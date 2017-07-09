I mean, that was basically my point. Starmer has changed both policy and the language he uses from a couple of years ago but it's not enough for a bigot like Rowling and it never will be. It literally isn't possible to appease people like her so they shouldn't try to.

I'll ask you the same question I asked Jiminy but he hasn't responded to - do you think it's transphobic to call a trans woman a 'middle aged man'? And do you think it was acceptable for her to compare being trans to someone claiming to be black because they 'like Motown and fancy [themself] in cornrows'?



I don't think it's really possible to deny Rowling's transphobia at this point unless you're deliberately choosing not to see it.



for what it's worth, my sense of things that have spilled over to my awareness from this corner of soical media is that in the last year or so, things seem to have ramped up from political disagreement with select activists.

Just to quickly answer on the appeasing thing - while I agree with you in principle about appeasing certain types, I'm just not entirely convinced that Labour are making determinations on this extremely complex topic based on trying to appeal/placate people. I think they're working with more genuine intent than that.In short, to answer your question, yes. I said the below (see quote) earlier - and I think that the examples you and others have supplied on this page constitute transphobia (by my understanding of what that is), and demonstrate that things have indeed progressed since I last looked into this. Someone said monomaniacal earlier - think that's exactly it.For what it's worth (and this is possibly quite like what Jiminy said, but don't let me put words in his mouth) my exposure to her misgendering people had (I thought, up to now) been limited to people with penises that behaved predatory. that's no longer the case.away from the online/social media area (which I feel pretty lost amongst), i'm much more comfortable with the discussion and what I think is right and wrong - and I think it's quite easy. the first example I can think of in my head of high profile transphobia was Sunak spouting some 'know what a woman is' shit on the day Brianna Ghey's parents were in parliament. that was absolutely scummy. if this was 2022, I wouldn't have thought for a moment Rowling would have said anything insensitive in a similar situation, but now I'm not sure.