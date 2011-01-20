You want rid of a tory government but plan to elect a new labour one? Why? What's the difference?



In the immediate term the financial crisis the country faces caused by a Tory government might not separate them hugely, Labour need time to govern and make the country a better, more stable, less corrupt place to live.But the differences should not need explaining again and again, if you chose not to understand then I'm sorry but you must have your own agenda not to.The difference is for example....In 2008 Liverpool City Council under a Lib-Dem local administration and Labour government operated at least 6 vehicles dedicated to youth services and youth justice. There appeared to be unlimited resources funded from the Labour government to target the youth, provide support at evenings and weekends in mobile units giving advice about use of drugs, local opportunities and general information for young people to improve their lives.In 2012 Liverpool City Council under a Labour administration and austerity obsessed Tory government had cut and completely lost its youth service programme due to financial restraints but was operating people carriers to support local homeless charities due to the impact of the the egregious Tory policies.So money funded from a Labour central government that was going to good causes ended while money funded from our local council tax (thus reducing funding for other vital services) was used to prevent people being homeless.Labour = we'll give you our money to support young people.Tory = you use your money to stop people sleeping on the streets & starving which was caused by Torys.Stop being so ignorant about the differences please.