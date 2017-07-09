I mean, that was basically my point. Starmer has changed both policy and the language he uses from a couple of years ago but it's not enough for a bigot like Rowling and it never will be. It literally isn't possible to appease people like her so they shouldn't try to.



I'll ask you the same question I asked Jiminy but he hasn't responded to - do you think it's transphobic to call a trans woman a 'middle aged man'? And do you think it was acceptable for her to compare being trans to someone claiming to be black because they 'like Motown and fancy [themself] in cornrows'?



I don't think it's really possible to deny Rowling's transphobia at this point unless you're deliberately choosing not to see it.



As I understand it, Rowling is happy to refer to transwomen as 'transwomen'.* And she also differentiates between transwomen who have actually transitioned and those who 'merely' identify as (trans)women.* I do not follow stuff anywhere near enough to be very confident of Rowling's precise views. What I do observe is a woman stating her opinions on the trans debate, and trans activists then making credible threats to rape and kill her. And I find it astonishing that so many people are so willing to gloss over that and state how awful is Rowling.I think there are times in personal interactions where politeness should win out. But these are public debates about an important topic and politeness would get in the way of meaning. So, I might be happy to refer to someone's preferred pronouns in private interactions, but they can confuse the discussion when debating the issues. This is the problem with 'transwomen are women' arguments - they not only cut at meaningful debate, but they are intended to do so.I skimmed the Vox article earlier - an obvious hit piece promoted as a balanced article. I learned nothing from it, except to swerve the author.