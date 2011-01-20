I am struck by those on the left who grumble and spit because this Labour party will soon take power. Many of these same people will happily reap the benefits of a Labour government whilst continuing to claim it's not really a Labour government, and that they're only marginally different/better than the Tories.



I read the following piece of advice on Twitter that's worth repeating (and sorry if it's been posted before).."Voting isn't like marriage - it's like public transport. You are not waiting for "the one" who is absolutely perfect, you are getting the bus. If there isn't one going exactly to your destination, you don't stay at home and sulk. You take the one going closest to where you want to be."The current "conservatism" (with a small "c") of Labour policy is about managing the newspaper headlines in the lead up to the election and waiting to get a better idea about what is possible when they've had a proper look at the country's books. I think that there is scope to be braver with their policies because the electorate is fed up with the state of the country, fed up with the repercussions of Brexit, fed up with being lied to and could be receptive to more radical ideas and hard truths (e.g. taxes going up, closer alignment to the EU) if they see significant benefits in return.As for the hard left, I hope that the Labour party remains a broad church and is receptive to ideas from everyone. It's fair enough wanting a unified message during an election campaign, but policy making should always allow for critical review and alternative ideas. When you clamp down on dissent in that arena then you end up with flawed policy and a party in which those with the brownest tongues float to the top rather than the most capable. Labour need only to look at the Tories for a perfect example of that.