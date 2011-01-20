« previous next »
Offline Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4480 on: June 28, 2024, 11:20:39 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on June 28, 2024, 10:58:50 am
:) I think the leave campaign even bullshit people on this as well.
How there will be winners and losers with Brexit. amazing how many ways you can say Am alright Jack.

They told people that there would be winners and losers - then proceeded to tell each area that they would be one of the winners and it would be everyone else who was a loser.
Offline PaulF

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 10:20:35 am »
Do you think they have any rabbits to pull out of the hat on day 1? things we can look back and say 'this is what labour did'?
In particular things, that don't really cost money.  eg the separation of the BoE to manage inflation.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 10:26:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:20:35 am
Do you think they have any rabbits to pull out of the hat on day 1? things we can look back and say 'this is what labour did'?
In particular things, that don't really cost money.  eg the separation of the BoE to manage inflation.

You would hope so but I'm incredibly pessimistic about this new labour government.  Want the tories out more than anything but tough to be inspired by the new lot (hope I'm wrong!)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 11:34:08 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:20:35 am
Do you think they have any rabbits to pull out of the hat on day 1? things we can look back and say 'this is what labour did'?
In particular things, that don't really cost money.  eg the separation of the BoE to manage inflation.

I am really hoping for an Under-promise/Over-deliver approach.

I don't really want to see a them saying 'They left us no money' so *shrug shoulders*.

But considering the last 14 years. I'd take them getting through 100 days without a corruption scandal or someone fucking up
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 11:58:30 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:34:08 am
I am really hoping for an Under-promise/Over-deliver approach.

I don't really want to see a them saying 'They left us no money' so *shrug shoulders*.

But considering the last 14 years. I'd take them getting through 100 days without a corruption scandal or someone fucking up

But at least we know what money is available will likely go where its required.
Rather than straight in the pockets of chums from Eton, family and donors.
You won't have rat face rishi taking it from the poorest areas to redistribute amongst the affluent.
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 12:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 10:26:34 am
You would hope so but I'm incredibly pessimistic about this new labour government.  Want the tories out more than anything but tough to be inspired by the new lot (hope I'm wrong!)
Hard to type this without it reading as accusatory, but what do mean inspired?

What kind of inspiration do you look for from a political party?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 01:04:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:54:09 pm
Hard to type this without it reading as accusatory, but what do mean inspired?

What kind of inspiration do you look for from a political party?

I disagree with this Carra. I think it's important that enough people are inspired by a political party to make democracy a genuinely active, engaged thing. When Labour has been successful in the past it has tended to be because it has inspired civil society to become active - whether it was on the shop-floor via trade unions, or in the community via women's groups, youth clubs etc. The Conservative Party and the political right can afford to have an apathetic mass - they need it - but a reforming government needs movements from below and not just technocratic change from above.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 01:05:05 pm »
I'll be inspired by a government that is not afraid to tell the truth because they are proud of what they are trying to do, as opposed to a government that constantly and instinctively lied because they were ashamed of why they were doing what they did.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 01:30:52 pm »
Brexit was won with Inspiration, the leave campaign inspired millions to believe in this country.
Ive heard left wingers argue the Tory party inspired more Blacks to enter politics.
Ive heard woman argue the Tory party inspire more woman to enter politics because they promote woman to high places.

Inspiring people to fight for something good is important but this argument can be abused in the wrong hands.

The number 1 inspiration I want to see from Labour is changing how the British public look at politics and politicians. I want people to feel inspired by this so we can really change the country for the better.
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 01:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:04:18 pm
I disagree with this Carra. I think it's important that enough people are inspired by a political party to make democracy a genuinely active, engaged thing. When Labour has been successful in the past it has tended to be because it has inspired civil society to become active - whether it was on the shop-floor via trade unions, or in the community via women's groups, youth clubs etc. The Conservative Party and the political right can afford to have an apathetic mass - they need it - but a reforming government needs movements from below and not just technocratic change from above.
I don't think I've set out my view on it yet, but you'd be right to think that I don't particularly look for that from a party. I do agree with you though, when it comes to having an engaged community, having people who engage with politics and vote, and feeling inspired by civil society.

On that note, ever since watching The Wire when it came out, I always get Curtis Mayfield in my head when I go out for a walk to vote (and I always go in person). There's something I can't put my finger on but love about the bustle.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi6DDa5cVMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi6DDa5cVMU</a>
Offline oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 01:53:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:35:30 pm
I don't think I've set out my view on it yet, but you'd be right to think that I don't particularly look for that from a party. I do agree with you though, when it comes to having an engaged community, having people who engage with politics and vote, and feeling inspired by civil society.

On that note, ever since watching The Wire when it came out, I always get Curtis Mayfield in my head when I go out for a walk to vote (and I always go in person). There's something I can't put my finger on but love about the bustle.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi6DDa5cVMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi6DDa5cVMU</a>
Very inspiring.
Reality  :)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMMN7MDSgRE
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4491 on: Yesterday at 02:33:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:54:09 pm
Hard to type this without it reading as accusatory, but what do mean inspired?

What kind of inspiration do you look for from a political party?

It does feel pretty accusatory...

I am a Labour party member and have been for 25 years (I'm 40 now) but what the current leadership are offering doesn't excite.  I have kids now and I don't see them offering as much as I'd like for young people.  What are they doing to solve the housing crisis and rents?  My wife works as a teacher in state schools, what are they going to do to help?  The VAT from private schools is a positive step but will that compensate for 14 years of cuts.  Pandering to people like JK Rowling and giving her the time of day on trans issues, there must be a way to address womens concerns while not discriminating, they are just giving toxic views oxygen.  Being non commital on immigration.  Wooly policy on energy, GB Energy not actually producing any energy itself so unsure how it will help reduce bills.  No commitment to real climate action

I could go on but that is a good start
Offline Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4492 on: Yesterday at 02:36:28 pm »
As I see it, we have to start somewhere. I'd rather look to the future with hope under Labour than feel depressed and deflated before they've even taken office.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4493 on: Yesterday at 02:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:04:18 pm
I disagree with this Carra. I think it's important that enough people are inspired by a political party to make democracy a genuinely active, engaged thing. When Labour has been successful in the past it has tended to be because it has inspired civil society to become active - whether it was on the shop-floor via trade unions, or in the community via women's groups, youth clubs etc. The Conservative Party and the political right can afford to have an apathetic mass - they need it - but a reforming government needs movements from below and not just technocratic change from above.

Exactly.  Most things start from the bottom up.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4494 on: Yesterday at 02:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:05:05 pm
I'll be inspired by a government that is not afraid to tell the truth because they are proud of what they are trying to do, as opposed to a government that constantly and instinctively lied because they were ashamed of why they were doing what they did.

Do mean mean how Brexit has been such a disaster  ;)
Offline Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4495 on: Yesterday at 02:38:47 pm »
Jonathan Pie pulls no punches on Labour.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ptKNOK4eQ3c&amp;ab_channel=JonathanPie" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ptKNOK4eQ3c&amp;ab_channel=JonathanPie</a>
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4496 on: Yesterday at 02:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:37:54 pm
Do mean mean how Brexit has been such a disaster  ;)
When they get in they can hopefully go down that route and hopefully the LibDems will be the opposition too and force the issue a bit.
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4497 on: Yesterday at 04:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 02:33:43 pm
It does feel pretty accusatory...

I am a Labour party member and have been for 25 years (I'm 40 now) but what the current leadership are offering doesn't excite.  I have kids now and I don't see them offering as much as I'd like for young people.  What are they doing to solve the housing crisis and rents?  My wife works as a teacher in state schools, what are they going to do to help?  The VAT from private schools is a positive step but will that compensate for 14 years of cuts.  Pandering to people like JK Rowling and giving her the time of day on trans issues, there must be a way to address womens concerns while not discriminating, they are just giving toxic views oxygen.  Being non commital on immigration.  Wooly policy on energy, GB Energy not actually producing any energy itself so unsure how it will help reduce bills.  No commitment to real climate action

I could go on but that is a good start

OTOH, every young person I've spoken to has said they're not voting because "they don't know enough (about politics)". I'm not telling them to vote in a particular way. I even point out they can spoil their ballot paper. But none of them are voting. Only older people are, among those I've talked to.
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4498 on: Yesterday at 04:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 02:33:43 pm
It does feel pretty accusatory...
;D
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4499 on: Yesterday at 08:32:13 pm »
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4500 on: Yesterday at 08:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:32:13 pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GO9JSMZr9qk

Very good. I'm glad Ramsay MacDonald is honoured there. It's taken a long time.

I vote Labour for a host of reasons. I guess the main one is gratitude.
Offline jillc

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4501 on: Yesterday at 08:44:23 pm »
That's a brilliant video.
Offline traustibm

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 01:42:49 am »
https://x.com/jrc1921/status/1808569646456467898?s=46

Keir Starmer: I am delighted to have the support and the backing of The S*n. I think that shows just how much this is a changed Labour Party, back in the service of working people.

Wouldnt for the life of me be able to vote for this labour candidate.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 04:17:53 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:38:47 pm
Jonathan Pie pulls no punches on Labour.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ptKNOK4eQ3c&amp;ab_channel=JonathanPie" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ptKNOK4eQ3c&amp;ab_channel=JonathanPie</a>

His argument for not voting for Labour in '97 seems a bit off, Blair wasn't actually a warmonger at that point.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4504 on: Today at 04:20:03 am »
Quote from: traustibm on Today at 01:42:49 am
https://x.com/jrc1921/status/1808569646456467898?s=46

Keir Starmer: I am delighted to have the support and the backing of The S*n. I think that shows just how much this is a changed Labour Party, back in the service of working people.

Wouldnt for the life of me be able to vote for this labour candidate.

I am fine with him acknowledging the support of that rag in general, although there was no need to be so effusive and he should have at least mentioned their divisive nature even if not outright calling them lying scum.
