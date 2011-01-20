To use an absurd hypothetical example to illustrate the point - say you earn a living as a taxi driver. Party A's manifesto is much more to your liking than Party B's but both parties put a line in there saying they're banning taxis. Are you not justified in refusing to vote for Party A because they're fucking you over on something so important to you?
If you are voting against someone that is trying to help kids, old people, the sick, the infirm, the weak and the mentally ill and you're voting against someone trying to fix the country then what does that say?
Will people like that see kids being helped and go "Ha ha ha!!! Ha ha!! Fuck them!! I didn't vote for kids being helped! Fuck them! Ha ha ha ha!! I voted for something else!!"
When hospitals and the NHS get a boost and starts picking up - as it did after Thatcher tried to destory it will they turn to their mates and shout "Ha ha ha!! I voted against helping the NHS get sorted! Ha ha ha ha!! I voted with my CONSCIENCE!! HA HA HA!! Fuck them"
If old people get help, if carers get help, if the mentally ill get help and all the other things I expect from a new Labour Government will you proudly be saying "Fuck them all. I voted against all that! Ha! Fuck them"
Just don't get the thinking at all. If you hate Labour that much and hate Starmer that much and the country gets back on its feet and the people get helped and you actively voted against that then what does that say? What do you think people will think of you?
But yeah. Do all you can to keep the fucking Tories in.