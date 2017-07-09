« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Also happy to be done with it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
Fair point on the locked medium article. I did you the favour of setting up a free medium account and checking it!

Now I know screenshots of Twitter can be faked and that but I don't think that is the case here.

cheers for that, it's appreciated!

as suspected, when given proper context, it's another to add to the box of 'the author's drawn a mad conclusion there'. very clear that the 'fox' refers to rapists - not to all trans women, as the author shamelessly (and, i now think, maliciously) implies.

personally I don't have a problem with whoever saying that. ultimately, away from inconsequential semantics, the person in question actually sexually assaulted two women and raped two more in that 'henhouse' - and the Scottish Government and Prison estate concluded the same as Rowling and the other person ultimately (much too late). I find the vox author's use of this example to be pretty disgusting.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:10:23 pm
How did you come to that conclusion without reading the full context of the article?
eh? think you misread.

I read the entirety of that Vox section on the 'fox and the henhouse' - then saw the tweet Rowling liked. also read that the article title/header (shown in tweet) is the only bit featuring that phrase.

then came to my conclusion that the content of that particular Vox section was mad, not to mention an example of some pretty horrendous gaslighting.

EDIT: seen your reply - night!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:17:32 pm by classycarra »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
eh? think you misread.

I read the entirety of that Vox section on the 'fox and the henhouse' - then saw the tweet Rowling liked. also read that the article title/header (shown in tweet) is the only bit featuring that phrase.

then came to my conclusion that the content of that particular Vox section was mad, not to mention an example of some pretty horrendous gaslighting.

I deleted as best to leave it at that for the night!
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:47:44 pm
happy to be done with it. i just don't get the idea that Labour have tried to appease her - haven't seen any evidence of that yet - seemed a weird angle when raised earlier, to try to criticise labour for appeasing someone on the day that someone said pretty explicitly that they aren't feeling appeased.

I mean, that was basically my point. Starmer has changed both policy and the language he uses from a couple of years ago but it's not enough for a bigot like Rowling and it never will be. It literally isn't possible to appease people like her so they shouldn't try to.

I'll ask you the same question I asked Jiminy but he hasn't responded to - do you think it's transphobic to call a trans woman a 'middle aged man'? And do you think it was acceptable for her to compare being trans to someone claiming to be black because they 'like Motown and fancy [themself] in cornrows'?

I don't think it's really possible to deny Rowling's transphobia at this point unless you're deliberately choosing not to see it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Of course Rowling is a transphobe, baffling to argue otherwise. She regularly misgenders trans women and has referred to them as "middle-aged blokes", that they are "caricaturing women" and compared being trans to blackface to name just a few of so many examples because she's utterly monomaniacal on the subject. She now appears to have endorsed the Communist party which is going to confuse her alt-right following!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm
It's fine, a Very Respected RAWK Poster thinks she's great, though, isn't she? So it must be true. Anyone who disagrees will be hounded by people "who aren't up to speed with JK Rowling, can't a woman have an opinion", as is News and Current Affairs tradition.

For what it's worth I feel the same about in here. I try to tread very carefully with my words.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
I mean, that was basically my point. Starmer has changed both policy and the language he uses from a couple of years ago but it's not enough for a bigot like Rowling and it never will be. It literally isn't possible to appease people like her so they shouldn't try to.

I'll ask you the same question I asked Jiminy but he hasn't responded to - do you think it's transphobic to call a trans woman a 'middle aged man'? And do you think it was acceptable for her to compare being trans to someone claiming to be black because they 'like Motown and fancy [themself] in cornrows'?

I don't think it's really possible to deny Rowling's transphobia at this point unless you're deliberately choosing not to see it.
As I understand it, Rowling is happy to refer to transwomen as 'transwomen'.* And she also differentiates between transwomen who have actually transitioned and those who 'merely' identify as (trans)women.

* I do not follow stuff anywhere near enough to be very confident of Rowling's precise views. What I do observe is a woman stating her opinions on the trans debate, and trans activists then making credible threats to rape and kill her. And I find it astonishing that so many people are so willing to gloss over that and state how awful is Rowling.

I think there are times in personal interactions where politeness should win out. But these are public debates about an important topic and politeness would get in the way of meaning. So, I might be happy to refer to someone's preferred pronouns in private interactions, but they can confuse the discussion when debating the issues. This is the problem with 'transwomen are women' arguments - they not only cut at meaningful debate, but they are intended to do so.

I skimmed the Vox article earlier - an obvious hit piece promoted as a balanced article. I learned nothing from it, except to swerve the author.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm
As I understand it, Rowling is happy to refer to transwomen as 'transwomen'.* And she also differentiates between transwomen who have actually transitioned and those who 'merely' identify as (trans)women.

* I do not follow stuff anywhere near enough to be very confident of Rowling's precise views. What I do observe is a woman stating her opinions on the trans debate, and trans activists then making credible threats to rape and kill her. And I find it astonishing that so many people are so willing to gloss over that and state how awful is Rowling.

I think there are times in personal interactions where politeness should win out. But these are public debates about an important topic and politeness would get in the way of meaning. So, I might be happy to refer to someone's preferred pronouns in private interactions, but they can confuse the discussion when debating the issues. This is the problem with 'transwomen are women' arguments - they not only cut at meaningful debate, but they are intended to do so.

I skimmed the Vox article earlier - an obvious hit piece promoted as a balanced article. I learned nothing from it, except to swerve the author.

She didn't refer to the transwoman in question as a transwoman, she referred to her as a middle aged man.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm
She didn't refer to the transwoman in question as a transwoman, she referred to her as a middle aged man.


She has repeatedly misgendered and abused India Willoughby who has surgically transitioned (described her as "cosplaying a misogynistic male fantasy of what a woman is"). Jiminy is wrong on that point.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm
She didn't refer to the transwoman in question as a transwoman, she referred to her as a middle aged man.
As far as I know, Rowling refers to men who have received gender reassignment surgery as transwomen. As far as I can tell, this is not the case for Lucy Clark (the football referee). You might not agree with Rowling, but she (and many others) make a similar distinction.
