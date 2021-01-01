I'd say for the most part the 'sham' is in the nature of the UK candidates presented to be leaders. The following link is always useful

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_prime_ministers_of_the_United_Kingdom_by_education



Since this is a labour thread it does appear that Labour was the only party to buck the 'Public school'/OxCAM/Inns of Court' (in some fashion) necessity, with I think, George, Macdonald, Callaghan and Gordon Brown. ...a grand total of 19 years!



Now when you say "unelected" I think what you mean by that is an entrenched class system, and that is certainly seen at least in nonelected parts of British society, this is from the Book Posh Boys (And it is probably worse now:



The figures speak for themselves. Only 7 per cent of the population attend a private school. Yet private school pupils represent 74 per cent of senior judges, 71 per cent of senior officers in the armed forces, 67 per cent of Oscar winners, 55 per cent of permanent secretaries in Whitehall, 50 per cent of Cabinet ministers and members of the House of Lords, and a third of Russell Group university vice-chancellors. Other influential sections of society are similarly affected. Nearly half (44 per cent) of the captains of industry and businessmen and women on the Sunday Times Rich List attended public school. Following closely behind are 43 per cent of newspaper columnists, 36 per cent of cabinet ministers, 33 per cent of MPs and 22 per cent of shadow cabinet ministers. Eton College educated more MPs (twenty) than any other school.5 Even within the rarefied world of private schools, there is another, smaller, more powerful hierarchy. The further up societys food chain the narrower and more selective the private education background becomes. This is particularly so among the judiciary, often regarded as the guardians of the state. One in seven judges attended one of just five independent schools (Eton, Westminster, Radley, Charterhouse and St Pauls).



