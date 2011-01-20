« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 134528 times)

Offline Red46

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4360 on: June 20, 2024, 01:24:59 am »
Quote from: shook on June 19, 2024, 10:49:04 am
I'd say for the most part the 'sham' is in the nature of the UK candidates presented to be leaders. The following link is always useful
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_prime_ministers_of_the_United_Kingdom_by_education

Since this is a labour thread it does appear that Labour was the only party to buck the 'Public school'/OxCAM/Inns of Court' (in some fashion) necessity, with I think, George, Macdonald, Callaghan and Gordon Brown. ...a grand total of 19 years!

Now when you say "unelected" I think what you mean by that is an entrenched class system, and that is certainly seen at least in nonelected parts of British society, this is from the Book Posh Boys (And it is probably worse now:

The figures speak for themselves. Only 7 per cent of the population attend a private school. Yet private school pupils represent 74 per cent of senior judges, 71 per cent of senior officers in the armed forces, 67 per cent of Oscar winners, 55 per cent of permanent secretaries in Whitehall, 50 per cent of Cabinet ministers and members of the House of Lords, and a third of Russell Group university vice-chancellors. Other influential sections of society are similarly affected. Nearly half (44 per cent) of the captains of industry and businessmen and women on the Sunday Times Rich List attended public school. Following closely behind are 43 per cent of newspaper columnists, 36 per cent of cabinet ministers, 33 per cent of MPs and 22 per cent of shadow cabinet ministers. Eton College educated more MPs (twenty) than any other school.5 Even within the rarefied world of private schools, there is another, smaller, more powerful hierarchy. The further up societys food chain the narrower and more selective the private education background becomes. This is particularly so among the judiciary, often regarded as the guardians of the state. One in seven judges attended one of just five independent schools (Eton, Westminster, Radley, Charterhouse and St Pauls).

Good post, very informative, i'll make a note of some of that stuff, thanks for that. much appreciated
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4361 on: June 20, 2024, 06:18:11 am »
Quote from: classycarra on June 20, 2024, 12:48:36 am
;Dthat's one hell of a brains trust of c*nts that Yakoobs put together.

Not sure how regulating lawyers goes, but hopefully he'll be joining his dodgy doctor mate in suspension - given he's enjoyed and shared the group's extremely conservative and misoginistic ideals (about beating women to get them to follow your will). no one with a braincell would want to go near hiring the c*nt (unless they're a woman beater themselves).

hopefully this right wing c*nt is beaten at the election and sinks back into the obscurity of his shit podcast with his sad twat mates

Yakoob has friends far and wide. Even as far as Newham in east London.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4362 on: June 20, 2024, 06:19:10 am »
Quote from: Red46 on June 20, 2024, 01:11:09 am
You want rid of a tory government but plan to elect a new labour one? Why? What's the difference?

Lexiteer as well. Figures.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4363 on: June 20, 2024, 06:48:55 am »
Quote from: Sangria on June 20, 2024, 06:19:10 am
Lexiteer as well. Figures.

Thats because im working class and not one of the rah-rah crowd upset about losing their cheap au pairs and erasmus program
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4364 on: June 20, 2024, 07:20:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 19, 2024, 09:15:15 pm

Nope, can't see anything anti-Semitic in the article

I know some live to throw the accusation around when it's unjustified, but surely:

...cannot be deemed 'anti-Semitic' by anyone with any grasp of the English language.

Surely...

I didnt say anti-semitic I said anti-semitism but you've cherry picked the article for your own agenda here. It's the part where he's said the extent of antisemitism was overplayed in the party which is a direct contradiction of the EHRC report. I suspect you knew that though and conveniently omitted it form your post.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4365 on: June 20, 2024, 07:22:33 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June 19, 2024, 11:00:42 pm
It simply wouldn't happen. No MP is going to vote their own party out of power or themselves out of a job.

This is true and it is the downside to having an election if the Prime Minister quits but my initial reply to this was in answer to having unelected Prime Ministers. Surely this way is still more democratic than a PM quitting and Tory MPs choosing who the new one should be?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4366 on: June 20, 2024, 07:27:11 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on June 19, 2024, 07:06:42 pm
You still haven't said why it will result in a 2 party country so best leave it.
No they shouldn't have to pay a monthly sub just so they have a say on who is PM in 10 yrs time. that's the whole point, we shouldn't need to pay to vote, that's not democracy. this is what makes the Primary system more appealing, you register as a Labour voter for free. Tory. Lib Dem supporter and you have a vote on the PM, that person will reflect the views of millions of Labour voters rather than a few thousand more left wing Labour members.

I'm confused by what you're proposing here so I'd like to clarify if that's OK?

You're saying there should be a system in place where people become members of a certain party (Labour, Tory or whoever) who then vote for someone to be leader of that party who then becomes PM if they win the election?

Isn't that what already happens?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4367 on: June 20, 2024, 07:35:36 am »
I'm not on board with joibing a party to elect their leader. Isn't that what tories did? Joined Labour en masse to elect Corbyn.
Hopefully kier wins by a landslide and governs competently and the era of joke PM's is behind us.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4368 on: June 20, 2024, 08:44:05 am »
Quote from: Red46 on June 20, 2024, 01:11:09 am
You want rid of a tory government but plan to elect a new labour one? Why? What's the difference?
In the immediate term the financial crisis the country faces caused by a Tory government might not separate them hugely, Labour need time to govern and make the country a better, more stable, less corrupt place to live.

But the differences should not need explaining again and again, if you chose not to understand then I'm sorry but you must have your own agenda not to.

The difference is for example....
In 2008 Liverpool City Council under a Lib-Dem local administration and Labour government operated at least 6 vehicles dedicated to youth services and youth justice. There appeared to be unlimited resources funded from the Labour government to target the youth, provide support at evenings and weekends in mobile units giving advice about use of drugs, local opportunities and general information for young people to improve their lives.
In 2012 Liverpool City Council under a Labour administration and austerity obsessed Tory government had cut and completely lost its youth service programme due to financial restraints but was operating people carriers to support local homeless charities due to the impact of the the egregious Tory policies.

So money funded from a Labour central government that was going to good causes ended while money funded from our local council tax (thus reducing funding for other vital services) was used to prevent people being homeless.

Labour = we'll give you our money to support young people.
Tory = you use your money to stop people sleeping on the streets & starving which was caused by Torys.

Stop being so ignorant about the differences please.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4369 on: June 20, 2024, 08:51:36 am »
Quote from: Red46 on June 20, 2024, 01:11:09 am
You want rid of a tory government but plan to elect a new labour one? Why? What's the difference? Even the talking heads on Sky and the BBC acknowledge there isnt much between the two parties in terms of actual ideology and policy, maybe a bit of tinkering around the edges here and there, hardly a clash of civilisations like Churchill v Attlee and Thatcher v Foot though.
Starmer is currently going on about prioritising wealth creation and beefing up the military, yes this is a labour party leader we are talking about, he says he's "relaxed" about private sector involvement in the NHS, he orders his MP's to abstain on the Spy Cops bill even though out of a thousand groups infiltrated only 3 were right wing, the other 997 were of the left, although left wing groups and activists (who are supposed to be fellow travellers of his remember) were clearly targeted by the state his attitude is nothing to see here, he goes on the radio and says Israel has the right to block food and water into Gaza, both war crimes btw, he then nearly gets the speaker sacked as he dances on a pinhead to avoid the SNP's attempts to get him to reveal his true position on events in the middle east, someone mentions helping kids out of poverty he starts droning on about the need to be fiscally conservative and tightening our belts, as i said in a previous post he goes after left wingers like Joe McCarthy and the House on un-American activities crowd and breaks out in boils if one of his MP's gets within 50 yards of a picket line. The guy is clearly a centre right politician like his mentor Tony the war criminal was.
Granted this new labour lot may not as be corrupt as the tories but if someone wants transformational change new labour aint it.

I dont really want to vote for any of them, but I have to vote for someone.

you didnt answer the question anyway. Which transformation party should I vote for?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4370 on: June 20, 2024, 08:55:17 am »
Quote from: John C on June 20, 2024, 08:44:05 am
In the immediate term the financial crisis the country faces caused by a Tory government might not separate them hugely, Labour need time to govern and make the country a better, more stable, less corrupt place to live.

But the differences should not need explaining again and again, if you chose not to understand then I'm sorry but you must have your own agenda not to.

The difference is for example....
In 2008 Liverpool City Council under a Lib-Dem local administration and Labour government operated at least 6 vehicles dedicated to youth services and youth justice. There appeared to be unlimited resources funded from the Labour government to target the youth, provide support at evenings and weekends in mobile units giving advice about use of drugs, local opportunities and general information for young people to improve their lives.
In 2012 Liverpool City Council under a Labour administration and austerity obsessed Tory government had cut and completely lost its youth service programme due to financial restraints but was operating people carriers to support local homeless charities due to the impact of the the egregious Tory policies.

So money funded from a Labour central government that was going to good causes ended while money funded from our local council tax (thus reducing funding for other vital services) was used to prevent people being homeless.

Labour = we'll give you our money to support young people.
Tory = you use your money to stop people sleeping on the streets & starving which was caused by Torys.

Stop being so ignorant about the differences please.

He's right there is no difference..........for one wanting to live in an utopian socialist society........alas such a thing has never existed in any Western Democracy let alone in the UK.

I'll be happy living in a Country in which its Government cares for the disabled, elderly, working people of this country and had socialist democratic values. Who are not socialists but believe in socialism. That'll do me.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4371 on: June 20, 2024, 08:58:00 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June 20, 2024, 07:27:11 am
I'm confused by what you're proposing here so I'd like to clarify if that's OK?

You're saying there should be a system in place where people become members of a certain party (Labour, Tory or whoever) who then vote for someone to be leader of that party who then becomes PM if they win the election?

Isn't that what already happens?

I think hes suggesting the US system where you register as a Democrat or Republican (which is free I think) and then vote in the primaries for the party before the general election, not the system we have where you have to pay to join a party and then vote for the leader who might become PM at some stage in the future.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4372 on: June 20, 2024, 09:24:59 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on June 20, 2024, 08:58:00 am
I think hes suggesting the US system where you register as a Democrat or Republican (which is free I think) and then vote in the primaries for the party before the general election, not the system we have where you have to pay to join a party and then vote for the leader who might become PM at some stage in the future.

I still struggle with the difference here though? At the end of the day the people who are members of that particular party are the ones who vote for they want to lead the party.

Quote from: John C on June 20, 2024, 08:44:05 am

Stop being so ignorant about the differences please.

He's ignorant because he's obviously has a very comfortable life that won't be affected whoever is in government. A hell of a lot of people in this country won't have that luxury and a Labour government, no matter how lukewarm it may be, will have a massive impact on their lives.

In other news the Islington North CLP chair has been forced to resign after she was caught canvassing for Jeremy Corbyn and tried to hide in a bush when being outed! There's no lengths to how low these people will stoop.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4373 on: Yesterday at 04:07:29 pm »
Cleaned & unlocked, play nicely folks
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4374 on: Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June 20, 2024, 09:24:59 am

In other news the Islington North CLP chair has been forced to resign after she was caught canvassing for Jeremy Corbyn and tried to hide in a bush when being outed! There's no lengths to how low these people will stoop.

That's surprising as Luciana Berger campaigned against the Labour Party in 2019 and is now welcomed back with open arms
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4375 on: Yesterday at 06:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm
That's surprising as Luciana Berger campaigned against the Labour Party in 2019 and is now welcomed back with open arms

as is Mandelson by some
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4376 on: Yesterday at 07:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm
That's surprising as Luciana Berger campaigned against the Labour Party in 2019 and is now welcomed back with open arms
Not surprising when you look at the facts.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4377 on: Yesterday at 07:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm
That's surprising as Luciana Berger campaigned against the Labour Party in 2019 and is now welcomed back with open arms

Luciana Berger left the party before campaigning against it
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4378 on: Yesterday at 09:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm
That's surprising as Luciana Berger campaigned against the Labour Party in 2019 and is now welcomed back with open arms
you may be surprised, but the person involved clearly isn't as ignorant to the rules given she so quickly resigned (after initial attempts to conceal her rule breaking failed)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4379 on: Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm
That's surprising as Luciana Berger campaigned against the Labour Party in 2019 and is now welcomed back with open arms

Well yes, as she wasn't in the party then. I may as well be the third person to tell you that.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 01:31:18 am »
Tories have seemingly packed it in if this is accurate

https://x.com/campbellclaret/status/1804824911900295670?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 06:29:07 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:31:18 am
Tories have seemingly packed it in if this is accurate

https://x.com/campbellclaret/status/1804824911900295670?

I reckon thats what Campbell hoped any leak would say.
