I disagree with this Carra. I think it's important that enough people are inspired by a political party to make democracy a genuinely active, engaged thing. When Labour has been successful in the past it has tended to be because it has inspired civil society to become active - whether it was on the shop-floor via trade unions, or in the community via women's groups, youth clubs etc. The Conservative Party and the political right can afford to have an apathetic mass - they need it - but a reforming government needs movements from below and not just technocratic change from above.
I don't think I've set out my view on it yet, but you'd be right to think that I don't particularly look for that from a party. I do agree with you though, when it comes to having an engaged community, having people who engage with politics and vote, and feeling inspired by civil society.
On that note, ever since watching The Wire when it came out, I always get Curtis Mayfield in my head when I go out for a walk to vote (and I always go in person). There's something I can't put my finger on but love about the bustle.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi6DDa5cVMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi6DDa5cVMU</a>