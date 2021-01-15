We're about to have a GE and the talk is about Trans issues which is an unbelievably niche topic, though you wouldn't know it from the online discourse and almost certainly will have next to zero impact on the election.



I would suggest again like others that a Trans thread be started and a lot of these posts moved unless they are specifically directly about Labours policies or responses to the Trans issue. If we can't mention Gaza on here for fear of it being closed or derailed I think we need to take the same approach.