over to Labour now, nothing will change as usual.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Well played!!
So Howard Philips

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 03:49:29 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm
love the smell of bitterness in the morning

And obviously doesnt realise whats happened in Hungary and Italy and about to happen in France either.
Phineus

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 08:24:06 pm
Some smart, sensible cabinet appointments.

Six Beardy

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 09:55:34 am
Looked it up, probably fake. Will correct that. His endorsement of The sun and being the favorite child of American private equity and military industrial complex isn´t.

He didn't endorse the Sun, the Sun endorsed Labour winning the election ( the shameless fuckers always want to be on the winning side). All Starmer said was that he was pleased they were backing a Labour win - which is no different to any of us saying we'd be pleased if Anthony Taylor gave us a penalty, which wouldn't be us endorsing the useless fucker
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 08:56:29 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm
He didn't endorse the Sun, the Sun endorsed Labour winning the election ( the shameless fuckers always want to be on the winning side). All Starmer said was that he was pleased they were backing a Labour win - which is no different to any of us saying we'd be pleased if Anthony Taylor gave us a penalty, which wouldn't be us endorsing the useless fucker

Say what you like about the Express's ridiculous front page - at least they stuck to their guns and went down with the ship. The scum has been dining out on that 1992 headline for over 30 fucking years. It's just embarrassing at this point.
