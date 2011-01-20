Andy is spot on, the left voted for Lexit for the same reason the far right voted for Brexit, the Principle of nobody telling us what to do, we should be free to do what we want. we heard this argument from the left for decades before we left the EU and they made the same argument after we left the EU which embarrassed them.



Maybe people have forgot but this was mentioned on here when leaving the EU was debated, the flaw in the lexit plan was they weren't in power to do the things Brexit allowed them to do, the Torys were the ones in power and this will be a Tory Brexit. so that's all brexit was about to the left and the right, the freedom to do what they wanted, the principle of nobody should be able to tell us what to do.



Mick Lynch is a brilliant trade unionist but he let his members and millions down arguing for Brexit, the RMTs campaign to get people to vote leave was disgusting, a pack of lies no better than the worst of the ERG and I know it did influence people to vote leave. Lynch was asked about this by James O'Brien, how he must of knew Brexit would weaken trade union rights, Lynch's reply was don't blame me, blame the people who voted for this Tory government, they gave the Torys this power not me, what a load of boll... so there was nothing wrong with him or the RMT supporting Brexit as long as the country only ever voted in a left wing government and never ever voted in a Tory government again. I can't blame O'Brien for cringing.



If Corbyn had been a ordinary MP and not leader of the Labour party then I wouldn't of laid the blame on Brexit on his shoulders but he was leader of the Labour party and he had a massive influence on the left. I expect to be screwed by the right, I don't expect to be screwed by the left. am certain many of the left voted for Brexit, all it took was around 700k to switch from leave to remain and that would have been the end of Brexit. are the left saying Corbyn never had this influence over so many people because I think he did.

The message that should of been sent, is this is a opportunity to fight these cruel Tory policys and win and get left wing policys passed, Brexit will put this fight in the shadows, Brexit will undermine the lefts cause so please vote to remain. if his supporters saw this as sincere am certain they would have done as he asked and voted remain, never happened of course, Corbyn was too busy banging on about how the EU was punishing Greece over their debt, his supporters echoed that argument at the time, they were told nobody will give a f.. about how the EU treated Greece in a few yrs time.