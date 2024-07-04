He is ecstatic of getting the full support from the Sun, Blackrock express their joy over Keir Stramer that he "offers hope", probably the most militaristic and pro-war PM since Blair....
Happy days for socialists in the UK...the state of politics in this country :'(
Best thing that happened was that the Tories are finished off for good probably, never seen a more worthless and useless party in European politics. Worst thing is that all their big financial donors and war hawks just move over to Labour now, nothing will change as usual.