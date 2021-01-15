« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 129233 times)

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4320 on: Today at 11:11:22 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:16:54 am
Why do so many feel more aggrieved about the actions of our foreign affairs than the shit happening on their own doorstep?

Maybe it's like Andy says, their own lives were/are so above the effects of 14yrs of Tory governance that they don't need to care who leads the country 🤷
Isnt that like asking someone who casings for animal rights why they dont campaign for human rights?

They can both be important just to differing degrees to different people
Logged
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4321 on: Today at 11:23:35 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:36:48 am
Democracy in this country has always been a bit of a sham anyway, we have an unelected head of state, an unelected upper house, an unelected civil service, a party system where MP's are forced [whipped] into line by the leadership and a voting system which means elections are usually fought and won in a handful of key marginal seats.
We don't even get to choose our leader, the man or woman who runs the country, we get to choose which of the parties we want to lead us but it's the parties themselves who get the privilege of choosing who runs the country, plenty of men and women have acceded to the top job without winning a General Election, this current fella in office now being a case in point, Liz Truss before him, Theresa May before her, Gordon Brown, James Callaghan, Alec Douglas-Home......there's been loads.....Churchill during the war etc etc.
Its a system of government designed to protect the interests of the rich and powerful which it does very well, no one's challenged the status Quo in any meaningful way since David Lloyd-George shifted the centre of power from the House of Lords to the House of Commons well over a century ago, at this rate we may get something resembling a proper democracy by the 25th century, if we are lucky.
Am all in favour of changing how PMs are chosen. we have a awful system. Labour members do not always have the same views as the millions of Labour voters, same with the Torys yet we give a hundred thousand party members the power to decide who is party leader and PM while 10s of Millions of Labour/Tory voters have no say on the matter.

Theres always 2 sides to the story. how things would work in practice and the role of the job, forget electing our civil services, that just ignores the role of the job, we had all this shite when Brexit came along and the unelected bureaucrats con, if it wouldn't have been so serious it would have been laughable, electing Brenda from Birkenhead to negotiate our trade deals. crazy..

I don't support a elected upper house for the same reason, it ignores the role of the Job. scrutinising Parliamentary Bills etc. the upper house needs binning, we all agree on that it's what we replace it with that's the problem. above all we have to remeber the purpose of this new type of upper house, scrutiny, I don't believe elections would give us the people with the skills to do this,  we need many select committees full of people specialised on the issues they will be voting on.


 Getting back to how we chose party leaders and therefore PMs, am not sure how it would work in practice but I would like us to consider a similar system as the US Primary system to elect party leader were people register as Labour or Tory voters which would mean they are only allowed to vote for the leader of the party they support. it would definitely reflect the views of all Labour/Tory voters, no need to go regional, just one or 2 national votes and the leader is elected by all Labour/Tory voters, democracy in action as they say.

I doubt if you would like what would happen if we gave the people of this country the power to elect party leaders and PMs. theres no way the majority of Labour voters would elect a far left Labour MP to be leader/PM if they had a say on the matter in a election, Corbyn wouldn't have got through the first round of votes but it would be reflect the views of all Labour voters.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:49 am by oldfordie »
Logged
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4322 on: Today at 11:35:28 am »
Lets not pretend that we vote the way that we should be in this country as we vote for the party and the person leading that party rather than who we think would be the best representative for our constituency. In that respect we already vote along a US Presidential system and are voting for Starmer/Sunak to be Prime Minister, in that respect its quite easy to change having unelected Prime Ministers by enshrining in law if the Prime Minister resigns from their position a General Election should be called to decide whether the people want the new leader to govern the country or not.
Logged

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4323 on: Today at 11:42:22 am »
Labour has had to throw a candidate overboard in Scotland.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/19/labour-suspends-candidate-after-he-reportedly-shared-pro-russia-posts

He seems to have thought that the Russian attack on Salisbury might have been an inside job. We used to be led by someone who had an open mind on this very question of course.
Logged
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4324 on: Today at 11:52:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:42:22 am
Labour has had to throw a candidate overboard in Scotland.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/19/labour-suspends-candidate-after-he-reportedly-shared-pro-russia-posts

He seems to have thought that the Russian attack on Salisbury might have been an inside job. We used to be led by someone who had an open mind on this very question of course.

That's the seat Douglas Ross is standing in. It's not somewhere Labour would be strong in, but I wonder which way their voters will turn - SNP or Tory?

The Ipsos MRP yesterday had the SNP winning the seat.
Logged

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4325 on: Today at 12:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:52:02 am
That's the seat Douglas Ross is standing in. It's not somewhere Labour would be strong in, but I wonder which way their voters will turn - SNP or Tory?

The Ipsos MRP yesterday had the SNP winning the seat.

SNP a shoe-in now you'd think. I can't imagine many (any?) would turn to the Tories.
Logged
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4326 on: Today at 12:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:02:31 pm
SNP a shoe-in now you'd think. I can't imagine many (any?) would turn to the Tories.
It might not make much of a difference, he won't get any party support but he will still be on the ballot with Labour next to his name and still campaigning locally. I doubt nationally it was a particularly big target so doubt there would have been many visits planned by big guns etc
Logged
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4327 on: Today at 12:15:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:16:54 am
Why do so many feel more aggrieved about the actions of our foreign affairs than the shit happening on their own doorstep?

Maybe it's like Andy says, their own lives were/are so above the effects of 14yrs of Tory governance that they don't need to care who leads the country 🤷

I'd say that's a reductive argument. The thing is, we live in an era in which things happening abroad are livestreamed directly to our phones. The world has never been so interconnected. If we so wish (and sometimes it can't be avoided depending on who you follow or like) we can sit around watching videos of bombings and other horrors 24/7. Before, if you ever saw these things at all, it was a thirty second clip on the nightly news. Now, they happen in our pockets, and are with us all of the time, even if you're someone who doesn't often think about politics or international affairs. So of course it is going to lead to people feeling strongly about them.

As for your final point, that's a harder square to circle. Ultimately it all feeds into the growth of general disillusionment in politics and our political system, as can be seen in broadly declining rates of voter participation over the last 30 years.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:07 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4328 on: Today at 02:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:42:22 am
Labour has had to throw a candidate overboard in Scotland.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/19/labour-suspends-candidate-after-he-reportedly-shared-pro-russia-posts

He seems to have thought that the Russian attack on Salisbury might have been an inside job. We used to be led by someone who had an open mind on this very question of course.


Seems rather draconian (in 2018 he shared, without comment, a RT post that Novichok was "never produced in Russia, but was in service in the US, UK, and other Nato states)


Edit - but, given it pretty much guarantees Douglas Ross's defeat... every cloud and all that!  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:11 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 02:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:09 pm

Seems rather draconian (in 2018 he shared, without comment, a RT post that Novichok was "never produced in Russia, but was in service in the US, UK, and other Nato states)

"Without comment"? He should be convicted for cowardice too! He reminds me of those right-wing nuts who say they were only "sharing" someone else's love of Hitler on their twitter stream.

The Guardian report does say this about him too:

It had also been reported by the Press and Journal that Brown shared a social media post implying the former prime minister Theresa May was hiding vital information about the poisonings.

The heavy implication is that this bloke believed that it was Britain attacking itself. That's the impression he wanted to leave, isnt it?
Logged
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4330 on: Today at 02:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:40:39 pm
"Without comment"? He should be convicted for cowardice too! He reminds me of those right-wing nuts who say they were only "sharing" someone else's love of Hitler on their twitter stream.

The Guardian report does say this about him too:

It had also been reported by the Press and Journal that Brown shared a social media post implying the former prime minister Theresa May was hiding vital information about the poisonings.

The heavy implication is that this bloke believed that it was Britain attacking itself. That's the impression he wanted to leave, isnt it?


Difficult to say, like  Nobby, on my first reading, it felt a bit like suppression of free speech. I know the smoking gun was definitely pointing at Russia, but I don't think we had evidence at that point.  And maybe Theresa did know something , though I freely concede we are veering into conspiracy theory territory.
It does show Labour are grabbing ammunition for an attack on them at the earliest possible chance.
Logged
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4331 on: Today at 03:13:07 pm »
Did people just skim past the anti-semitism stuff or did I dream I read it in the article?
Logged

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4332 on: Today at 03:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:13:07 pm
Did people just skim past the anti-semitism stuff or did I dream I read it in the article?
mad isn't it?! although tbf Nobby Reserve is on the record as saying more or less the same, and that bigotry of that sort doesn't bother him. great to see him out of Labour anyway, just a shame it's this late.

think people also need to recognise the scottish-specific context too, where under Salmond (and Yousaf, less so) and the SNP the Russian State propaganda was promoted/credited/laundered (Sputnik and Russia Today) and generally allowed to thrive until OFCOM belatedly shut them down - i tihnk possibly only after the poisoning in 2018, after they'd been allowed to fester much too long.
Logged

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4333 on: Today at 04:20:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:44:01 pm

Difficult to say, like  Nobby, on my first reading, it felt a bit like suppression of free speech. I know the smoking gun was definitely pointing at Russia, but I don't think we had evidence at that point. 

Even if the evidence pointing at Russia was at first only circumstantial that ought to have been enough for a rational person - and obviously a Labour Party member - to at the very least hold fire. That's not what this guy was doing. He was implying dirty play in Britain. That suggests a man who either knows nothing about Putin's history and Russian aggression, or knows about it and rather likes it. The Labour Party has changed since Corbyn's gang was in charge. They were all sympathetic to Putin and inclined to blame NATO and the West for everything. The new lot  aren't. That's a good change I think.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4334 on: Today at 04:33:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:23:35 am
Getting back to how we chose party leaders and therefore PMs, am not sure how it would work in practice but I would like us to consider a similar system as the US Primary system to elect party leader were people register as Labour or Tory voters which would mean they are only allowed to vote for the leader of the party they support. it would definitely reflect the views of all Labour/Tory voters, no need to go regional, just one or 2 national votes and the leader is elected by all Labour/Tory voters, democracy in action as they say.

If you want to further entrench the 2-party system to the exclusion of all others then this is the way to do it.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:35:28 am
Lets not pretend that we vote the way that we should be in this country as we vote for the party and the person leading that party rather than who we think would be the best representative for our constituency. In that respect we already vote along a US Presidential system and are voting for Starmer/Sunak to be Prime Minister, in that respect its quite easy to change having unelected Prime Ministers by enshrining in law if the Prime Minister resigns from their position a General Election should be called to decide whether the people want the new leader to govern the country or not.

If we had such a law then no Prime Minister would ever resign before their term was up. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson would still be Prime Minister.
Logged
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4335 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:33:03 pm

If we had such a law then no Prime Minister would ever resign before their term was up. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson would still be Prime Minister.

Of course but whats the alternative? We continue to let PMs resign whenever they want and the country gets laden with an unelected Prime Minister?
Logged

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4336 on: Today at 04:46:07 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:33:03 pm
If you want to further entrench the 2-party system to the exclusion of all others then this is the way to do it.


You would have to explain, am talking about how we elect party leaders and PMs.
A valid point was made. the public have no say on who is PM. that's it.
 PMs are leaders of their party so the obvious answer is all voters who support that party should decide who the leader is.
Logged
