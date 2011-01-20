« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 131351 times)

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,129
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4440 on: Yesterday at 05:39:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:28:34 pm
Jesus wept mate.

No sense of adventure as to preferring having mum do their washing on a weekend than going abroad to study. 

Voting to leave the EU had nothing to do with what I meant.

I'm sure there's a thread in the boozer if you want to have whinge about the youth of today, I was just bringing some actual facts into the discussion.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4441 on: Yesterday at 05:46:08 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:26:01 pm
Christ alive, you're relentless. There really is nothing you won't blame the left for. We got the message the last hundred times you posted it.

Here's the original.

Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 06:48:55 am
Thats because im working class and not one of the rah-rah crowd upset about losing their cheap au pairs and erasmus program
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,562
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4442 on: Yesterday at 05:57:31 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 06:57:08 pm »
Andy is spot on, the left voted for Lexit for the same reason the far right voted for Brexit, the Principle of nobody telling us what to do, we should be free to do what we want. we heard this argument from the left for decades before we left the EU and they made the same argument after we left the EU which embarrassed them.

Maybe people have forgot but this was mentioned on here when leaving the EU was debated, the flaw in the lexit plan was they weren't in power to do the things Brexit allowed them to do, the Torys were the ones in power and this will be a Tory Brexit. so that's all brexit was about to the left and the right, the freedom to do what they wanted, the principle of nobody should be able to tell us what to do.

Mick Lynch is a brilliant trade unionist but he let his members and millions down arguing for Brexit, the RMTs campaign to get people to vote leave was disgusting, a pack of lies no better than the worst of the ERG and I know it did influence people to vote leave.  Lynch was asked about this by James O'Brien, how he must of knew Brexit would weaken trade union rights, Lynch's reply was don't blame me, blame the people who voted for this Tory government, they gave the Torys this power not me,    what a load of boll... so there was nothing wrong with him or the RMT supporting Brexit as long as the country only ever voted in a left wing government and never ever voted in a Tory government again. I can't blame O'Brien for cringing.

If Corbyn had been a ordinary MP and not leader of the Labour party then I wouldn't of laid the blame on Brexit on his shoulders but he was leader of the Labour party and he had a massive influence on the left. I expect to be screwed by the right, I don't expect to be screwed by the left. am certain many of the left voted for Brexit, all it took was around 700k to switch from leave to remain and that would have been the end of Brexit. are the left saying Corbyn never had this influence over so many people because I think he did.
The message that should of been sent, is this is a opportunity to fight these cruel Tory policys and win and get left wing policys passed, Brexit will put this fight in the shadows, Brexit will undermine the lefts cause so please vote to remain. if his supporters saw this as sincere am certain they would have done as he asked and voted remain, never happened of course, Corbyn was too busy banging on about how the EU was punishing Greece over their debt, his supporters echoed that argument at the time, they were told nobody will give a f.. about how the EU treated Greece in a few yrs time.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:59:51 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,562
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4444 on: Yesterday at 11:09:45 pm »
Islington North Labour chair quits after being spotted campaigning for Corbyn

Sources say Alison McGarry hid behind a hedge when seen by party activists who threatened to report her

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/20/islington-north-labour-chair-quits-campaigning-jeremy-corbyn
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 12:55:54 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:17:34 pm
What about now though, your public profile suggests you live in Liverpool. Is that accurate or would you like to make a correction?

No, i still live in Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,958
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 09:48:50 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:55:54 am
No, i still live in Liverpool.

You're pretty unique though as you are probably the only person that lived in Liverpool during Thatcher and never noticed the effect her policies had on the the City or its people.

I lived in Garston when the Tories were still ruling and I lived in Allerton when Labour took over.

The change was considerable across the board.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:00 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 