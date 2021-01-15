« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:16:54 am
Why do so many feel more aggrieved about the actions of our foreign affairs than the shit happening on their own doorstep?

Maybe it's like Andy says, their own lives were/are so above the effects of 14yrs of Tory governance that they don't need to care who leads the country 🤷
Isnt that like asking someone who casings for animal rights why they dont campaign for human rights?

They can both be important just to differing degrees to different people
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:36:48 am
Democracy in this country has always been a bit of a sham anyway, we have an unelected head of state, an unelected upper house, an unelected civil service, a party system where MP's are forced [whipped] into line by the leadership and a voting system which means elections are usually fought and won in a handful of key marginal seats.
We don't even get to choose our leader, the man or woman who runs the country, we get to choose which of the parties we want to lead us but it's the parties themselves who get the privilege of choosing who runs the country, plenty of men and women have acceded to the top job without winning a General Election, this current fella in office now being a case in point, Liz Truss before him, Theresa May before her, Gordon Brown, James Callaghan, Alec Douglas-Home......there's been loads.....Churchill during the war etc etc.
Its a system of government designed to protect the interests of the rich and powerful which it does very well, no one's challenged the status Quo in any meaningful way since David Lloyd-George shifted the centre of power from the House of Lords to the House of Commons well over a century ago, at this rate we may get something resembling a proper democracy by the 25th century, if we are lucky.
Am all in favour of changing how PMs are chosen. we have a awful system. Labour members do not always have the same views as the millions of Labour voters, same with the Torys yet we give a hundred thousand party members the power to decide who is party leader and PM while 10s of Millions of Labour/Tory voters have no say on the matter.

Theres always 2 sides to the story. how things would work in practice and the role of the job, forget electing our civil services, that just ignores the role of the job, we had all this shite when Brexit came along and the unelected bureaucrats con, if it wouldn't have been so serious it would have been laughable, electing Brenda from Birkenhead to negotiate our trade deals. crazy..

I don't support a elected upper house for the same reason, it ignores the role of the Job. scrutinising Parliamentary Bills etc. the upper house needs binning, we all agree on that it's what we replace it with that's the problem. above all we have to remeber the purpose of this new type of upper house, scrutiny, I don't believe elections would give us the people with the skills to do this,  we need many select committees full of people specialised on the issues they will be voting on.


 Getting back to how we chose party leaders and therefore PMs, am not sure how it would work in practice but I would like us to consider a similar system as the US Primary system to elect party leader were people register as Labour or Tory voters which would mean they are only allowed to vote for the leader of the party they support. it would definitely reflect the views of all Labour/Tory voters, no need to go regional, just one or 2 national votes and the leader is elected by all Labour/Tory voters, democracy in action as they say.

I doubt if you would like what would happen if we gave the people of this country the power to elect party leaders and PMs. theres no way the majority of Labour voters would elect a far left Labour MP to be leader/PM if they had a say on the matter in a election, Corbyn wouldn't have got through the first round of votes but it would be reflect the views of all Labour voters.
Lets not pretend that we vote the way that we should be in this country as we vote for the party and the person leading that party rather than who we think would be the best representative for our constituency. In that respect we already vote along a US Presidential system and are voting for Starmer/Sunak to be Prime Minister, in that respect its quite easy to change having unelected Prime Ministers by enshrining in law if the Prime Minister resigns from their position a General Election should be called to decide whether the people want the new leader to govern the country or not.
Labour has had to throw a candidate overboard in Scotland.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/19/labour-suspends-candidate-after-he-reportedly-shared-pro-russia-posts

He seems to have thought that the Russian attack on Salisbury might have been an inside job. We used to be led by someone who had an open mind on this very question of course.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:42:22 am
Labour has had to throw a candidate overboard in Scotland.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/19/labour-suspends-candidate-after-he-reportedly-shared-pro-russia-posts

He seems to have thought that the Russian attack on Salisbury might have been an inside job. We used to be led by someone who had an open mind on this very question of course.

That's the seat Douglas Ross is standing in. It's not somewhere Labour would be strong in, but I wonder which way their voters will turn - SNP or Tory?

The Ipsos MRP yesterday had the SNP winning the seat.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:52:02 am
That's the seat Douglas Ross is standing in. It's not somewhere Labour would be strong in, but I wonder which way their voters will turn - SNP or Tory?

The Ipsos MRP yesterday had the SNP winning the seat.

SNP a shoe-in now you'd think. I can't imagine many (any?) would turn to the Tories.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:02:31 pm
SNP a shoe-in now you'd think. I can't imagine many (any?) would turn to the Tories.
It might not make much of a difference, he won't get any party support but he will still be on the ballot with Labour next to his name and still campaigning locally. I doubt nationally it was a particularly big target so doubt there would have been many visits planned by big guns etc
