Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 129879 times)

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4320 on: Yesterday at 11:11:22 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:16:54 am
Why do so many feel more aggrieved about the actions of our foreign affairs than the shit happening on their own doorstep?

Maybe it's like Andy says, their own lives were/are so above the effects of 14yrs of Tory governance that they don't need to care who leads the country 🤷
Isnt that like asking someone who casings for animal rights why they dont campaign for human rights?

They can both be important just to differing degrees to different people
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4321 on: Yesterday at 11:23:35 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:36:48 am
Democracy in this country has always been a bit of a sham anyway, we have an unelected head of state, an unelected upper house, an unelected civil service, a party system where MP's are forced [whipped] into line by the leadership and a voting system which means elections are usually fought and won in a handful of key marginal seats.
We don't even get to choose our leader, the man or woman who runs the country, we get to choose which of the parties we want to lead us but it's the parties themselves who get the privilege of choosing who runs the country, plenty of men and women have acceded to the top job without winning a General Election, this current fella in office now being a case in point, Liz Truss before him, Theresa May before her, Gordon Brown, James Callaghan, Alec Douglas-Home......there's been loads.....Churchill during the war etc etc.
Its a system of government designed to protect the interests of the rich and powerful which it does very well, no one's challenged the status Quo in any meaningful way since David Lloyd-George shifted the centre of power from the House of Lords to the House of Commons well over a century ago, at this rate we may get something resembling a proper democracy by the 25th century, if we are lucky.
Am all in favour of changing how PMs are chosen. we have a awful system. Labour members do not always have the same views as the millions of Labour voters, same with the Torys yet we give a hundred thousand party members the power to decide who is party leader and PM while 10s of Millions of Labour/Tory voters have no say on the matter.

Theres always 2 sides to the story. how things would work in practice and the role of the job, forget electing our civil services, that just ignores the role of the job, we had all this shite when Brexit came along and the unelected bureaucrats con, if it wouldn't have been so serious it would have been laughable, electing Brenda from Birkenhead to negotiate our trade deals. crazy..

I don't support a elected upper house for the same reason, it ignores the role of the Job. scrutinising Parliamentary Bills etc. the upper house needs binning, we all agree on that it's what we replace it with that's the problem. above all we have to remeber the purpose of this new type of upper house, scrutiny, I don't believe elections would give us the people with the skills to do this,  we need many select committees full of people specialised on the issues they will be voting on.


 Getting back to how we chose party leaders and therefore PMs, am not sure how it would work in practice but I would like us to consider a similar system as the US Primary system to elect party leader were people register as Labour or Tory voters which would mean they are only allowed to vote for the leader of the party they support. it would definitely reflect the views of all Labour/Tory voters, no need to go regional, just one or 2 national votes and the leader is elected by all Labour/Tory voters, democracy in action as they say.

I doubt if you would like what would happen if we gave the people of this country the power to elect party leaders and PMs. theres no way the majority of Labour voters would elect a far left Labour MP to be leader/PM if they had a say on the matter in a election, Corbyn wouldn't have got through the first round of votes but it would be reflect the views of all Labour voters.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4322 on: Yesterday at 11:35:28 am »
Lets not pretend that we vote the way that we should be in this country as we vote for the party and the person leading that party rather than who we think would be the best representative for our constituency. In that respect we already vote along a US Presidential system and are voting for Starmer/Sunak to be Prime Minister, in that respect its quite easy to change having unelected Prime Ministers by enshrining in law if the Prime Minister resigns from their position a General Election should be called to decide whether the people want the new leader to govern the country or not.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4323 on: Yesterday at 11:42:22 am »
Labour has had to throw a candidate overboard in Scotland.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/19/labour-suspends-candidate-after-he-reportedly-shared-pro-russia-posts

He seems to have thought that the Russian attack on Salisbury might have been an inside job. We used to be led by someone who had an open mind on this very question of course.
« Reply #4324 on: Yesterday at 11:52:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:42:22 am
Labour has had to throw a candidate overboard in Scotland.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/19/labour-suspends-candidate-after-he-reportedly-shared-pro-russia-posts

He seems to have thought that the Russian attack on Salisbury might have been an inside job. We used to be led by someone who had an open mind on this very question of course.

That's the seat Douglas Ross is standing in. It's not somewhere Labour would be strong in, but I wonder which way their voters will turn - SNP or Tory?

The Ipsos MRP yesterday had the SNP winning the seat.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4325 on: Yesterday at 12:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:52:02 am
That's the seat Douglas Ross is standing in. It's not somewhere Labour would be strong in, but I wonder which way their voters will turn - SNP or Tory?

The Ipsos MRP yesterday had the SNP winning the seat.

SNP a shoe-in now you'd think. I can't imagine many (any?) would turn to the Tories.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4326 on: Yesterday at 12:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:02:31 pm
SNP a shoe-in now you'd think. I can't imagine many (any?) would turn to the Tories.
It might not make much of a difference, he won't get any party support but he will still be on the ballot with Labour next to his name and still campaigning locally. I doubt nationally it was a particularly big target so doubt there would have been many visits planned by big guns etc
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4327 on: Yesterday at 12:15:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:16:54 am
Why do so many feel more aggrieved about the actions of our foreign affairs than the shit happening on their own doorstep?

Maybe it's like Andy says, their own lives were/are so above the effects of 14yrs of Tory governance that they don't need to care who leads the country 🤷

I'd say that's a reductive argument. The thing is, we live in an era in which things happening abroad are livestreamed directly to our phones. The world has never been so interconnected. If we so wish (and sometimes it can't be avoided depending on who you follow or like) we can sit around watching videos of bombings and other horrors 24/7. Before, if you ever saw these things at all, it was a thirty second clip on the nightly news. Now, they happen in our pockets, and are with us all of the time, even if you're someone who doesn't often think about politics or international affairs. So of course it is going to lead to people feeling strongly about them.

As for your final point, that's a harder square to circle. Ultimately it all feeds into the growth of general disillusionment in politics and our political system, as can be seen in broadly declining rates of voter participation over the last 30 years.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:25:07 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4328 on: Yesterday at 02:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:42:22 am
Labour has had to throw a candidate overboard in Scotland.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/19/labour-suspends-candidate-after-he-reportedly-shared-pro-russia-posts

He seems to have thought that the Russian attack on Salisbury might have been an inside job. We used to be led by someone who had an open mind on this very question of course.


Seems rather draconian (in 2018 he shared, without comment, a RT post that Novichok was "never produced in Russia, but was in service in the US, UK, and other Nato states)


Edit - but, given it pretty much guarantees Douglas Ross's defeat... every cloud and all that!  ;D
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4329 on: Yesterday at 02:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:03:09 pm

Seems rather draconian (in 2018 he shared, without comment, a RT post that Novichok was "never produced in Russia, but was in service in the US, UK, and other Nato states)

"Without comment"? He should be convicted for cowardice too! He reminds me of those right-wing nuts who say they were only "sharing" someone else's love of Hitler on their twitter stream.

The Guardian report does say this about him too:

It had also been reported by the Press and Journal that Brown shared a social media post implying the former prime minister Theresa May was hiding vital information about the poisonings.

The heavy implication is that this bloke believed that it was Britain attacking itself. That's the impression he wanted to leave, isnt it?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4330 on: Yesterday at 02:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:40:39 pm
"Without comment"? He should be convicted for cowardice too! He reminds me of those right-wing nuts who say they were only "sharing" someone else's love of Hitler on their twitter stream.

The Guardian report does say this about him too:

It had also been reported by the Press and Journal that Brown shared a social media post implying the former prime minister Theresa May was hiding vital information about the poisonings.

The heavy implication is that this bloke believed that it was Britain attacking itself. That's the impression he wanted to leave, isnt it?


Difficult to say, like  Nobby, on my first reading, it felt a bit like suppression of free speech. I know the smoking gun was definitely pointing at Russia, but I don't think we had evidence at that point.  And maybe Theresa did know something , though I freely concede we are veering into conspiracy theory territory.
It does show Labour are grabbing ammunition for an attack on them at the earliest possible chance.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4331 on: Yesterday at 03:13:07 pm »
Did people just skim past the anti-semitism stuff or did I dream I read it in the article?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4332 on: Yesterday at 03:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:13:07 pm
Did people just skim past the anti-semitism stuff or did I dream I read it in the article?
mad isn't it?! although tbf Nobby Reserve is on the record as saying more or less the same, and that bigotry of that sort doesn't bother him. great to see him out of Labour anyway, just a shame it's this late.

think people also need to recognise the scottish-specific context too, where under Salmond (and Yousaf, less so) and the SNP the Russian State propaganda was promoted/credited/laundered (Sputnik and Russia Today) and generally allowed to thrive until OFCOM belatedly shut them down - i tihnk possibly only after the poisoning in 2018, after they'd been allowed to fester much too long.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4333 on: Yesterday at 04:20:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:44:01 pm

Difficult to say, like  Nobby, on my first reading, it felt a bit like suppression of free speech. I know the smoking gun was definitely pointing at Russia, but I don't think we had evidence at that point. 

Even if the evidence pointing at Russia was at first only circumstantial that ought to have been enough for a rational person - and obviously a Labour Party member - to at the very least hold fire. That's not what this guy was doing. He was implying dirty play in Britain. That suggests a man who either knows nothing about Putin's history and Russian aggression, or knows about it and rather likes it. The Labour Party has changed since Corbyn's gang was in charge. They were all sympathetic to Putin and inclined to blame NATO and the West for everything. The new lot  aren't. That's a good change I think.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4334 on: Yesterday at 04:33:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:23:35 am
Getting back to how we chose party leaders and therefore PMs, am not sure how it would work in practice but I would like us to consider a similar system as the US Primary system to elect party leader were people register as Labour or Tory voters which would mean they are only allowed to vote for the leader of the party they support. it would definitely reflect the views of all Labour/Tory voters, no need to go regional, just one or 2 national votes and the leader is elected by all Labour/Tory voters, democracy in action as they say.

If you want to further entrench the 2-party system to the exclusion of all others then this is the way to do it.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:35:28 am
Lets not pretend that we vote the way that we should be in this country as we vote for the party and the person leading that party rather than who we think would be the best representative for our constituency. In that respect we already vote along a US Presidential system and are voting for Starmer/Sunak to be Prime Minister, in that respect its quite easy to change having unelected Prime Ministers by enshrining in law if the Prime Minister resigns from their position a General Election should be called to decide whether the people want the new leader to govern the country or not.

If we had such a law then no Prime Minister would ever resign before their term was up. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson would still be Prime Minister.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4335 on: Yesterday at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 04:33:03 pm

If we had such a law then no Prime Minister would ever resign before their term was up. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson would still be Prime Minister.

Of course but whats the alternative? We continue to let PMs resign whenever they want and the country gets laden with an unelected Prime Minister?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4336 on: Yesterday at 04:46:07 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 04:33:03 pm
If you want to further entrench the 2-party system to the exclusion of all others then this is the way to do it.


You would have to explain, am talking about how we elect party leaders and PMs.
A valid point was made. the public have no say on who is PM. that's it.
 PMs are leaders of their party so the obvious answer is all voters who support that party should decide who the leader is.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4337 on: Yesterday at 04:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:20:10 pm
Even if the evidence pointing at Russia was at first only circumstantial that ought to have been enough for a rational person - and obviously a Labour Party member - to at the very least hold fire. That's not what this guy was doing. He was implying dirty play in Britain. That suggests a man who either knows nothing about Putin's history and Russian aggression, or knows about it and rather likes it. The Labour Party has changed since Corbyn's gang was in charge. They were all sympathetic to Putin and inclined to blame NATO and the West for everything. The new lot  aren't. That's a good change I think.



Fair point.
And as for the anti-semitic piece, I'm afraid a combination of the wording "a leading , right-wing Jewish historian" and my not understanding whether pro-palestine is anti-semitic or the opposite , left me so confused I wasn't even going to attempt a response on that line!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4338 on: Yesterday at 04:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 04:40:51 pm
Of course but whats the alternative? We continue to let PMs resign whenever they want and the country gets laden with an unelected Prime Minister?

I'd say that's preferable to being unable to shift a scandal-ridden PM because he doesn't want to risk an election.

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:46:07 pm
You would have to explain, am talking about how we elect party leaders and PMs.
A valid point was made. the public have no say on who is PM. that's it.
 PMs are leaders of their party so the obvious answer is all voters who support that party should decide who the leader is.

Apologies if I misunderstood you but I thought you were advocating something like the primaries in the US where all voters have to register as Democrat or Republican and then they can have a say in who the Democrat or Republican nominees for President are.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4339 on: Yesterday at 05:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:13:07 pm
Did people just skim past the anti-semitism stuff or did I dream I read it in the article?


What 'anti-semitism stuff'?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4340 on: Yesterday at 05:39:13 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 04:54:37 pm
I'd say that's preferable to being unable to shift a scandal-ridden PM because he doesn't want to risk an election.

Apologies if I misunderstood you but I thought you were advocating something like the primaries in the US where all voters have to register as Democrat or Republican and then they can have a say in who the Democrat or Republican nominees for President are.
You still haven't explained why this would lead to a 2 party country.
My post was about how we elect party leaders and a PM and I gave the US Primary system as a suggestion. it's all up for debate
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:50:09 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4341 on: Yesterday at 05:59:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:39:13 pm
You still haven't explained why this would lead to a 2 party country.
My post was about how we elect party leaders and a PM and I gave the US Primary system as a suggestion. it's all up for debate


You don't see how voters having to register as either Labour or Tory voters would entrench the 2 party system?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4342 on: Yesterday at 06:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:30:48 pm

What 'anti-semitism stuff'?
It was at the bottom of the article about the deselected mp.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4343 on: Yesterday at 06:19:47 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:59:35 pm
You don't see how voters having to register as either Labour or Tory voters would entrench the 2 party system?
?  I didn't think I would need to go into more detail, the Lib Dems voters would also need to register as Lib dems voters as well.
You're arguing I think we should have the exact same system as the US when ive said this is about us having a vote on who is PM. that person would have to be the leader of the party before they went into the election, so it's about having a vote on who is leader of the party, at present a few thousand party members decide this, a few thousand impose the person they want to be PM on millions, is that democracy? it's all up for debate,  I would allow the smaller partys to elect whoever the want.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4344 on: Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:19:47 pm
?  I didn't think I would need to go into more detail, the Lib Dems voters would also need to register as Lib dems voters as well.
You're arguing I think we should have the exact same system as the US when ive said this is about us having a vote on who is PM. that person would have to be the leader of the party before they went into the election, so it's about having a vote on who is leader of the party, at present a few thousand party members decide this, a few thousand impose the person they want to be PM on millions, is that democracy? it's all up for debate,  I would allow the smaller partys to elect whoever the want.

But anyone who cares enough can already join their political party of choice if they want a say in who leads it?

From past discussions I know we clearly have very different ideas on what's democratic and what isn't so I'll leave it there.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4345 on: Yesterday at 07:06:42 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm
But anyone who cares enough can already join their political party of choice if they want a say in who leads it?

From past discussions I know we clearly have very different ideas on what's democratic and what isn't so I'll leave it there.
You still haven't said why it will result in a 2 party country so best leave it.
No they shouldn't have to pay a monthly sub just so they have a say on who is PM in 10 yrs time. that's the whole point, we shouldn't need to pay to vote, that's not democracy. this is what makes the Primary system more appealing, you register as a Labour voter for free. Tory. Lib Dem supporter and you have a vote on the PM, that person will reflect the views of millions of Labour voters rather than a few thousand more left wing Labour members.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4346 on: Yesterday at 07:30:51 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 04:54:37 pm
I'd say that's preferable to being unable to shift a scandal-ridden PM because he doesn't want to risk an election.

Apologies if I misunderstood you but I thought you were advocating something like the primaries in the US where all voters have to register as Democrat or Republican and then they can have a say in who the Democrat or Republican nominees for President are.
he could still be censured by parliament and recalled by his constituents like Johnson was. If it forced an election thats a positive as far as I am concerned
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4347 on: Yesterday at 07:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:30:51 pm
he could still be censured by parliament and recalled by his constituents like Johnson was. If it forced an election thats a positive as far as I am concerned

Worth noting that Johnson resigned before he could face a recall petition (or confidence vote in parliament). And even if he'd faced a recall petition he could have stood in that by-election, won and continued as PM.

And how would you have got rid of Liz Truss mid-term had she refused to resign? She may have been fucking useless and dangerous but she didn't break any parliamentary rules. If there was no mechanism for her party to replace her without an election she'd still be PM.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4348 on: Yesterday at 08:44:02 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/19/birmingham-general-election-hopeful-joked-domestic-violence-podcast

Yet more evidence that the independents and workers party ilk that are running anti Labour campaigns are predominantly disgusting people.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4349 on: Yesterday at 08:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:03:09 pm

Seems rather draconian (in 2018 he shared, without comment, a RT post that Novichok was "never produced in Russia, but was in service in the US, UK, and other Nato states)

Edit - but, given it pretty much guarantees Douglas Ross's defeat... every cloud and all that!  ;D

Do people never learn? The shameful defence of Russia after they murdered a British citizen on British soil from Corbyn was the real end of him and the scum Putinists like Milne. Its good that the few actively cheering a hostile power are swept up and got rid of now.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4350 on: Yesterday at 09:15:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:18:38 pm
It was at the bottom of the article about the deselected mp.


Nope, can't see anything anti-Semitic in the article

I know some live to throw the accusation around when it's unjustified, but surely:

Quote
The post [shared by Brown] featured a quote from a Jewish historian that said the real issue  is that rightwing Jews in the Labour party and outside the party object to the fact that Jeremy Corbyn is a consistent supporter of Palestinian rights.

...cannot be deemed 'anti-Semitic' by anyone with any grasp of the English language.

Surely...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4351 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:35:31 pm
Worth noting that Johnson resigned before he could face a recall petition (or confidence vote in parliament). And even if he'd faced a recall petition he could have stood in that by-election, won and continued as PM.

And how would you have got rid of Liz Truss mid-term had she refused to resign? She may have been fucking useless and dangerous but she didn't break any parliamentary rules. If there was no mechanism for her party to replace her without an election she'd still be PM.
yes he could and he might lose that subsequent election. I didn't want Truss to resign I wanted her to continue but she could still have been ousted in a Confidence vote which would trigger a general election
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4352 on: Yesterday at 09:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
yes he could and he might lose that subsequent election. I didn't want Truss to resign I wanted her to continue but she could still have been ousted in a Confidence vote which would trigger a general election

But again, what party is going to vote no confidence in their leader if they know it would trigger a general election?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4353 on: Yesterday at 10:21:47 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:30:33 pm
But again, what party is going to vote no confidence in their leader if they know it would trigger a general election?

None.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4354 on: Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:30:33 pm
But again, what party is going to vote no confidence in their leader if they know it would trigger a general election?
probably depends on the Prime Minister
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4355 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm
probably depends on the Prime Minister

It simply wouldn't happen. No MP is going to vote their own party out of power or themselves out of a job.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4356 on: Yesterday at 11:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on June 17, 2024, 08:44:08 am
You are a scouser and you back Starmer? i feel embaressed for you lad.
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on June 17, 2024, 08:51:18 am
Who should scousers back at the election then?

Didnt see an answer to this, who should I vote for instead of Labour Red46?

You want 5 more years of Rishi & the Tory party? Ill spread the word
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4357 on: Today at 12:48:36 am »
Quote from: 50 Pence on Yesterday at 11:45:00 pm
Didn’t see an answer to this, who should I vote for instead of Labour Red46?

You want 5 more years of Rishi & the Tory party? I’ll spread the word
;D
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:44:02 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/19/birmingham-general-election-hopeful-joked-domestic-violence-podcast

Yet more evidence that the “independents” and workers party ilk that are running anti Labour campaigns are predominantly disgusting people.
that's one hell of a brains trust of c*nts that Yakoobs put together.

Not sure how regulating lawyers goes, but hopefully he'll be joining his dodgy doctor mate in suspension - given he's enjoyed and shared the group's extremely conservative and misoginistic ideals (about beating women to get them to follow your will). no one with a braincell would want to go near hiring the c*nt (unless they're a woman beater themselves).

hopefully this right wing c*nt is beaten at the election and sinks back into the obscurity of his shit podcast with his sad twat mates
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4358 on: Today at 01:11:09 am »
Quote from: 50 Pence on Yesterday at 11:45:00 pm
Didnt see an answer to this, who should I vote for instead of Labour Red46?

You want 5 more years of Rishi & the Tory party? Ill spread the word

You want rid of a tory government but plan to elect a new labour one? Why? What's the difference? Even the talking heads on Sky and the BBC acknowledge there isnt much between the two parties in terms of actual ideology and policy, maybe a bit of tinkering around the edges here and there, hardly a clash of civilisations like Churchill v Attlee and Thatcher v Foot though.
Starmer is currently going on about prioritising wealth creation and beefing up the military, yes this is a labour party leader we are talking about, he says he's "relaxed" about private sector involvement in the NHS, he orders his MP's to abstain on the Spy Cops bill even though out of a thousand groups infiltrated only 3 were right wing, the other 997 were of the left, although left wing groups and activists (who are supposed to be fellow travellers of his remember) were clearly targeted by the state his attitude is nothing to see here, he goes on the radio and says Israel has the right to block food and water into Gaza, both war crimes btw, he then nearly gets the speaker sacked as he dances on a pinhead to avoid the SNP's attempts to get him to reveal his true position on events in the middle east, someone mentions helping kids out of poverty he starts droning on about the need to be fiscally conservative and tightening our belts, as i said in a previous post he goes after left wingers like Joe McCarthy and the House on un-American activities crowd and breaks out in boils if one of his MP's gets within 50 yards of a picket line. The guy is clearly a centre right politician like his mentor Tony the war criminal was.
Granted this new labour lot may not as be corrupt as the tories but if someone wants transformational change new labour aint it.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:17 am by Red46 »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4359 on: Today at 01:22:42 am »
We will put you down as a maybe then red.
