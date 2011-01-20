« previous next »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:49:04 am
I'd say for the most part the 'sham' is in the nature of the UK candidates presented to be leaders. The following link is always useful
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_prime_ministers_of_the_United_Kingdom_by_education

Since this is a labour thread it does appear that Labour was the only party to buck the 'Public school'/OxCAM/Inns of Court' (in some fashion) necessity, with I think, George, Macdonald, Callaghan and Gordon Brown. ...a grand total of 19 years!

Now when you say "unelected" I think what you mean by that is an entrenched class system, and that is certainly seen at least in nonelected parts of British society, this is from the Book Posh Boys (And it is probably worse now:

The figures speak for themselves. Only 7 per cent of the population attend a private school. Yet private school pupils represent 74 per cent of senior judges, 71 per cent of senior officers in the armed forces, 67 per cent of Oscar winners, 55 per cent of permanent secretaries in Whitehall, 50 per cent of Cabinet ministers and members of the House of Lords, and a third of Russell Group university vice-chancellors. Other influential sections of society are similarly affected. Nearly half (44 per cent) of the captains of industry and businessmen and women on the Sunday Times Rich List attended public school. Following closely behind are 43 per cent of newspaper columnists, 36 per cent of cabinet ministers, 33 per cent of MPs and 22 per cent of shadow cabinet ministers. Eton College educated more MPs (twenty) than any other school.5 Even within the rarefied world of private schools, there is another, smaller, more powerful hierarchy. The further up societys food chain the narrower and more selective the private education background becomes. This is particularly so among the judiciary, often regarded as the guardians of the state. One in seven judges attended one of just five independent schools (Eton, Westminster, Radley, Charterhouse and St Pauls).

Good post, very informative, i'll make a note of some of that stuff, thanks for that. much appreciated
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:48:36 am
;Dthat's one hell of a brains trust of c*nts that Yakoobs put together.

Not sure how regulating lawyers goes, but hopefully he'll be joining his dodgy doctor mate in suspension - given he's enjoyed and shared the group's extremely conservative and misoginistic ideals (about beating women to get them to follow your will). no one with a braincell would want to go near hiring the c*nt (unless they're a woman beater themselves).

hopefully this right wing c*nt is beaten at the election and sinks back into the obscurity of his shit podcast with his sad twat mates

Yakoob has friends far and wide. Even as far as Newham in east London.
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:11:09 am
You want rid of a tory government but plan to elect a new labour one? Why? What's the difference?

Lexiteer as well. Figures.
