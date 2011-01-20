« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 137367 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,643
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4440 on: June 25, 2024, 11:31:18 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on June 25, 2024, 10:48:05 am
Yes we've got our non antisemitic Party back and I for one am delighted that having a Social Democrat Party being seen as a a now more than viable alternative to Govern the country is a great thing.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 25, 2024, 11:05:24 am
I get that. It's not for everyone on the Left, many of whom would like a stronger taste.
But perhaps it's the wrong question. Your answer is a bit 'Tory' if you don't mind me saying. Me, me, me. :D The real question maybe is "What is good for the country?"
Such simple statements that mean so much. I find it odd that people don't see the positives, so I think Yorkys conclusion is accurate.
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4441 on: June 25, 2024, 11:31:54 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 25, 2024, 11:05:24 am
I get that. It's not for everyone on the Left, many of whom would like a stronger taste.

But perhaps it's the wrong question. Your answer is a bit 'Tory' if you don't mind me saying. Me, me, me. :D The real question maybe is "What is good for the country?"

But all they are offering is they are not the Tories (in name), one or two nice policies and I get wont change over night but are they really offering anything new compared to the Tories?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,722
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4442 on: June 25, 2024, 11:37:04 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on June 25, 2024, 11:31:54 am
But all they are offering is they are not the Tories (in name), one or two nice policies and I get wont change over night but are they really offering anything new compared to the Tories?
This feels like a genuinely wild comment to me, unless you're aged under 20 and haven't experienced a government since 2010
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,705
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4443 on: June 25, 2024, 11:44:03 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on June 25, 2024, 11:31:54 am
But all they are offering is they are not the Tories (in name), one or two nice policies and I get wont change over night but are they really offering anything new compared to the Tories?



Why don't you try answering your own question? Why don't you look at what the Tories have done over the past 14 years, compare it to what happened under the previous Labour government, and then try drawing conclusions of your own.

Comments like this are just lazy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,705
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4444 on: June 25, 2024, 11:47:48 am »
Quote from: John C on June 25, 2024, 11:31:18 am
Such simple statements that mean so much. I find it odd that people don't see the positives, so I think Yorkys conclusion is accurate.

I am struck by those on the left who grumble and spit because this Labour party will soon take power. Many of these same people will happily reap the benefits of a Labour government whilst continuing to claim it's not really a Labour government, and that they're only marginally different/better than the Tories.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,943
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4445 on: June 25, 2024, 12:01:18 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on June 25, 2024, 11:31:54 am
But all they are offering is they are not the Tories (in name), one or two nice policies and I get wont change over night but are they really offering anything new compared to the Tories?

I disagree. They are offering "we are not the Tories in substance".

This is still an 'anti' programme in a sense. I agree with that. And if you want a radical reconstruction of society in the next five years the Labour Party is probably not for you. But if you will settle for a repairing of society - no small job, mind - then it's vital, absolutely vital, you get out and vote Labour. And there's loads of repairs to be done. To name the obvious ones there's local government, health, education, energy and public transport. Labour has distinctive policies for all these things. There's also the diabolical state of the housing market, but there will be no solution of that until local government is put back on its feet.

And then aside from policy there is the question of competence and honesty. Not a small thing. We have been governed for 15 years by dishonest people, many of them corrupt, almost all of them incompetent and poor at their jobs. The Brexit disaster, the Covid scandal were both products of incompetence and corruption. I think this will change. In fact I know it will. A Labour government will not be driven by personal greed and individual ambition. And that's got to be good for almost all of us. Another reason for getting out and voting Labour.

In five years time it is possible, at least, that the Labour Party will be able to go to the polls with a more radical manifesto. But the bigger the majority they get now, the easier that will be.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4446 on: June 25, 2024, 12:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 25, 2024, 11:44:03 am


Why don't you try answering your own question? Why don't you look at what the Tories have done over the past 14 years, compare it to what happened under the previous Labour government, and then try drawing conclusions of your own.

Comments like this are just lazy.
I think everyone must be agreed on one point, the Torys have chopped everything to the bone.  this has brought nothing but chaos and misery for millions, they've brought in cruel policys to welfare and care etc that have killed many and brought misery to millions. it's right to be outraged by all of this but there is a contradiction here. do they think the Torys brought in all these good policys they have now chopped? do they put all these good policys down to Thatchers government because it's either Thatchers government or the last Labour government who took over from this government. so if your angry against all these cruel Tory cuts then how can you not give credit to the party that brought them in. Labour.
 I honestly don't think many people even noticed the good things Labour did because there was no fan fare, hardly anyone noticed.
Labour have learn from this.  if they do something good then keep bringing it up when possible, the populists are always praising themselves over their none existent successes and people are impressed by it, they love them for it. Trump and the Torys were always doing it.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4447 on: June 25, 2024, 12:21:53 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on June 25, 2024, 11:31:54 am
But all they are offering is they are not the Tories (in name), one or two nice policies and I get wont change over night but are they really offering anything new compared to the Tories?

No1. Get elected.

As for the rest  ::)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,705
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4448 on: June 25, 2024, 12:23:10 pm »
To paraphrase Rishi, I'm desperate for us to get back to Square One. There is a lot to fix and I hope people notice and give due credit when it is fixed.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4449 on: June 25, 2024, 12:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 25, 2024, 12:01:18 pm
I disagree. They are offering "we are not the Tories in substance".

This is still an 'anti' programme in a sense. I agree with that. And if you want a radical reconstruction of society in the next five years the Labour Party is probably not for you. But if you will settle for a repairing of society - no small job, mind - then it's vital, absolutely vital, you get out and vote Labour. And there's loads of repairs to be done. To name the obvious ones there's local government, health, education, energy and public transport. Labour has distinctive policies for all these things. There's also the diabolical state of the housing market, but there will be no solution of that until local government is put back on its feet.

And then aside from policy there is the question of competence and honesty. Not a small thing. We have been governed for 15 years by dishonest people, many of them corrupt, almost all of them incompetent and poor at their jobs. The Brexit disaster, the Covid scandal were both products of incompetence and corruption. I think this will change. In fact I know it will. A Labour government will not be driven by personal greed and individual ambition. And that's got to be good for almost all of us. Another reason for getting out and voting Labour.

In five years time it is possible, at least, that the Labour Party will be able to go to the polls with a more radical manifesto. But the bigger the majority they get now, the easier that will be.

Thank for an actually answer. 

People seem to think criticizing Labour for being uninspiring and not really offering anything different in policy terms means I want another 5 years of Tory corruption.  Its not just Tory corruption its their policy making too that have driven the country to its knees.

I won't be voting Labour (Labour stronghold, so have the luxury to vote however I choose) for many reasons but will glad if they win a majority in the election
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4450 on: June 25, 2024, 04:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 25, 2024, 11:47:48 am
I am struck by those on the left who grumble and spit because this Labour party will soon take power. Many of these same people will happily reap the benefits of a Labour government whilst continuing to claim it's not really a Labour government, and that they're only marginally different/better than the Tories.
I read the following piece of advice on Twitter that's worth repeating (and sorry if it's been posted before)..

"Voting isn't like marriage - it's like public transport. You are not waiting for "the one" who is absolutely perfect, you are getting the bus. If there isn't one going exactly to your destination, you don't stay at home and sulk. You take the one going closest to where you want to be."

The current "conservatism" (with a small "c") of Labour policy is about managing the newspaper headlines in the lead up to the election and waiting to get a better idea about what is possible when they've had a proper look at the country's books. I think that there is scope to be braver with their policies because the electorate is fed up with the state of the country, fed up with the repercussions of Brexit, fed up with being lied to and could be receptive to more radical ideas and hard truths (e.g. taxes going up, closer alignment to the EU) if they see significant benefits in return.

As for the hard left, I hope that the Labour party remains a broad church and is receptive to ideas from everyone. It's fair enough wanting a unified message during an election campaign, but policy making should always allow for critical review and alternative ideas. When you clamp down on dissent in that arena then you end up with flawed policy and a party in which those with the brownest tongues float to the top rather than the most capable. Labour need only to look at the Tories for a perfect example of that.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4451 on: June 25, 2024, 06:26:59 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on June 25, 2024, 11:31:54 am
But all they are offering is they are not the Tories (in name), one or two nice policies and I get wont change over night but are they really offering anything new compared to the Tories?

People saying the mainstream parties are the same and wanting radical change is how we got 2016. We got radical change in 2016. Was it what they wanted?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4452 on: June 25, 2024, 06:29:32 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on June 25, 2024, 04:39:27 pm
I read the following piece of advice on Twitter that's worth repeating (and sorry if it's been posted before)..

"Voting isn't like marriage - it's like public transport. You are not waiting for "the one" who is absolutely perfect, you are getting the bus. If there isn't one going exactly to your destination, you don't stay at home and sulk. You take the one going closest to where you want to be."

The current "conservatism" (with a small "c") of Labour policy is about managing the newspaper headlines in the lead up to the election and waiting to get a better idea about what is possible when they've had a proper look at the country's books. I think that there is scope to be braver with their policies because the electorate is fed up with the state of the country, fed up with the repercussions of Brexit, fed up with being lied to and could be receptive to more radical ideas and hard truths (e.g. taxes going up, closer alignment to the EU) if they see significant benefits in return.

As for the hard left, I hope that the Labour party remains a broad church and is receptive to ideas from everyone. It's fair enough wanting a unified message during an election campaign, but policy making should always allow for critical review and alternative ideas. When you clamp down on dissent in that arena then you end up with flawed policy and a party in which those with the brownest tongues float to the top rather than the most capable. Labour need only to look at the Tories for a perfect example of that.

The Tories are an example of catering to the electorate that chooses their leader. They cleave to the ever more radical in their membership, for they were in power and it's their members who choose the PM that governs the country.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,499
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4453 on: June 25, 2024, 06:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on June 25, 2024, 06:29:32 pm
The Tories are an example of catering to the electorate that chooses their leader. They cleave to the ever more radical in their membership, for they were in power and it's their members who choose the PM that governs the country.

Will be interesting to see what happens to their membership after the election, based on reports there seems to have been a lot of UKIP/Brexit Party entryism over the last few years, will these people now jump to Reform and move the membership to the centre or will they continue to pull the party further and further to the right?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,705
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4454 on: June 25, 2024, 07:50:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on June 25, 2024, 06:51:48 pm
Will be interesting to see what happens to their membership after the election, based on reports there seems to have been a lot of UKIP/Brexit Party entryism over the last few years, will these people now jump to Reform and move the membership to the centre or will they continue to pull the party further and further to the right?

I keep thinking back to the 1993 Canadian Conservative wipeout. It effectively destroyed the party. The Tory brand here has become utterly toxic; donors might force a Reform merger onto the party as a condition of continued funding. Money and lack of resources seems to have been one of the big problems the Tories have faced in this election, so it could be many donors are already holding back, looking to see if they should switch allegiance.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,722
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4455 on: June 25, 2024, 11:12:54 pm »
Corbyn fans with the help of fellow cranks crowd funded £7k to pay for a Survation poll, and the results have had them change their tune to 'you don't need to win your seat to be a winner, but he is a winner' so fast it'll give you whiplash.

Owen Jones leading the way on the hilarity stakes. He's tying himself in knots about how little anyone in Islington North cares for him, having spent time campaigning for Corbyn himself this weekend.

If anyone's been daft enough to contribute to his campaign (or the fellow traveller going against Starmer) - which has raised enough money to make it seem like they may breach campaigning regulations - I implore you not to fall for it a second time when they inevitably go on the beg soon (knowing the gravy train is as over as their relevance, and now career). Give it to a charity instead!
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4456 on: June 25, 2024, 11:27:06 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on June 25, 2024, 11:12:54 pm
Corbyn fans with the help of fellow cranks crowd funded £7k to pay for a Survation poll, and the results have had them change their tune to 'you don't need to win your seat to be a winner, but he is a winner' so fast it'll give you whiplash.

Owen Jones leading the way on the hilarity stakes. He's tying himself in knots about how little anyone in Islington North cares for him, having spent time campaigning for Corbyn himself this weekend.

If anyone's been daft enough to contribute to his campaign (or the fellow traveller going against Starmer) - which has raised enough money to make it seem like they may breach campaigning regulations - I implore you not to fall for it a second time when they inevitably go on the beg soon (knowing the gravy train is as over as their relevance, and now career). Give it to a charity instead!
You mean, if/when Corbyn loses Islington, he will have still won the argument. Great stuff! How the Corbyn-lead Labour Party ever lost to a Johnson-lead Tory Party is a complete mystery to me.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,553
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4457 on: Yesterday at 05:59:32 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on June 25, 2024, 04:39:27 pm
I read the following piece of advice on Twitter that's worth repeating (and sorry if it's been posted before)..

"Voting isn't like marriage - it's like public transport. You are not waiting for "the one" who is absolutely perfect, you are getting the bus. If there isn't one going exactly to your destination, you don't stay at home and sulk. You take the one going closest to where you want to be."

The current "conservatism" (with a small "c") of Labour policy is about managing the newspaper headlines in the lead up to the election and waiting to get a better idea about what is possible when they've had a proper look at the country's books. I think that there is scope to be braver with their policies because the electorate is fed up with the state of the country, fed up with the repercussions of Brexit, fed up with being lied to and could be receptive to more radical ideas and hard truths (e.g. taxes going up, closer alignment to the EU) if they see significant benefits in return.

As for the hard left, I hope that the Labour party remains a broad church and is receptive to ideas from everyone. It's fair enough wanting a unified message during an election campaign, but policy making should always allow for critical review and alternative ideas. When you clamp down on dissent in that arena then you end up with flawed policy and a party in which those with the brownest tongues float to the top rather than the most capable. Labour need only to look at the Tories for a perfect example of that.


I love a good analogy. This is superb.
I'd maybe phrase it more like we want a direct flight, first class of course to Madrid. But we can't afford it, so we get on Ryanair.  Now it might not land in Madrid bit at least it's going in the direction we want. Or we could stay at home .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4458 on: Yesterday at 08:20:46 am »
Quote from: classycarra on June 25, 2024, 11:12:54 pm
Corbyn fans with the help of fellow cranks crowd funded £7k to pay for a Survation poll, and the results have had them change their tune to 'you don't need to win your seat to be a winner, but he is a winner' so fast it'll give you whiplash.



David Moyes standing?
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4459 on: Yesterday at 01:34:59 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on June 25, 2024, 11:12:54 pm
If anyone's been daft enough to contribute to his campaign (or the fellow traveller going against Starmer) - which has raised enough money to make it seem like they may breach campaigning regulations - I implore you not to fall for it a second time when they inevitably go on the beg soon (knowing the gravy train is as over as their relevance, and now career). Give it to a charity instead!

That last line for me. The grift from parts of the self-proclaimed left in the last few years has been astonishing.

Favourite example being the "crowd funder" to help Corbyn pay his legal fees.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,705
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 09:23:31 am »
Not trying to resurrect issues that got the thread locked, but it really is depressing when people say they won't vote labour solely because of a single issue, and use that issue to paint both parties as they same.

I don't engage with them, because I know I'm not able to argue an effective case without proper research. It just ends up triggering me a bit, knowing they're wrong but unable to really tell them why. Easier to leave alone, for my own peace of mindm
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,487
  • JFT97
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4461 on: Today at 02:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:23:31 am
Not trying to resurrect issues that got the thread locked, but it really is depressing when people say they won't vote labour solely because of a single issue, and use that issue to paint both parties as they same.

I don't engage with them, because I know I'm not able to argue an effective case without proper research. It just ends up triggering me a bit, knowing they're wrong but unable to really tell them why. Easier to leave alone, for my own peace of mindm

I've been quite surprised with how many people have said that they're not voting for Labour, majority of these are people who have voted Labour in the past as well.  Like yourself, I don't engage with them, political discussions with people just end up like an argument in a playground.

Personally I don't rate Starmer for various reasons, but would that stop me from voting for a party who should be in power? No

The Tory party have done enough damage to this country.  T-minus 7 days until this country gets a change.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,161
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 04:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:23:31 am
Not trying to resurrect issues that got the thread locked, but it really is depressing when people say they won't vote labour solely because of a single issue, and use that issue to paint both parties as they same.

I don't engage with them, because I know I'm not able to argue an effective case without proper research. It just ends up triggering me a bit, knowing they're wrong but unable to really tell them why. Easier to leave alone, for my own peace of mindm

To use an absurd hypothetical example to illustrate the point - say you earn a living as a taxi driver. Party A's manifesto is much more to your liking than Party B's but both parties put a line in there saying they're banning taxis. Are you not justified in refusing to vote for Party A because they're fucking you over on something so important to you?
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,705
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4463 on: Today at 07:56:00 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:53:35 pm
To use an absurd hypothetical example to illustrate the point - say you earn a living as a taxi driver. Party A's manifesto is much more to your liking than Party B's but both parties put a line in there saying they're banning taxis. Are you not justified in refusing to vote for Party A because they're fucking you over on something so important to you?

Indeed yes. But this situation is more a case that neither Party A or B seem particularly arsed about a specific issue; their answers are vague and not particularly reassuring perhaps - but not especially negative either. And the issue itself doesn't seem to specifically effect the people I've heard from who say they won't vote.

It's important when we cast our votes to think of others rather than just ourselves. And so it's important not to vote for similar reasons. But I personally think it's a mistake to base that vote solely on one issue, when one has to consider the number of people who can be helped versus the number of people who have suffered and continue to suffer. And I say that as someone who didn't not vote Labour in 2005 because of a single issue (Iraq).
« Last Edit: Today at 07:58:40 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,014
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4464 on: Today at 07:59:03 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:53:35 pm
To use an absurd hypothetical example to illustrate the point - say you earn a living as a taxi driver. Party A's manifesto is much more to your liking than Party B's but both parties put a line in there saying they're banning taxis. Are you not justified in refusing to vote for Party A because they're fucking you over on something so important to you?

If you are voting against someone that is trying to help kids, old people, the sick, the infirm, the weak and the mentally ill and you're voting against someone trying to fix the country then what does that say?

Will people like that see kids being helped and go "Ha ha ha!!! Ha ha!! Fuck them!! I didn't vote for kids being helped! Fuck them! Ha ha ha ha!! I voted for something else!!"

When hospitals and the NHS get a boost and starts picking up - as it did after Thatcher tried to destory it will they turn to their mates and shout "Ha ha ha!! I voted against helping the NHS get sorted! Ha ha ha ha!! I voted with my CONSCIENCE!! HA HA HA!! Fuck them"

If old people get help, if carers get help, if the mentally ill get help and all the other things I expect from a new Labour Government will you proudly be saying "Fuck them all. I voted against all that! Ha! Fuck them"



Just don't get the thinking at all. If you hate Labour that much and hate Starmer that much and the country gets back on its feet and the people get helped and you actively voted against that then what does that say? What do you think people will think of you?


But yeah. Do all you can to keep the fucking Tories in.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,482
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4465 on: Today at 08:01:11 pm »
Agree with Andy here.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4466 on: Today at 08:24:35 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:53:35 pm
To use an absurd hypothetical example to illustrate the point - say you earn a living as a taxi driver. Party A's manifesto is much more to your liking than Party B's but both parties put a line in there saying they're banning taxis. Are you not justified in refusing to vote for Party A because they're fucking you over on something so important to you?
That is a extreme example but lets put it this way, one of the attitudes that really pissed me off over Brexit was people in fishing being perfectly happy voting for Brexit when they believed fishing would benefit, there were plenty of warnings over Brexit harming other industry's but they didn't give a toss if Brexit meant the car and farming industry's were ruined, now they find Fishing is f.. and they moan. those same fisherman would have still been fine if the car industry and farming industries collapsed as long as Fishing came out of Brexit well. so I don't think voting for something that only benefits you with no concern for how this will effect others is something I can respect.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4467 on: Today at 09:20:35 pm »
The Labour manifesto is not great, however, they (and it) are still better than the Tories.  I mean, at least things will have a chance of improving, under Labour.  If the Tories won, the future would be very grim indeed.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,553
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4468 on: Today at 10:02:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:24:35 pm
That is a extreme example but lets put it this way, one of the attitudes that really pissed me off over Brexit was people in fishing being perfectly happy voting for Brexit when they believed fishing would benefit, there were plenty of warnings over Brexit harming other industry's but they didn't give a toss if Brexit meant the car and farming industry's were ruined, now they find Fishing is f.. and they moan. those same fisherman would have still been fine if the car industry and farming industries collapsed as long as Fishing came out of Brexit well. so I don't think voting for something that only benefits you with no concern for how this will effect others is something I can respect.

But that's condoning voting for the greater good, simply cause you might end up getting shafted yourself.

Apologies if I've misunderstood. Had a few beers. Not as many as Andy last night mind 😀
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4469 on: Today at 10:55:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:02:10 pm
But that's condoning voting for the greater good, simply cause you might end up getting shafted yourself.

Apologies if I've misunderstood. Had a few beers. Not as many as Andy last night mind 😀

The cotton workers of Manchester refused to work with cotton from the Confederacy, declaring they'd rather starve than work with slave-produced cotton. Lincoln sent a letter thanking them for their support, and sent food aid so they wouldn't suffer due to their support. During his world tour, Grant's first stop was at Liverpool, where the acclamation for the Liberator was so great that he stayed a day more than planned, and delivered one of his longer speeches, thanking the people of Manchester for their support.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4470 on: Today at 11:04:14 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:02:10 pm
But that's condoning voting for the greater good, simply cause you might end up getting shafted yourself.

Apologies if I've misunderstood. Had a few beers. Not as many as Andy last night mind 😀
:)  Am not sure what you mean, am not asking anyone to sacrifice themselves for the greater good.
I used the Fisherman example because many Fisherman weren't worried about Brexit destroying other industries as long as they were better off.
Theres a difference between voting to actually save your industry and voting for something you think will make you better off but not giving a toss on the implications it will have on other industry's.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 