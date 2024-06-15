You are a scouser and you back Starmer? i feel embaressed for you lad.



I'm not originally from Liverpool. I've only lived here for 37 years (Merseyside for 42 years now)Of course I back Starmer. I want the Tories out. I originally backed Corbyn and every other Labour leader.If Starmer ever looks as fucking hopeless as Corbyn and doesn't get the Tories out and Labour in then I'd have to review that. Most of the shite people throw at Starmer is - from what I can see - lies and bullshit. With your posts today, there are also double standards at play. There also appears to be wilful projection - for example blaming someone that has no control or ability to influence or change something as if that thing is all their fault. This seems quite a common theme.I'd have loved it if Corbyn was a sensible, competent politician because if he had been, we would have seen the Tories out on their ear and the country becoming a better place. But he wasn't. He was fucking shite. If he'd had any ability of being a Labour leader then that would have been great. From accounts I've read, he's a pretty good local politician that looks after his constituents. But being a leader of the party and being able to offer consistent and credible opposition takes something he didn't have. If you want to lead the country then you can't target and alienate half the electorate because you disagree with where they choose to get their news from. If Starmer refused to speak or write in the S*n, The Torygraph, The Express, The Daily Fail and the like then he's alienating and refusing to engage with literally millons of voters. Around 70% of the country that reads papers, reads those papers. Should a prospective leader refuse to engage with that 70%?